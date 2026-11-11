Ecopetrol’s US$85M Gas Well Reportedly Dry

IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.42% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.07% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.09▲ 1.14% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74% IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.42% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,278 ▲ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.09 ▲ 1.14% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Colombia Energy

Ecopetrol’s US$85M Gas Well Reportedly Dry

By · · 4 min read
Ecopetrol oil pier with tugboats at Coveñas, Colombia
File photo: an Ecopetrol oil terminal at Coveñas on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. It is not the Floreña well site.

Energy: Colombia

Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EC, spent two years drilling a deep gas well that reportedly found nothing it can sell. La República, a Bogotá business daily, put the cost at nearly US$85 million in a report on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Key Facts

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Well. Floreña N-18, near Yopal in Casanare province, Colombia; no partner is named.

Cost. Estimated at nearly US$85 million; Ecopetrol has not confirmed the figure.

Depth. Planned depth 18,500 feet (about 5.6 km), drilled from 16 June 2024 to May 2026.

Result. Reportedly found no commercially usable oil or gas; Ecopetrol listed it as under evaluation mid-2026.

Odds. Before drilling, success was put at 35%, for a potential 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (oil and gas combined).

What Was Reported About the Well

Drilling on the Floreña N-18 well began on 16 June 2024 and the campaign ended in May 2026, La República reported. The well, near the city of Yopal, aimed for 18,500 feet (about 5.6 km) and bent sideways for about 2 km (1.2 miles).

Ecopetrol’s second-quarter 2026 results listed the well, under the name Floreña N18Y ST-1, as still under evaluation, La República reported. La República says it ended without finding reserves worth producing.

Why It Matters for Ecopetrol and US Investors

The well was meant to add natural gas reserves for Colombia, according to the La República report. Ecopetrol’s shares trade in New York as EC.

Before drilling, the potential was put at 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (a measure that adds gas to oil), mostly gas and condensates, which are light liquids. The chance of success was put at 35%, so a miss was the more likely outcome.

Live Company IntelligenceEcopetrol SA ADR — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

The Other Side: Misses Are Normal

Exploration is a gamble, and La República says Ecopetrol’s first-half 2026 report counted four failed wells among the eight it finished drilling. Two were successful and two, including this one, were still under evaluation.

A dry well alone does not show a weak programme, in our reading. The US$85 million figure is also an outlet estimate rather than an Ecopetrol accounting number.

What Is Not Known

We found no Ecopetrol statement giving a final result or cost for Floreña N-18, and La República did not quote a new company statement. The dry result and the US$85 million estimate therefore rest on that outlet alone.

We could not confirm the result with the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), Colombia’s oil and gas regulator, or in a filing to the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the securities regulator. How Ecopetrol will account for the cost is also not public.

What to Watch Next

Ecopetrol reports its third-quarter 2026 results after the New York market close on Thursday 12 November, moved from 10 November, and that may be the first company document to show the well’s final status. Its year-end reserves figures would later show any effect on gas reserves.

Our earlier reports cover a separate offshore well permit change and the third-quarter results preview. More is in our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which well did Ecopetrol reportedly drill dry?

La República reports it is Floreña N-18, also listed as Floreña N18Y ST-1, near Yopal in Casanare. Ecopetrol has not commented in the reports we found.

How much did the well cost?

La República puts it at nearly US$85 million. We found no Ecopetrol document confirming that figure.

Is this the same as the Komodo-X1 well?

No. Komodo-X1 is an offshore exploration well in the Caribbean that has not been drilled yet, while Floreña N-18 is an onshore well in Casanare.

Sources

Ecopetrol, second-quarter 2026 results presentation · La República, 11 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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