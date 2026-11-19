Togo’s government says the clearance will ease traffic and improve city life, while traders ask for a delay until mid-January 2027.

Sunset on the beach in Lomé, with the cranes of the port on the horizon (Photo: Philip Nalangan, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Togo

Street traders in Lomé, the capital of Togo, face a deadline of Friday 20 November 2026 to leave sidewalks and road edges. Machines had begun demolishing containers, kiosks and market stands in several communes by 6 November, according to the Togolese government’s official portal, republicoftogo.com.

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Traders have asked the government for a delay until mid-January 2027. The government’s portal, in a notice headlined “no additional time”, says the deadline stands.

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Key Facts Who. Street traders in Lomé and the committee clearing Greater Lomé’s public space.

What. Authorities are demolishing containers, kiosks and stalls built on public ground without permission.

Deadline. The last deadline is Friday 20 November 2026; the clearance window opened on 2 November.

Request. Traders ask for a delay until mid-January 2027; the government notice says no extra time.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

Togo’s government says the clearance will ease traffic and improve city life, while traders ask for a delay until mid-January 2027.

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The Big Picture

Golfe 1 is a commune of Greater Lomé, the capital region, and its mayor announced the clearance operation in a communiqué in October 2026. The plan runs from 2 to 20 November 2026.

The operation is run by the Comité ad hoc chargé du désencombrement du Grand Lomé, an ad hoc committee for clearing public space. It covers stalls, goods, workshops, sheds, kiosks and other structures on sidewalks, public rights of way and the edges of paved roads.

The communiqué asks occupants to dismantle their structures and leave before the start. Its stated aims are smoother traffic, road safety and a better living environment.

We found no official figure on how many traders are affected. Our earlier report on the opposition reaction to the street clearance covers the first criticism.

The seafront road in Lomé, Togo’s capital, at sunset. (File photo)

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What the Government Says

The government’s official portal, run by the Republic of Togo, said on 6 November 2026 that evictions announced for weeks have begun in several communes of Lomé. Under the headline “no additional time”, it gave 20 November as the last deadline.

The portal said containers, kiosks, stalls and market stands are being demolished. Heavy machinery is clearing sidewalks and public spaces occupied illegally in Golfe 1, Golfe 2, Golfe 5, Agoè-Nyivé 3 and Agoè-Nyivé 5, all communes of Greater Lomé.

The portal gave the aims as smoother traffic, a better living environment and order in the use of public space. It also said the government wants to give Lomé back the image it once had in West Africa.

Why It Matters to Traders

Traders risk losing their pitches a few weeks before the year-end festivities, a good trading period. The Golfe 1 communiqué of October 2026, as reported, mentions neither compensation nor relocation.

The portal said on 6 November that traders call the timing bad and ask for the evictions to be postponed to mid-January 2027. Its headline, “no additional time”, shows where the government stood on that request.

What to Watch

Friday 20 November 2026 is the last deadline under the Golfe 1 communiqué and the government portal. It falls on the day after this report.

No second dated step has been announced. The government has not said whether it will answer the traders’ request for a delay until mid-January 2027.

In Plain English

Déguerpissement: authorities expelling people from public space they occupy without permission, and removing their structures.

authorities expelling people from public space they occupy without permission, and removing their structures. Greater Lomé: the capital region around Lomé.

the capital region around Lomé. Comité ad hoc: the temporary committee running the clearance.

What It Means for You

Visitors and business travellers should expect cleared sidewalks and fewer street stalls in the affected communes. Roadside traders may be hard to find after Friday 20 November.

We found no official travel notice about the evictions or the stoppage. Readers new to the country can start with our Togo explainer.

What Is Not Known

The number of traders or stalls affected is not known, and neither is whether a resettlement site exists. It is also not known whether the deadline will be extended.

We also do not know what compensation, if any, traders will receive. Nor do we know whether the government will answer the request for a delay.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Lomé eviction deadline?

The last deadline is Friday 20 November 2026, according to the Golfe 1 communiqué and the government portal. The operation window opened on 2 November.

Which areas of Lomé are affected?

The portal named Golfe 1, Golfe 2, Golfe 5, Agoè-Nyivé 3 and Agoè-Nyivé 5, all communes of Greater Lomé. Heavy machinery is clearing sidewalks and public spaces there.

What do traders want?

Traders say the timing is bad, a few weeks before year-end festivities. They ask for the evictions to be postponed to mid-January 2027, the portal said on 6 November.

Is the deadline firm?

The government portal’s notice of 6 November was headlined “no additional time”. Traders have asked for a delay until mid-January 2027, and we found no reply.

Sources Government of Togo official portal, evictions notice (6 November 2026): republicoftogo.com · Communiqué of the mayor of Golfe 1, operation of 2 to 20 November 2026 (issued October 2026)

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