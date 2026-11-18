Ecuador: Courts and Elections

A criminal judge in Quito paused the pretrial phase of the Goleada money-laundering case for four candidates in Ecuador’s local elections on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The four include Fiorella Ycaza, the candidate for mayor of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and main port.

The ruling shields that race’s candidate for the Partido Socialista Ecuatoriano (PSE) from further prosecution steps until results are proclaimed, scheduled for 13 February 2027. Background is in our explainer on Ecuador’s 29 November local elections and our earlier report on Guayaquil’s mayor Aquiles Álvarez.

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Key Facts Ruling. Judge José Sebastián Cornejo paused the pretrial phase for 4 of 17 accused on Wednesday 18 November.

Why. The four are candidates in the local elections of Sunday 29 November, and the defence cited electoral immunity.

Length. The pause runs until results are proclaimed, scheduled for 13 February 2027, about 87 days away.

Still running. The phase continues for the other 13 accused and 9 companies until 22 November.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026.

A judge has put a criminal case on hold for four people on the ballot. The rest of the accused, and nine companies, remain in the same pretrial hearing.

The Big Picture

Ecuador’s electoral law, the Código Orgánico de la Democracia, bars criminal prosecution of candidates from the moment their candidacy is qualified until results are proclaimed. Article 108 lists the exceptions as flagrant crime, sexual crimes, gender violence and domestic violence.

The Fiscalía, the prosecutor’s office, alleges that Mayor Aquiles Álvarez and his family built a business structure around the irregular sale of fuel that was allegedly used to launder money. Judge Cornejo annulled the preparatory hearing on Sunday 23 August after taking over the case from Judge Jairo García, and he reinstated it on Tuesday 8 September.

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On Thursday 12 November Judge Cornejo rejected defence requests to annul the investigation. In August the national electoral council had told the court that none of the accused then had a final qualified candidacy, and that immunity applies only to final candidacies.

The record published so far offers no comparison with how courts in other Ecuadorian provinces have handled candidates under investigation. What is clear is that a criminal calendar and an election calendar now overlap in Ecuador’s largest city.

File photo, 20 November 2018. Members of Ecuador’s National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito. Photo: Fernando Lagla/Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened at the Hearing

At the reinstated preparatory hearing on Wednesday 18 November, Judge José Sebastián Cornejo of the criminal court in Quito’s Iñaquito district suspended the evaluation and preparatory-trial phase for four of the 17 people charged. They are Fiorella Ycaza, Gastón Aparicio Loy Correa, Pedro Juan Hidalgo Elinan and David Andrés Alvarez Kronfle.

Ycaza is the wife of Mayor Aquiles Álvarez, who is himself among the accused, and the candidate for mayor of Guayaquil for the Partido Socialista Ecuatoriano (PSE). Alvarez Kronfle, the mayor’s cousin, is an alternate candidate for urban councillor in district 3 of Guayaquil for the PSE.

Hidalgo is an alternate urban councillor candidate in district 3 for the Partido Sociedad Patriótica (PSP). Loy Correa is an alternate urban councillor candidate in district 2 for the same party.

The defence lawyers of the four asked for the suspension under Article 108. The judge said the pause lasts until the Guayas Provincial Electoral Board proclaims the official results for their offices, scheduled for Saturday 13 February 2027.

In his words, translated, “no act of criminal prosecution will be carried out nor any measure depriving liberty ordered or executed” against them in the meantime. After a 20-minute recess, prosecutor Dennis Villavicencio resumed his accusation, continuing with the evidence against Antonio Alvarez, the mayor’s brother.

Why It Matters

The ruling pauses the case for 4 of 17 accused, while the pretrial phase continues for 13 people and 9 companies, and the pause could last about 87 days to Saturday 13 February 2027. During that time a candidate in the mayoral race of Ecuador’s largest city cannot be prosecuted or held, which shapes the final stretch of the 29 November campaign.

The Counter-View

Prosecutor Villavicencio argued on 18 November that suspending the phase for all accused, as some defence lawyers had asked, would harm the justice system and effective judicial protection. He warned it would risk the expiry, known as caducidad, of pretrial detention for those who are held, saying “if the whole process is suspended, then the expiry will come.”

Génesis Celi, a lawyer for the Unit of Financial and Economic Analysis (UAFE), Ecuador’s financial intelligence agency, backed the prosecutor. The defence relied on Article 108, which also says only winning candidates keep a special jurisdiction (fuero) before the National or Provincial Court once results are proclaimed.

What to Watch

The hearing was convened for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 November from 08:30, held virtually, and the phase for the remaining accused continues in that window. Ecuador’s local elections take place on Sunday 29 November 2026, according to the electoral authority.

The Guayas proclamation of results is scheduled for Saturday 13 February 2027, per the judge’s resolution, and that date could still change. After proclamation, criminal proceedings can be activated, and the case against the four would resume.

In Plain English

Electoral immunity is a legal shield that stops a candidate from being prosecuted or jailed during an election period. Pretrial detention is jail before a verdict, and “expiry” means a person must be freed if the legal time limit runs out.

What It Means for You

Voters in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port, now head to the polls with one mayoral candidate shielded from prosecution until at least February. Investors tracking governance in Ecuador can follow the scheduled proclamation date, which could still change.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the ruling will be appealed, or how the prosecutor and the other accused will react beyond the hearing of 18 November. It is also not known whether the rest of the hearing will finish between 18 and 22 November, or how the election will turn out.

All those charged, including Mayor Álvarez, his family members, Revolución Ciudadana (RC, an opposition party) assembly member Raúl Chávez and his brother Gabriel Chávez, are presumed innocent, and there is no verdict. Nine companies linked to the mayor’s family are also under investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the judge protect in the Goleada case?

Judge Cornejo paused the case for four candidates: Fiorella Ycaza, Gastón Aparicio Loy Correa, Pedro Juan Hidalgo Elinan and David Andrés Alvarez Kronfle. All four are on the ballot in the local elections of Sunday 29 November 2026.

How long does the pause last?

It lasts until the Guayas Provincial Electoral Board proclaims results for their offices, scheduled for 13 February 2027. That is about 87 days after the ruling of 18 November.

Does the case stop for everyone?

No, the evaluation and preparatory phase continues for the other 13 accused and 9 companies. The hearing was convened for 18 to 22 November 2026.

What is Article 108?

It is a rule in Ecuador’s electoral law that bars criminal prosecution of qualified candidates until results are proclaimed. Exceptions include flagrant crime, sexual crimes, gender violence and domestic violence.

Sources Judge José Sebastián Cornejo, Iñaquito criminal court, ruling and hearing convocation of 18 November 2026. Código Orgánico de la Democracia, Article 108; Guayas Provincial Electoral Board schedule.