Colombia’s economy is about to show how much a major earthquake cost it. The Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC, the national geological survey) measured a magnitude 7.4 quake near San José del Palmar, in Chocó department, at 7:34 a.m. on Monday 10 August 2026.

Third-quarter growth figures from the statistics office DANE are scheduled for Tuesday 17 November, according to DANE’s published calendar. For US readers, they test how well Colombia’s economy absorbed the shock, and whether its growth is slowing.

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Key Facts Quake. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday 10 August 2026.

Central bank. Banco de la República says the quake dented third-quarter output.

Next data. The statistics office DANE reports third-quarter GDP on Tuesday 17 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.

Colombia is waiting for official growth data after a major August earthquake. Estimates of the damage vary and no official figure is yet public.

Big Picture

DANE reported that Colombia’s economy grew 3.5% in the second quarter of 2026, in a release dated 18 August 2026. That was the last official reading before the quake’s effect could show up.

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On Wednesday 4 November 2026 Banco de la República, the central bank, published a box in its October Monetary Policy Report that sets out to approximate the quake’s macroeconomic effects. It says the results fed into its own staff projections.

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The bank names Caldas, Chocó, Risaralda, Quindío and Valle del Cauca as the most affected departments. Together they produce about 14.5% of national value added (the economy’s output), it says.

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What We Know

The SGC put the quake at magnitude 7.4 and 103 km deep, and gave its time as 7:34 a.m. on Monday 10 August 2026. The central bank says 16 departments reported some emergency.

The central bank says the shock disrupted some productive activities during the third quarter. The text we could read gives no percentage-point estimate of the lost growth.

Why It Matters. Private forecasters expect third-quarter growth well below the second quarter’s 3.5%, with Bancolombia, a Colombian bank, at about 2.1% and another private analysis near 1%.

A weaker Colombia matters to US investors in its bonds and to firms exporting to it.

What to Watch

DANE’s third-quarter GDP release is the first checkpoint, scheduled for Tuesday 17 November at 10:00 a.m. Bogotá time (15:00 UTC). It will show growth by sector, including construction and manufacturing.

The second is Banco de la República’s next policy meeting and report, date not confirmed here. Its staff projections will show how much of the quake effect it expects to carry into 2027.

What Is Not Known

Some commentary says the quake cut up to 0.8 percentage points from third-quarter growth. We could not trace that figure to a named official body, so we have not used it.

Published estimates from other institutions are smaller, but we could not check them at source. No official count of total damage has been confirmed here either.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Colombia earthquake hurt the economy?

Colombia’s central bank, Banco de la República, said on 4 November 2026 that the quake affected third-quarter activity. It has not, in the text we could read, published a single headline figure.

When does Colombia publish third-quarter GDP?

The statistics office DANE publishes quarterly GDP about seven weeks after quarter end. We could not confirm the exact date in its calendar, so check DANE directly.

How strong was the August 2026 earthquake?

The Servicio Geológico Colombiano (national geological survey) measured magnitude 7.4 at 7:34 a.m. on Monday 10 August 2026. Its epicentre was San José del Palmar, in Chocó, at 103 km depth.

More from this country: Colombia news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Banco de la República, Monetary Policy Report box, 4 November 2026, https://www.banrep.gov.co/es/publicaciones-investigaciones/informe-politica-monetaria/recuadro1-octubre-2026; PAHO Situation Report 6, 27 August 2026, https://www.paho.org/es/documentos/informe-situacion-6-colombia-terremoto-agosto-2026-27-agosto-2026; DANE, second-quarter 2026 GDP release, 18 August 2026, https://www.dane.gov.co/files/operaciones/PIB/cp-PIB-IItrim2026.pdf.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

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