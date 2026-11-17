An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787, the state-owned carrier that is Africa's largest airline by revenue. (Photo: Rio Times library)

ETHIOPIA · AVIATION

Ethiopia’s state-owned airline has put a senior politician at the head of its board, replacing a military officer. Adem Farah, vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party, now chairs Ethiopian Airlines Group, succeeding Lt. Gen. Yilma Merdassa, the commander of the Ethiopian Air Force.

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For US readers, the change matters because the airline is asking international lenders for billions of dollars for a new mega-airport near Addis Ababa. A board led by a senior member of the ruling party suggests how closely the state steers that effort.

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Key Facts The change Adem Farah, vice president of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party, now chairs Ethiopian Airlines’ board.

The predecessor He succeeds Air Force commander Lt. Gen. Yilma Merdassa, chair since June 2023.

The evidence Local business reports carried the change on 16 November 2026; no formal announcement has been found.

The stakes The airline is arranging loans for a Bishoftu airport expected to cost about US$10 billion.

A politician from Ethiopia’s ruling party now leads the board of the state-owned airline as it works to raise loans for a new airport.

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What Happened

Adem Farah has taken the chair of the board of directors of Ethiopian Airlines Group, according to local business reports on 16 November 2026. A formal announcement by the government or the airline has not been found.

Adem also holds the rank of deputy prime minister, a senior cabinet-level position, and coordinates the Democratic System Building Center, a government body, according to local reports. He is vice president of the Prosperity Party, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed leads.

The appointment puts a politician in the chair after about three years under a military commander. The airline announced in June 2023 that the government had named Yilma to the post, replacing Girma Wake, a former chief executive of the airline.

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The Airport at Stake

Ethiopian Airlines is building Bishoftu International Airport, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Addis Ababa, as its new global hub. It is designed for up to 60 million passengers and is expected to cost more than US$10 billion, according to the airline.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), a lender backed by African and other governments, signed in August 2025 to arrange nearly US$8 billion of the US$10 billion needed. It also said it planned to lend US$500 million of its own money, subject to the approval of its board.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase in January 2026. In its budget-year report in late July 2026, the airline said land clearing was largely complete and the project was moving to contractor selection.

The airline also said international lenders should finish multi-billion-dollar approvals by March 2027. It said the project had drawn more than US$8 billion in financing demand.

What It Means for You

Ethiopian Airlines is owned by the Ethiopian government, so there are no shares for US investors to buy. The decision matters more to lenders, aircraft and airport suppliers, and travellers who connect through Addis Ababa.

No change to flights or tickets has been announced. The next marker to watch is the lenders’ decisions, which the airline says should come by March 2027.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why the airline changed its chair now, or from which date the change takes effect. Some reports put the airport’s cost higher than US$10 billion.

It is also unclear whether other board members change, or whether the new chair will alter the financing plan. The final size of the loans is also open, since lenders have not yet approved them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the New Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines?

Adem Farah, vice president of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party, replaces Lt. Gen. Yilma Merdassa as chair of the group’s board. Local business reports carried the change, and no formal announcement has been found.

Is Ethiopian Airlines Listed on a Stock Exchange?

No. The airline is owned by the Ethiopian government, so there are no shares for investors to trade.

What Is the Bishoftu Airport?

It is a new hub airport about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Addis Ababa, designed for up to 60 million passengers. The airline expects it to cost more than US$10 billion.

When Will Lenders Decide on the Financing?

The airline says international lenders should finish multi-billion-dollar approvals by March 2027. The African Development Bank, which organises the loans, is leading the effort.

Sources: Ethiopian Airlines Group, statements on the Bishoftu airport and the June 2023 board announcement, 2023 to 2026; African Development Bank Group, press release on the Bishoftu airport mandate, 13 August 2025.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error