Trump Jokes Rubio Will Parachute Into Cuba
CUBA · US POLICY
Published Saturday, 7 November, 12:50 p.m. ET, updated 3:35 p.m. ET · Source: video of Donald Trump’s speech posted by CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference)
President Donald Trump joked again that he would parachute Secretary of State Marco Rubio into Cuba to sort out the island’s crisis. He made the remark at a conservative gala at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, days after the US midterm elections, the vote halfway through a president’s term, in which Democrats are projected to have won the House of Representatives.
Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, is a leading voice on US policy toward Cuba. The joke has no policy attached, and no military action or talks have been announced.
Key Facts
- What Trump joked he would parachute Marco Rubio over Cuba so Rubio can sort it out.
- Where A gala of CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Friday 6 November.
- Context Democrats are projected to have won the House of Representatives on 3 November.
- Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives 3.8% to Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba’s president, being out as leader by 31 December (7 November, 3:30 p.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier.
What Trump Said
At a CPAC gala at his Mar-a-Lago club, Donald Trump said he would parachute Rubio over Cuba and that Rubio would sort it out. CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, a major US conservative group, posted video of the speech.
The remarks were made on Friday 6 November, at Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.
A Joke That Keeps Returning
On 23 October in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump imagined a US warship stopping about 50 yards off the Cuban coast and sending Rubio to finish up the deal. On 27 October at a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, he made a similar joke about parachuting Rubio in.
In each case it was a remark in a speech, not an announced plan. We have seen no announcement of a military move or of talks.
Why Rubio Is in the News
Democrats are projected to have won the House of Representatives in the midterm elections on Tuesday 3 November. The result has fed speculation about the future of senior officials, including Rubio.
Rubio told a newspaper that serving until the end of Trump’s term has always been his plan. The White House called reports that he might leave false and baseless conspiracy theories.
What Prediction Markets Say
Traders on Polymarket, a prediction platform, give 3.8% to Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba’s president, being out as leader by 31 December, with about US$0.8 million traded on that contract (7 November, 3:30 p.m. ET). The price implies little expectation of sudden change in the remaining weeks of the year.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
For Cuban-Americans in Florida, travellers, and companies that deal with Cuba, the jokes are a signal of tone and not a change in rules. A joke in a speech does not change US sanctions or travel rules.
Watch for formal steps: new sanctions lists, shipping rules or talks. Our reports cover the latest measures and how Washington frames its Cuba policy.
What Is Not Known
We have not seen a full transcript of the speech, so our summary of his wording may differ in detail. Our wording comes from reports and the video posted by CPAC.
More: Cuba news in English; US Sanctions Cuban Oil Shippers, Two Ships; Rubio Pushes Cubans Toward the CIA.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Trump say about Rubio and Cuba?
At a CPAC gala he said he would parachute Rubio over Cuba and that Rubio would sort it out.
Is the US planning military action in Cuba?
No such plan has been announced. Trump has made similar jokes in recent weeks (a warship stopping near Cuba on 23 October, parachuting Rubio in on 27 October) without announcing steps.
Is Marco Rubio leaving the administration?
Rubio has said that serving until the end of Trump’s term has always been his plan. The White House called the reports false and baseless conspiracy theories.
Sources: CPAC; Polymarket, Díaz-Canel out as leader of Cuba; video of the speech posted by CPAC; market price read on 7 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
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