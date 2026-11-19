A magnitude 5.1 quake at about 74 km depth shook Guayaquil early on Thursday, and early reports show no victims, no damage and no tsunami threat.

Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, pictured in February 2024. The photo does not show the curfew, which applies from 00:00 to 05:00. Photo: Freddy eduardo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Natural Hazards: Ecuador

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and main port, woke to a jolt before one in the morning on Thursday 19 November 2026. Ecuador’s national seismic monitor, the Instituto Geofísico (IG), measured a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at 00:49 local time (05:49 UTC).

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Inocar, the Ecuadorian navy’s oceanographic institute, which runs tsunami monitoring, said the quake did not meet the conditions to generate a tsunami on the mainland or Galápagos coast. As of Thursday morning, no victims or material damage had been reported.

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Key Facts What. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and main port.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026, at 00:49 local time (05:49 UTC).

Depth. About 74 km underground, with no tsunami threat declared and no damage reported.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:09 GMT.

A magnitude 5.1 quake at about 74 km depth shook Guayaquil early on Thursday, and early reports show no victims, no damage and no tsunami threat.

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What We Know

The IG is the seismology institute of the Escuela Politécnica Nacional (EPN), Ecuador’s national polytechnic school. Its revised report put the quake 21.29 km from Durán, the city across the Guayas river from Guayaquil.

The IG placed the epicentre near Pocos Palos, a settlement in Taura parish, Naranjal canton, south-east of Guayaquil. It gave a depth of 74 km.

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The quake was felt in Guayaquil and in Cuenca, the capital of Azuay province, on Thursday 19 November 2026. As of Thursday morning, no victims or material damage had been reported.

The IG reported the magnitude on MLv, a local magnitude scale. Depth is the distance from the surface to the point where the rupture began.

Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador, in a file photo. Photo: Jordan Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Two Agencies, Two Magnitudes

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), the US government’s science agency, lists the same event as magnitude 4.8. It places the quake 23 km south-south-east of Guayaquil at a depth of about 69 km, with an origin time of 05:49:26 UTC.

The two agencies use different magnitude scales and methods, hence 5.1 versus 4.8. Both place the focus roughly 70 km below the surface.

The Bigger Picture

Ecuador sits where the Nazca tectonic plate dives under the South American plate. The USGS recorded a magnitude 7.8 quake on 16 April 2016 off Ecuador’s northern coast, 27 km south-south-east of Muisne.

Most quakes near Guayaquil are far smaller. Our count of the USGS catalogue shows 73 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher within 150 km of the city in the ten years to 18 November 2026, 21 of them magnitude 5.0 or higher and 52 below it.

The strongest was magnitude 6.8 on 18 March 2023, 14 km north-north-west of Balao, at a depth of 68 km, according to the USGS. A magnitude 5.8 quake on 4 February 2019 struck 24 km south-south-east of Guayaquil at a depth of 70 km.

Against that record, Thursday’s quake at magnitude 4.8 to 5.1 is far below the magnitude 6.8 event of 2023, at a depth close to both the 2019 and 2023 events. The IG and the USGS may still revise their values, and neither agency had reported a larger event.

Why It Matters

The key number is depth: the IG gave 74 km and the USGS about 69 km on 19 November 2026. The USGS lists the larger quakes of 2019 and 2023 near Guayaquil at 70 km and 68 km, so this depth is similar to the region’s bigger events.

What to Watch Next

The IG publishes revised reports and aftershock data on its website. No dated step is scheduled.

What Is Not Known

A damage assessment beyond the early reports is not yet available. It is also unknown whether aftershocks will follow.

The IG and the USGS may revise their values, including magnitude and depth. Until they do, the figures of 5.1 and 4.8 stand side by side.

What It Means for You

Guayaquil is Ecuador’s largest city and main port, so residents and visitors will look to the authorities for any update on damage. At the time of writing, the IG and Inocar had reported no tsunami threat and no damage.

For now the picture is a moderate tremor with no reported harm. The IG’s next report will show whether that holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Guayaquil on 19 November 2026?

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck at 00:49 local time, according to the Instituto Geofísico. It was centred near Pocos Palos, south-east of Guayaquil, at a depth of 74 km.

Was there a tsunami threat?

No. Inocar, the Ecuadorian navy’s oceanographic institute, said the quake did not meet the conditions to generate a tsunami on the mainland or Galápagos coast.

Why do two agencies give different magnitudes?

The Instituto Geofísico reports 5.1 and the US Geological Survey reports 4.8. They use different magnitude scales and methods, so the two figures differ by method.

Was anyone hurt or was there damage?

As of Thursday morning, no victims or material damage had been reported. A fuller damage assessment is not yet available.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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