File photo. Voting booths marked "El voto es secreto" (the vote is secret) at the Colegio Julio María Matovelle polling station in Cuenca, Ecuador, 16 November 2025. Photo: Martín Vasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · ELECTIONS

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 in local elections, and three provinces, Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí, hold about half of all voters. The vote shows whether the party of President Daniel Noboa, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), or candidates aligned with former president Rafael Correa and his party, Revolución Ciudadana (RC), are stronger locally.

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections, moved the vote forward from Sunday 14 February 2027. Local governments run roads, water and city services, so the result shapes daily life for residents, investors and visitors.

Key Facts Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Voters choose 23 prefects (provincial heads) and more than 220 mayors on Sunday 29 November.

Where Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí hold 6,982,031 of 13,827,643 voters, about 50.5% of the national voter roll.

Manabí Correa’s party urges null votes after barring of its Manabí candidate Luisa González.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto betting market, gives Quito mayor Pabel Muñoz 51.5% (18 November, 07:25 ET).

Half of Ecuador’s voters live in three provinces. A null-vote campaign in one of them tests an unusual rule of electoral law.

Two Camps and Three Provinces

Ecuador’s two main camps are Noboa’s governing party, ADN, and RC, the party of Correa. El Mercurio, an Ecuadorian newspaper, reported on Saturday 12 September that RC has been suspended since March 2026 under an electoral court decision.

RC’s suspension keeps it off the ballot, so some of its figures sought office under allied labels, such as Luisa González, its Manabí prefect hopeful, with Pachakutik, an Indigenous-rooted party. Primicias, an Ecuadorian news site, reported that the CNE approved a voter roll of 13,827,643 people on Thursday 2 July.

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By province, KCH Comunicación, an Ecuadorian news site, reported on 10 August, citing El Universo, a Guayaquil daily, that Guayas has 3,251,668 voters, Pichincha 2,408,780 and Manabí 1,321,583. Together that is 6,982,031 people, or about 50.5% of the national voter roll.

The CNE decided on Friday 27 March to bring the vote forward, and Vistazo, an Ecuadorian news magazine, reported that it cited flood risk. The CNE made the 29 November date official on 31 July.

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What Happened in Manabí

Manabí’s provincial electoral board rejected González’s registration as prefect, the head of a province, on Friday 21 August, El Mercurio reported on 12 September. Extra, an Ecuadorian daily, reported that she did not prove permanent-member status in Pachakutik.

The Electoral Disputes Tribunal (TCE), the election court, unanimously upheld the ruling on Saturday 12 September, El Mercurio reported. ADN, Noboa’s party, objected to her candidacy, Primicias reported.

RC leader Gabriela Rivadeneira wrote on the social network X on 13 September that RC would go for the null vote in Manabí, Extra reported on 13 September (our translation). She said the government wanted no rival on the ballot.

File photo. Members of the National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito, 20 November 2018. Photo: Fernando Lagla/Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why a Null Vote Could Matter

Article 147 of the Democracy Code, Ecuador’s election law, voids an election when null votes exceed the votes of all candidates. The rule applies to each office in each electoral district.

Calacalí, a parish near Quito, set a precedent on 5 February 2023. Primicias reported that null votes there numbered 1,882 (48.51%) against 1,806 valid votes.

Manabí has 1,321,583 voters. In our own illustration, assuming 80% turnout and 5% blank votes, null votes would need roughly 500,000 ballots.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Wednesday 18 November at 07:25 ET (12:25 UTC), Polymarket, a crypto betting market, gave Pabel Muñoz, Quito’s mayor and a candidate, 51.5% and Harold Burbano, another Quito mayoral candidate, 29.0% in its Quito mayor market. Only about US$12,000 had been traded, so these prices are thin bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Voting is on Sunday 29 November 2026, and the CNE has set up backup venues in case of bad weather. Our report on the Guayas prefect debate draw covers the race in the largest province.

Rain is a second test, because Primicias reported that main polling sites in Guayas, Manabí and Santa Elena were significantly affected by rain, so the CNE is preparing contingency sites. A second national drill on 15 November reportedly found 21 venues with problems, 20 in Guayas and one in Los Ríos, Primicias reported.

The CNE listed more than 2,500 backup venues beside 4,399 official sites. Our report on the floods in three provinces shows the weather risk.

The Opposition’s Argument

Rivadeneira said on 13 September that Noboa’s government “wants to go alone on the ballot” in Manabí, Extra reported (our translation). President Noboa has denied the government is behind the challenge, Primicias reported, and the TCE ruling rested on Pachakutik’s internal membership rule.

What It Means for You

The vote shows whether Noboa’s ADN or Correa-aligned candidates are stronger locally. A strong null-vote result in Manabí would show how much opposition support survives RC’s suspension.

Mayors and prefects control local budgets and services once in office. The Ecuador news hub follows each step.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how many null votes Manabí will record, or whether any court would act if null votes beat all candidates. We also do not know how Quito voters will split, because a thinly traded betting market is the only price we show.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Ecuador’s local elections?

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026. The CNE moved the date forward from 14 February 2027 because of flood risk.

Why do three provinces matter so much?

Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí hold 6,982,031 of 13,827,643 registered voters, about 50.5% of the national voter roll. That gives them outsized weight in the contest between the governing party and its rivals.

Why can’t Luisa González run in Manabí?

Electoral bodies rejected her registration as a Pachakutik candidate. The election court upheld that on 12 September, and Revolución Ciudadana, Correa’s party, urges null votes instead.

Can a null vote cancel an election in Ecuador?

Yes, if null votes exceed the votes of all candidates, because Article 147 of the Democracy Code says so. It happened in the parish of Calacalí in 2023.

Sources: Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Ecuador; Primicias, voter roll, 2 July 2026; KCH Comunicación, voter roll by province citing El Universo, 10 August 2026; Vistazo, 31 July 2026; El Mercurio, 12 September 2026; Extra, 13 September 2026; Primicias, Calacalí result, February 2023; Primicias, CNE drill, November 2026; Primicias, second CNE drill, 15 November 2026; Primicias, ADN objection and Noboa reply, August 2026; Polymarket, Quito mayoral market, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error