Rain returned to Guayaquil on Wednesday, and the water reached streets where families live. The city’s safety agency says the danger is not only the depth but what the water hides.

The Malecón 2000 riverside promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's commercial capital (undated). (Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Ecuador: Weather

Heavy rain flooded streets across northern Guayaquil on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and Bastión Popular, a district in the north of Ecuador’s largest city, was among the places under water. Segura EP, the city’s public safety agency, counted 13 flooded sectors by 17:00.

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The agency warned families to keep children out of the water after its cameras showed several children playing in a flooded Bastión Popular street. For US readers, the rain hits a port city already deep in a rainy season driven by El Niño, with a weather warning to Saturday 21 November and local elections on Sunday 29 November.

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Key Facts Where. Bastión Popular, a district in north Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and main Pacific port.

When. Rain on Wednesday 18 November 2026 left water in at least 13 city sectors.

Warning. Ecuador’s weather institute warns of rain from 17 November until 10:00 on Saturday 21 November 2026.

Risk. The city safety agency asked families to keep children out of flooded streets.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Rain returned to Guayaquil on Wednesday, and the water reached streets where families live. The city’s safety agency says the danger is not only the depth but what the water hides.

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What Happened on Wednesday

Rain began flooding northern Guayaquil on the afternoon of Wednesday 18 November 2026. Segura EP listed seven flooded sectors in its 16:00 update and 13 in its 17:00 update.

In Bastión Popular, water collected in block 2, block 1B and the Los Ranchos housing estate. Residents of block 5 reported heavy flooding in their streets.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, July 2011; not taken during the 18 November rain. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the City Told Families

Segura EP said its cameras showed several children playing in a flooded Bastión Popular street, and it asked parents not to let children play in standing water. It warned that the water can carry disease and can hide open drains and electrical hazards.

The agency coordinated with the National Police, which sent a patrol to block 2. Segura EP says it watches the city through a network of cameras.

The Bigger Picture: A Wet Season Already Under Way

Ecuador’s national risk agency, the Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR), has kept a national red alert for El Niño in force since 29 August 2026. El Niño is a warming of Pacific waters that brings extra rain to Ecuador’s coast.

The SNGR’s count of 11:00 on 18 November registered more than 56,000 people affected across the country since the alert began. We set out the wider alert in our report on the red warning for El Niño storms.

Why It Matters

The people who lose most are families in low-lying districts such as Bastión Popular, who face the water, the disease risk and the electrical hazards that Segura EP listed. The scale is smaller than the storm of Friday 13 November, when Segura EP reported at least 45 sectors with standing water, against 13 by 17:00 on Wednesday.

That storm is covered in our report on heavy rain flooding Guayaquil roads and homes. Each new storm adds to a toll that the SNGR already puts above 56,000 affected people nationwide.

What to Watch

INAMHI, Ecuador’s national weather and hydrology institute, says its warning number 88 runs from 16:00 on Tuesday 17 November until 10:00 on Saturday 21 November. It forecasts heavy rain in Guayas province, where Guayaquil lies, and possible river overflows.

Ecuadorians then vote in local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026, the date set by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Our guide to the 29 November vote has the timetable.

In Plain English

Segura EP: Guayaquil’s public safety and emergency agency, which watches the city by camera.

Guayaquil’s public safety and emergency agency, which watches the city by camera. INAMHI: Ecuador’s national weather and hydrology institute.

Ecuador’s national weather and hydrology institute. SNGR: the national risk agency, which counts affected people and sets alert levels.

the national risk agency, which counts affected people and sets alert levels. Sector: an area of the city that the agency lists when water collects.

What It Means for You

Travellers and US residents with family in Guayaquil should avoid flooded streets, keep children out of standing water and follow updates from Segura EP and INAMHI. In an emergency, ECU 911 is Ecuador’s national emergency line.

What Is Not Known

We found no published count of damaged homes or injuries from Wednesday’s rain, and no rainfall total for the day. We also found no emergency declaration by the Guayaquil municipality.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Guayaquil flood on 18 November?

Segura EP counted 13 flooded sectors in its 17:00 update. Bastión Popular, in the north of the city, was among them.

Is it safe for children to play in the floodwater?

No. Segura EP says the water can carry disease and hide open drains and electrical hazards.

How long will the rain last?

INAMHI’s warning number 88 runs from 16:00 on 17 November until 10:00 on Saturday 21 November 2026. The strongest rain is expected on the coast, including Guayas.

How does this compare with 13 November?

Segura EP reported at least 45 sectors with standing water on Friday 13 November. On Wednesday 18 November it counted 13 in its 17:00 update.

Sources Segura EP flood updates of 13 and 18 November 2026; INAMHI warning number 88 valid from 17 November 2026; SNGR count of 11:00 on 18 November 2026; Segura EP · INAMHI forecasts and alerts · ECU 911

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