Colombia: Politics

On Monday 16 November 2026, Colombian television reporters published internal documents of the Dirección Nacional de Inteligencia (DNI), Colombia’s national intelligence directorate, which reports to the presidency. As of Tuesday 17 November, we could not see the documents ourselves, so every detail here is as those documents are described.

According to those documents, the DNI asked in April for the full national voter list, and the election authority said no. Colombia is a close security partner of Washington, so a dispute over its election data matters to officials there; see our Colombia coverage.

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Key Facts Request. Colombia’s intelligence directorate (DNI) asked the election authority for the entire voter list on 9 April 2026.

Outcome. The election authority (Registraduría, Colombia’s civil registry) refused; no voter data was handed over.

Scale. The census covers about 41.4 million voters, with ID numbers, ages, community membership and polling places.

Unknown. We found no case against DNI officials; the DNI and its then acting director have not commented.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Colombia’s intelligence directorate asked the election authority for the entire voter list in April, internal documents show, and was refused. We could not see the documents ourselves.

The Wider Dispute Over Colombia’s Vote

On 26 February 2026, then-president Gustavo Petro said “we are in immense danger of electoral fraud”, according to the same reporting. On 18 March, the DNI warned that cyberattacks on state bodies, including the tax agency DIAN, could reach the Registraduría and alter data before the 31 May first round.

The Registraduría says its definitive census let 41,421,973 Colombians vote, and that voter registration closed on 30 April. It denies any modification, although Petro had claimed the census was changed.

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Registrar Hernán Penagos filed a tutela (a rights petition) against Petro over his fraud claims, as covered in our earlier report. The Council of State, Colombia’s top administrative court, was reported on 5 October 2026 to have accepted it.

Seen together, the warnings, the court case and now this letter form one running dispute between the executive and the election authority, in our reading. For background on the agency, see earlier reporting on Colombian intelligence.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Letter Asked For

The letter is dated 9 April 2026 and was signed by René Guarín, then acting director of the DNI, according to the documents. Its subject line read “Envío de información de contrainteligencia”, meaning sending of counter-intelligence information.

It went to the Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil, Colombia’s civil registry and election authority. It asked for the entire current electoral census as a flat data file, to be processed in the DNI’s analysis systems.

The file was to hold each voter’s ID number (cédula), gender and age, and membership of Indigenous, Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal, Palenquera and Roma communities (Colombia’s recognised ethnic groups). It also listed polling-station names and addresses, municipalities, departments, and whether each registration was valid.

The DNI justified the request on national security grounds, the reporting says. The reporters add that no valid legal support was attached.

How the Election Authority Answered

The Registraduría rejected the request on legal grounds, according to the documents and reports. The individual-level census data was not handed over.

Voices of Concern

Juan Carlos Galindo, a former national registrar (head of the Registraduría), called the request “absolutely surprising”. He said he knew of no earlier request of this kind.

Galindo warned that a leaked voter ID number plus polling place could enable electoral manipulation. His is the main counter-view to the DNI’s security argument.

Alejandra Barrios directs the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), a Colombian election watchdog. She said a third party holding a detailed census could lead to “electoral coercion”, vote buying or other electoral crimes.

She added that DNI oversight should be reviewed, because a presidency body should not make such requests without controls. Neither the DNI nor Guarín had commented in what we found.

An Unconfirmed “Plan B”

The same documents reportedly describe a “plan B” aimed at the Registraduría’s technology and name a hacker. This is unconfirmed, we do not repeat the name, and nobody has been charged as far as we found.

What It Means for You

The people affected are about 41.4 million registered voters whose personal data the DNI requested, going by the Registraduría’s count for the 31 May vote. Because the request was refused, the reporting does not show that any voter’s data left the registry.

For readers in the United States, Colombia is a major security partner, and confidence in its elections bears on investors. We see no direct consequence reported so far, and we do not invent one.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the DNI received the data any other way, or who ordered the letter. It was signed by Guarín, and the documents do not show whether Petro knew of it.

We do not know whether prosecutors or Congress have opened an inquiry, or what legal basis the DNI would claim. The documents’ authenticity beyond the reporting is not established, and no response from Guarín or the DNI has been found.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s intelligence agency ask for?

According to internal DNI documents published on 16 November, it asked on 9 April 2026 for the entire electoral census, including ID numbers, ages, community membership and polling places. The Registraduría refused.

Was any voter data handed over?

The Registraduría rejected the request on legal grounds, and the individual-level data was not handed over, according to the documents and reports. We could not see the documents ourselves.

Has anyone been charged?

Not as far as we found. We do not know whether prosecutors or Congress have opened an inquiry, and neither the DNI nor René Guarín had commented.

Sources Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil · Consejo de Estado · Internal DNI documents as published 16 November 2026 (not independently seen)