Ecopetrol Profit Jumps 86% in Third Quarter

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.38% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.17% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.31 ▲ 0.51% WTI 89.08 ▲ 0.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.92% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.11% SILVER 48.71 ▼ 2.53% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.36% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.92% BRENT 96.31 ▲ 0.51% WTI 89.08 ▲ 0.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.92% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.11% SILVER 48.71 ▼ 2.53% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Colombia Energy

Ecopetrol Profit Jumps 86% in Third Quarter

By · · 4 min read
A yellow, blue and red oil pumpjack monument on a Bogotá plaza near the Ecopetrol headquarters in Colombia
File photo. A pumpjack monument painted in Colombia's colours near Ecopetrol's headquarters in Bogotá, undated. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Earnings: Colombia

Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company that trades in New York as EC, reported third-quarter net income of 4.8 trillion Colombian pesos (COP; about US$1.45 billion), up 86% on a year earlier. Its results release was due on Thursday 12 November 2026 after the market close, following our earlier results preview.

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Key Facts

Profit. Net income of about US$1.45 billion in the third quarter, up 86% on a year earlier.

Earnings. EBITDA (operating earnings) of about US$4.8 billion, up 29%, on revenue of about US$10.6 billion.

Refining. Margin of US$45.6 per barrel, a record and up 219% on a year earlier.

Debt. Debt is 2.1 times operating earnings for the group, under the company’s ceiling of 2.5.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Ecopetrol Reported

Ecopetrol’s results release of Thursday 12 November 2026 put third-quarter revenue at COP 35.1 trillion (about US$10.6 billion), up 18% on the third quarter of 2025. We convert pesos at 3,308 per US dollar, the rate on 13 November 2026.

EBITDA, meaning operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, reached COP 15.9 trillion (US$4.8 billion), up 29%, with a margin of 45%. Net income of COP 4.8 trillion (US$1.45 billion) compares with an implied COP 2.6 trillion (US$786 million) a year earlier.

For the nine months to September, net income was COP 13.7 trillion (US$4.1 billion), up 83%, the release says. Ecopetrol said higher Brent, the international oil price benchmark, and refined-product prices contributed COP 13.5 trillion (US$4.1 billion), partly offset by negative effects such as exchange rate and inflation, taxes and operations.

Aerial view of northern Bogotá, Colombia, with office towers and residential districts
Bogotá, where Ecopetrol has its headquarters. File photo of the city’s northern districts.

Production, Refining and Debt

Group production averaged 747,000 barrels of oil equivalent (oil and gas combined) per day in the quarter, up 6% on the second quarter, Ecopetrol said. Brava Energia, a Brazilian oil producer Ecopetrol bought a majority of, contributed 39,000 barrels to that total, and the results include one month of Brava, the release says.

Refining earned a record margin of US$45.6 per barrel, up 219% on the third quarter of 2025, and refining EBITDA rose 427% to COP 4.1 trillion (US$1.2 billion). The combined sales basket averaged US$110.3 per barrel, up 50%, according to the release.

Debt stood at 2.1 times EBITDA for the group, or 1.5 times without ISA, its electricity-grid subsidiary, under the company’s ceiling of 2.5. Cash at the end of September was COP 16.3 trillion (US$4.9 billion), the release says.

Ecopetrol said it was the only bidder offering long-term firm gas volumes in the quarter, at 293 GBTUD (giga British thermal units per day). It decided not to continue its liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase processes because LNG prices rose more than 196% between October 2025 and October 2026, the release states.

Live Company IntelligenceEcopetrol SA ADR — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Why It Matters for US Investors

Ecopetrol’s shares also trade in New York as EC, so its quarterly numbers reach US portfolios directly. The quarter’s net income of about US$1.45 billion compares with an implied US$786 million a year earlier, from the 86% rise.

The government’s fuel price stabilisation fund, known as FEPC, owed Ecopetrol COP 11.4 trillion (US$3.4 billion), the release says. About COP 1.6 trillion (US$484 million) of that dates from the first quarter of 2025 and is still unpaid.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, the quarter shows profit and the oil price moving in the same direction. Ecopetrol’s combined sales basket rose 50% to US$110.3 per barrel while net income rose 86%, according to its release.

What Is Not Known

No dividend or 2027 outlook figures have been published with these results. We have no confirmed share price reaction to these results.

What to Watch Next

Ecopetrol said in a notice dated 9 November 2026 that its investor call would take place on Friday 13 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Bogotá and New York time. El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, and La República, a Bogotá business daily, reported that the company’s president also discussed Venezuelan gas and a return to fracking on the call; see our companion report.

Our explainer on Ecopetrol covers how the company is built. More is in our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Ecopetrol make in the third quarter?

Ecopetrol reported net income of COP 4.8 trillion (about US$1.45 billion), up 86% on a year earlier. The figure comes from its results release of 12 November 2026.

When was Ecopetrol’s investor call?

Ecopetrol said in a notice of 9 November 2026 that the call would be on Friday 13 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Bogotá and New York time. Our companion report covers what its president said about Venezuelan gas and fracking.

Sources

Ecopetrol, third-quarter 2026 results press release, 12 November 2026 · Ecopetrol, notice on the results date and investor call, 9 November 2026 · El Tiempo and La República, 13 November 2026 (call coverage)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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