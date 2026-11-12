Ecuador Campaign Starts, Noboa Backs Allies

ECUADOR · ELECTIONS

Ecuador’s 15-day campaign for local elections opened on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and President Daniel Noboa spent day one in the coastal province of Manabí, rallying candidates of his own party. Voters choose mayors, provincial governors and councillors on Sunday, 29 November.

Noboa told supporters in the city of Portoviejo that “today begins the final stage of this fight”. His governing party, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), appears on the ballot as list number 7, the number printed beside it.

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Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency and is a close US partner on security, so the vote tests whether Noboa’s party can turn his national profile into local power. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, upgraded Ecuador to B from B- in August 2026.

Key Facts What Ecuador’s 15-day campaign for local elections opened on Thursday, 12 November 2026 and closes on 26 November.

Vote Ecuadorians elect mayors, prefects (provincial governors), councillors, parish boards and a citizens’ oversight council on Sunday, 29 November.

Noboa The president joined his party’s candidates at a rally in Portoviejo, Manabí, and urged a vote for list 7.

Leave Ecuador’s National Assembly (parliament) gave Noboa 14 days of campaign leave: 12–18 and 20–26 November.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The campaign for Ecuador’s local elections began with the president on the stump for his party’s candidates.

How Noboa Opened the Campaign

Noboa joined ADN candidates at the La California coliseum in Portoviejo, the capital of Manabí province. Despite the rain, hundreds of supporters, party leaders and candidates gathered, including the ADN candidates Marcos Zambrano, running for prefect (provincial governor) of Manabí, and Leonel Muñoz, running for mayor of Portoviejo.

Noboa asked voters to choose list 7 on the ballots for prefects, mayors and parish boards, and said ADN would tour the country during the campaign. His closing words were “Today begins the final stage of this fight, and today this campaign starts.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He also said his government would keep acting against organised crime, calling the struggle one “against poverty, against violence”. Legislator Valentina Centeno, who opened the event and welcomed the crowd, urged supporters to back ADN’s candidates.

File photo. Members of the National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito, 20 November 2018. Photo: Fernando Lagla / Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Rivals Did on Day One

In Quito, Jorge Yunda, a doctor, broadcaster and former mayor running again under the Avanza political movement (list 8), walked through the Historic Centre and named security and jobs as priorities. Wilson Merino, another candidate for mayor of the capital, marked the start with a paragliding flight.

Gema Ormaza, candidate of the conservative Social Christian Party (list 6) for prefect of Pichincha province, presented proposals to improve public administration through technology. In Guayaquil, the largest city, Mónica Luzárraga, a mayoral candidate, opened with a rally and a march from Plaza Centenario.

Why the Vote Is Early

The National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections, moved the vote forward to 29 November in a decision of 27 March 2026. It cited warnings that rains from El Niño, a recurring Pacific weather pattern, and floods could damage roads and polling stations early in 2027.

Campaigning runs from 12 to 26 November under the electoral calendar. Our guide to the local elections sets out the dates and voting rules.

What It Means for You

US exporters and bondholders with Ecuador exposure should watch how many big cities and provinces ADN wins, because local governments run roads, water and municipal contracts. A weak showing would signal limits to Noboa’s hold outside the presidency.

Travellers should expect rallies in city centres until 26 November. Our report on Noboa’s campaign leave explains who governs while he is away.

What Is Not Known

We found no published poll showing how ADN’s candidates stand against rivals in Quito, Guayaquil or Manabí. Noboa is on leave for 14 of the 15 campaign days, so he will be on stage rather than in office for most of the period.

More is on our Ecuador hub. The official campaign ends on Thursday, 26 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ecuador’s local election?

Ecuadorians vote on Sunday, 29 November 2026, for mayors, prefects, councillors, parish boards and a citizens’ oversight council. Campaigning runs from 12 to 26 November.

Why was the election moved up?

The electoral council moved it from early 2027 to 29 November, citing El Niño rain and flood risks. The decision dates from 27 March 2026.

What is list 7 in Ecuador?

It is the ballot number of Noboa’s party, Acción Democrática Nacional. Noboa asked voters to choose it for prefects, mayors and parish boards.

Is President Noboa on the ballot?

No, this vote is for local offices and the oversight council. He is campaigning for his party’s candidates while on leave from his duties.

Sources: Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, electoral calendar for the 29 November 2026 local elections (cne.gob.ec); candidate and campaign events of 12 November 2026 as stated by the candidates and party; National Assembly resolution of 10 November 2026 granting President Noboa leave; S&P Global Ratings, sovereign rating action of August 2026.