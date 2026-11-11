Dominica Defends Passport Sales Amid EU Push

Hanover Street in Roseau, Dominica's capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Dominica · Politics and Economy

Published Wednesday 11 November 2026 · Source: Government of Dominica (statement of 28 October 2026); EU request of 25 June 2026; joint statement of Eastern Caribbean heads of government, 10 July 2026

Dominica’s government, led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is defending its sale of citizenship to investors as vital to the island’s development. The European Union wants the programme phased out by 1 June 2028 and can suspend visa-free travel over such schemes.

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The government says income from the programme has helped finance infrastructure and recovery after disasters, and it is seeking “a practical agreement” with the EU. It has said it will “communicate further” with the EU by Thursday 12 November 2026.

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Dominica is a small Caribbean island whose passport currently lets holders enter Europe’s Schengen area, the zone of open borders, without a visa. Whether that stays true is the question behind the dispute.

Key Facts What. Dominica says citizenship-sale income has helped finance infrastructure, disaster recovery and national resilience, and seeks a practical agreement.

EU request. Phase out the scheme by 1 June 2028; EU rules allow suspending visa-free travel over such schemes.

Next. Dominica has said it will communicate further with the EU by Thursday 12 November 2026.

Not known. Whether 12 November is a formal EU deadline; we found no public EU confirmation.

What Dominica’s Government Said

In a statement on Wednesday 28 October 2026, the government said it is seeking a practical agreement that meets the EU’s concerns. It said any transition should cause minimal disruption to public finances and development projects.

The statement said income from the citizenship programme has helped to finance major infrastructure, disaster recovery and national resilience. Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The government says it and its partners in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a regional group of island states, are weighing the economic impact of ending the programmes and asking for realistic timeframes and support. Its statement gives no figure for how much the programme earns, as far as we could confirm.

The Roseau River in Dominica’s capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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What the EU Wants and When

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, wrote on 25 June 2026 to the five Eastern Caribbean states that run such schemes: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia. According to the letter as published by Antigua and Barbuda’s government, it asks them to phase the programmes out by 1 June 2028.

Revised EU rules in force since December 2025 allow the bloc to suspend visa-free travel for a country’s citizens because that country sells citizenship. Any suspension would need a separate EU decision, and none has been announced.

Dominica’s own statement is the only public source we found for the 12 November date. We found no public EU statement confirming it as a formal deadline.

Where the Region Stands

The five governments met in Roseau, Dominica’s capital, on 10 July 2026 and agreed to seek a high-level mission to Brussels. Their joint statement calls such programmes an important source of development financing for small island states and asks that talks also cover support to replace that income.

Saint Lucia’s answer to the EU is covered in our report on Saint Lucia’s reply. Grenada’s position is in our report on the Grenada passport deadline.

In Plain English Citizenship by investment (CBI): a government grants a passport in return for a payment or an approved investment

a government grants a passport in return for a payment or an approved investment Schengen area: the group of European countries that share open borders and a common visa policy

the group of European countries that share open borders and a common visa policy European Commission: the executive arm of the European Union, which proposes and enforces its laws

the executive arm of the European Union, which proposes and enforces its laws OECS: the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, a regional group of small island states

What It Means for You

Anyone who holds a Dominican passport, or is weighing a second passport from the island, should watch the 2028 date. The EU request adds a new risk, because the passport’s value includes easy access to Europe.

For Dominica, the trade-off is income against access, in our analysis. The size of the gap is hard to judge without a public revenue figure.

Readers new to the island can start with our guides to Dominica and to moving to Dominica. The wider picture is in our report on the Caribbean.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether 12 November is a formal EU deadline, what Dominica will tell the EU, or whether Brussels will move the 2028 date. The date of the planned mission to Brussels has not been announced as far as we could confirm.

It is also not known how much revenue the programme brings in each year. Without that figure, the cost of ending it cannot be measured.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dominica sell citizenship?

Yes, through a citizenship by investment programme that grants passports in return for a payment or an approved investment. The government says the income has funded infrastructure and disaster recovery.

What does the European Union want?

The European Commission wants Dominica and four neighbours to phase out such programmes by 1 June 2028. It points to the EU’s visa-suspension rules.

Could Dominicans lose visa-free travel to Europe?

Under revised EU rules in force since December 2025, running such a scheme can justify suspending visa-free travel. Any suspension would need a separate EU decision, and none has been announced.

Is 12 November an EU deadline?

Dominica says it will communicate further with the EU by that date. We found no public EU confirmation of a formal deadline.

Sources: Government of Dominica, statement on its citizenship by investment programme and engagement with the European Union, 28 October 2026; European Commission request to five Eastern Caribbean governments, 25 June 2026; heads of government of the five citizenship by investment states, joint statement, 10 July 2026.

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