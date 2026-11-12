Ecuador Campaign Starts, Noboa Backs Allies

IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.19% USD/MXN18.62▲ 0.09% USD/CLP994.23▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.19% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.06 ▲ 2.48% WTI 88.14 ▲ 1.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.16% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.12 ▼ 3.39% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.67% CORN 443.50 ▼ 1.00% WHEAT 590.00 ▼ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 141.75 ▼ 2.74% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,184 ▲ 5.64% BEEF 222.83 ▲ 1.76% CATTLE 330.93 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.90 ▼ 1.92% PETR4 44.65 ▲ 2.53% VALE3 64.28 ▼ 0.23% ITUB4 41.40 ▼ 0.77% BBDC4 14.20 ▼ 0.91% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.82% BBAS3 15.63 ▼ 7.46% B3SA3 14.74 ▼ 0.41% WEGE3 51.40 ▼ 0.41% PRIO3 63.00 ▲ 2.49% SUZB3 55.21 ▲ 2.62% RENT3 29.37 ▼ 2.88% AZZA3 16.92 ▲ 10.08% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.44 ▼ 3.94% GMAT3 3.88 ▼ 4.90% PSSA3 46.00 ▲ 0.04% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 3.49% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 17.95 ▲ 5.28% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.22 ▼ 2.03% CSNA3 4.31 ▼ 4.65% IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.17% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.08% USD/CLP 994.13 ▲ 1.15% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.19% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.06 ▲ 2.48% WTI 88.14 ▲ 1.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.16% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.12 ▼ 3.39% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.67% CORN 443.50 ▼ 1.00% WHEAT 590.00 ▼ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 141.75 ▼ 2.74% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,184 ▲ 5.64% BEEF 222.83 ▲ 1.76% CATTLE 330.93 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.90 ▼ 1.92% PETR4 44.65 ▲ 2.53% VALE3 64.28 ▼ 0.23% ITUB4 41.40 ▼ 0.77% BBDC4 14.20 ▼ 0.91% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.82% BBAS3 15.63 ▼ 7.46% B3SA3 14.74 ▼ 0.41% WEGE3 51.40 ▼ 0.41% PRIO3 63.00 ▲ 2.49% SUZB3 55.21 ▲ 2.62% RENT3 29.37 ▼ 2.88% AZZA3 16.92 ▲ 10.08% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.44 ▼ 3.94% GMAT3 3.88 ▼ 4.90% PSSA3 46.00 ▲ 0.04% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 3.49% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 17.95 ▲ 5.28% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.22 ▼ 2.03% CSNA3 4.31 ▼ 4.65%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Ecuador Latin America

Ecuador Campaign Starts, Noboa Backs Allies

By · · 4 min read
Pedestrians walk on a brick promenade beside a pond and large trees on the Guayaquil riverfront
File photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · ELECTIONS

Ecuador’s 15-day campaign for local elections opened on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and President Daniel Noboa spent day one in the coastal province of Manabí, rallying candidates of his own party. Voters choose mayors, provincial governors and councillors on Sunday, 29 November.

Noboa told supporters in the city of Portoviejo that “today begins the final stage of this fight”. His governing party, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), appears on the ballot as list number 7, the number printed beside it.

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Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency and is a close US partner on security, so the vote tests whether Noboa’s party can turn his national profile into local power. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, upgraded Ecuador to B from B- in August 2026.

Key Facts

  • What Ecuador’s 15-day campaign for local elections opened on Thursday, 12 November 2026 and closes on 26 November.
  • Vote Ecuadorians elect mayors, prefects (provincial governors), councillors, parish boards and a citizens’ oversight council on Sunday, 29 November.
  • Noboa The president joined his party’s candidates at a rally in Portoviejo, Manabí, and urged a vote for list 7.
  • Leave Ecuador’s National Assembly (parliament) gave Noboa 14 days of campaign leave: 12–18 and 20–26 November.
  • Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The campaign for Ecuador’s local elections began with the president on the stump for his party’s candidates.

How Noboa Opened the Campaign

Noboa joined ADN candidates at the La California coliseum in Portoviejo, the capital of Manabí province. Despite the rain, hundreds of supporters, party leaders and candidates gathered, including the ADN candidates Marcos Zambrano, running for prefect (provincial governor) of Manabí, and Leonel Muñoz, running for mayor of Portoviejo.

Noboa asked voters to choose list 7 on the ballots for prefects, mayors and parish boards, and said ADN would tour the country during the campaign. His closing words were “Today begins the final stage of this fight, and today this campaign starts.”

He also said his government would keep acting against organised crime, calling the struggle one “against poverty, against violence”. Legislator Valentina Centeno, who opened the event and welcomed the crowd, urged supporters to back ADN’s candidates.

Members of Ecuador’s National Electoral Council holding documents on a stage in Quito
File photo. Members of the National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito, 20 November 2018. Photo: Fernando Lagla / Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Rivals Did on Day One

In Quito, Jorge Yunda, a doctor, broadcaster and former mayor running again under the Avanza political movement (list 8), walked through the Historic Centre and named security and jobs as priorities. Wilson Merino, another candidate for mayor of the capital, marked the start with a paragliding flight.

Gema Ormaza, candidate of the conservative Social Christian Party (list 6) for prefect of Pichincha province, presented proposals to improve public administration through technology. In Guayaquil, the largest city, Mónica Luzárraga, a mayoral candidate, opened with a rally and a march from Plaza Centenario.

Why the Vote Is Early

The National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections, moved the vote forward to 29 November in a decision of 27 March 2026. It cited warnings that rains from El Niño, a recurring Pacific weather pattern, and floods could damage roads and polling stations early in 2027.

Campaigning runs from 12 to 26 November under the electoral calendar. Our guide to the local elections sets out the dates and voting rules.

What It Means for You

US exporters and bondholders with Ecuador exposure should watch how many big cities and provinces ADN wins, because local governments run roads, water and municipal contracts. A weak showing would signal limits to Noboa’s hold outside the presidency.

Travellers should expect rallies in city centres until 26 November. Our report on Noboa’s campaign leave explains who governs while he is away.

What Is Not Known

We found no published poll showing how ADN’s candidates stand against rivals in Quito, Guayaquil or Manabí. Noboa is on leave for 14 of the 15 campaign days, so he will be on stage rather than in office for most of the period.

More is on our Ecuador hub. The official campaign ends on Thursday, 26 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ecuador’s local election?

Ecuadorians vote on Sunday, 29 November 2026, for mayors, prefects, councillors, parish boards and a citizens’ oversight council. Campaigning runs from 12 to 26 November.

Why was the election moved up?

The electoral council moved it from early 2027 to 29 November, citing El Niño rain and flood risks. The decision dates from 27 March 2026.

What is list 7 in Ecuador?

It is the ballot number of Noboa’s party, Acción Democrática Nacional. Noboa asked voters to choose it for prefects, mayors and parish boards.

Is President Noboa on the ballot?

No, this vote is for local offices and the oversight council. He is campaigning for his party’s candidates while on leave from his duties.

Sources: Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, electoral calendar for the 29 November 2026 local elections (cne.gob.ec); candidate and campaign events of 12 November 2026 as stated by the candidates and party; National Assembly resolution of 10 November 2026 granting President Noboa leave; S&P Global Ratings, sovereign rating action of August 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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