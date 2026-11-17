Venezuela Frees Detainee Daniel Echenagucia
VENEZUELA · POLITICAL PRISONERS
Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026 · Source: government programme communiqué of 14 November; Foro Penal; Italian Foreign Ministry
Venezuela freed Daniel Echenagucia, an Italian-Venezuelan businessman held since August 2024, on Saturday, 14 November 2026. Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human-rights group that tracks political prisoners, confirmed the release from El Rodeo I, a maximum-security prison near Caracas.
He is free under substitute precautionary measures, meaning conditions that replace detention, so his court case stays open. The government’s Programme for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, a reconciliation initiative created in January, announced the decision, and Italy’s consulate in Caracas received him.
Carlos Giménez, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, had demanded his release on Thursday, 12 November, two days earlier. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s interim president since the US capture of Nicolás Maduro in January, leads the government that announced the release.
Key Facts
- Who Daniel Echenagucia, an Italian-Venezuelan businessman, detained since 2 August 2024.
- Released Saturday, 14 November 2026, from El Rodeo I prison, under substitute precautionary measures.
- Status His court case remains open; the measures replace detention with conditions.
- Wider picture Foro Penal counted 321 political prisoners on 9 November 2026; 31 were foreign or dual nationals.
- Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier.
One prisoner is out and his case is still open; the wider question of Venezuela’s political prisoners remains unresolved.
The Bigger Picture: Prisoners in a Political Transition
Echenagucia was stopped at a National Guard checkpoint in Valencia on 2 August 2024, Italian reports say. In September 2026, Foro Penal said his freedom was still being denied.
After US forces captured Nicolás Maduro in early January, Rodríguez’s interim government created the Programme for Democratic Coexistence and Peace. The programme says it recommended to the justice system the measures that freed him, and that the recommendation was accepted.
Foro Penal’s balance of 9 November 2026 listed 321 political prisoners. Thirty-one of them were foreign or dual nationals.
What the Government and Others Said
The programme said in a statement that it recommended substitute measures and that the justice organs accepted the recommendation, making the release effective on 14 November. It framed the step as part of a national reconciliation drive led by Rodríguez.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry said he was received at the Italian Consulate General in Caracas and will leave Venezuela soon. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the release as a step forward in Venezuela’s democratic transition.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the human-rights body of the Organization of American States, ordered precautionary measures for him in June 2026. It said his life, personal integrity and health were at risk.
What It Means for US Readers
Giménez demanded his release two days before it happened, but no source links the two events. The 321 names on Foro Penal’s 9 November list mean that one release does not change the overall picture.
Foreign or dual nationals made up 31 of those 321 prisoners. Italy’s consulate in Caracas received Echenagucia after the release.
What to Watch
Foro Penal publishes an updated count of political prisoners every one to three weeks, and its next list will show how many remain; the date has not been announced. Italy’s ministry gave no date for Echenagucia’s departure from Venezuela.
What Is Not Known
The exact conditions of his measures have not been published, and Foro Penal gave no details of them. It is also unclear whether the charges against him will be dropped.
Italian press reports say the International Committee of the Red Cross helped arrange the release and checked his health, but we found no statement from the Red Cross. Venezuelan authorities have not said whether more releases are planned.
Our earlier coverage of the transition includes Uruguay’s call for free elections and the US-run oil account. For more on the country, see the page below.
More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Daniel Echenagucia?
He is an Italian-Venezuelan businessman who was detained on 2 August 2024. Foro Penal counted him among Venezuela’s political prisoners.
When was Daniel Echenagucia released?
He left El Rodeo I prison on Saturday, 14 November 2026, under substitute precautionary measures. Foro Penal confirmed the release.
Is Daniel Echenagucia fully free?
Not fully: the measures replace detention, but his court case remains open. Italy’s Foreign Ministry says he will leave Venezuela soon.
Sources: Programme for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, communiqué of 14 November 2026; Foro Penal, political-prisoner balance of 9 November 2026 and confirmation of the release; Italian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, statements of 14 November 2026; Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, precautionary measures of June 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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