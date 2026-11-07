Ecuador Quake Brings No Tsunami Alert

ECUADOR · EARTHQUAKE

Key Facts What happened A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off Ecuador’s coast; the US Geological Survey issued no tsunami flag.

Where In the Pacific, roughly 45 km north-north-west of Salinas on the Pacific coast.

Tsunami No tsunami alert has been reported; the US survey set no tsunami flag.

Damage No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

As of Saturday, 7 November 2026, 23:30 UTC.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook the Pacific off Ecuador on Saturday, and the US Geological Survey set no tsunami flag.

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File photo: the Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande in Quito, seat of Ecuador’s presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean off Ecuador’s coast on Saturday, 7 November 2026, at 12:17 local time (17:17 UTC). The US government’s earthquake agency set no tsunami flag, and we found no tsunami alert for Ecuador.

For readers in the United States, the question matters because Ecuador’s coast and the Galápagos Islands, an Ecuadorian archipelago in the Pacific, draw many American visitors. The data so far points to a minor offshore event.

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What We Know

The US Geological Survey, the American government’s earthquake agency, recorded magnitude 4.7 at 17:17:38 UTC. It placed the epicentre at 1.85 degrees south, 81.14 degrees west, about 45 km north-north-west of the coastal town of Salinas.

The agency set no tsunami flag on the event. It lists a depth of 10 km, which it describes as a default value assigned by the operator.

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute, the national seismology body at the Escuela Politécnica Nacional in Quito, also records earthquakes there. We could not open its bulletin, so its figures are not used here.

We could not open the bulletins of Ecuador’s navy oceanographic institute, INOCAR, which issues the country’s tsunami warnings. We therefore report only what the US survey data shows and what we found: no tsunami alert.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far. We have not seen a report from Ecuador’s risk agency on the shaking.

How Tsunami Alerts Work in Plain English

A tsunami is a series of long ocean waves, usually triggered by a large undersea earthquake that lifts or drops the seabed. Small quakes, like this one, release far too little energy to move that much water.

Ecuador sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes and earthquakes around the ocean, so strong offshore quakes are watched closely. INOCAR issues tsunami bulletins when a wave is possible.

Our earlier report on a Panama earthquake and tsunami alert shows what such an alert looks like when the threat is real. Coastal towns in Ecuador run drills so residents can reach high ground quickly.

What Is Not Known

The depth is only a default value of 10 km assigned by the US survey, so it may be revised. Official figures from Ecuador’s own agencies were not available to us.

We have not seen a damage report from the national risk agency or from coastal towns. Local checks may take time.

What It Means for US Readers

Nothing we found suggests any change for trips to the Galápagos or the mainland coast. Visitors should still know the evacuation routes posted in their hotel or town.

Travellers can follow updates from the Ecuador section of The Rio Times and from INOCAR, the Geophysical Institute and the risk agency. Earthquakes of this size are common worldwide, and one moderate event does not by itself signal a larger one.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there a tsunami warning in Ecuador?

We found no tsunami alert for Ecuador. The US Geological Survey set no tsunami flag on the event.

How strong was the earthquake?

The US Geological Survey measured magnitude 4.7 at 17:17 UTC on Saturday, 7 November 2026, which is 12:17 in Ecuador.

Is it safe to travel to the Galápagos or the coast?

We found no warning that says otherwise. Check INOCAR and the national risk agency, the SGR, for current notices before you travel.

How do tsunami alerts work in Ecuador?

INOCAR, the navy institute that issues the warnings, publishes bulletins when a tsunami is possible. Coastal residents follow evacuation signs and officials’ instructions.

Sources: US Geological Survey, event us7000twt8 (https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000twt8, read 7 November 2026); Instituto Oceanográfico y Antártico de la Armada, INOCAR (https://www.inocar.mil.ec); Instituto Geofísico, Escuela Politécnica Nacional (https://www.igepn.edu.ec); Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias (https://www.gestionderiesgos.gob.ec).