File photo. An oil pumpjack and wellhead in Zulia state, Venezuela, 2012. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

VENEZUELA · OIL AND CURRENCY

Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026 · Source: US State Department report on the Venezuela Custody Account; Central Bank of Venezuela

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Venezuela has put most of the oil money held for it by Washington into one job: slowing the fall of the bolívar, its currency. The US State Department’s report on the Venezuela Custody Account, the US-run account that holds Venezuelan oil income, shows that US$12.11 billion of the US$12.26 billion deposited between 3 January and 30 September has been paid out, most of it into currency auctions.

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Price rises have slowed, but the slide has not stopped. Under interim president Delcy Rodríguez, the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) set its official rate at 914.0218 bolívars per US dollar for 16 November, which is 6.3% above the 860.1753 it set for 1 October.

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For US readers, the money is Washington’s to steer: the State Department decides how it may be used and the Treasury Department, the US finance ministry, pays it out. That puts a US decision behind much of the dollar supply in the currency market of a major oil exporter.

Key Facts Account US$12.26 billion came in, US$12.11 billion (98.7%) went out, 3 January to 30 September.

Currency About US$11.7 billion went into bolívar auctions, press accounts of the report say.

Prices Monthly inflation was 6.2% in October, down from 8.4% in September.

Prediction markets Polymarket traders give interim leader Rodríguez 97.4% to hold power at year-end (US$447,140; 6:30 a.m. ET).

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela News Today, Unions Threaten Strike

Most of Washington’s oil money for Venezuela went into defending the bolívar: prices now rise more slowly, yet the currency still weakens and almost all of the money is spent.

The Bigger Picture: Oil Money Under US Control

The account exists because US forces seized Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s long-time leader, in Caracas on 3 January 2026. Delcy Rodríguez, his vice-president, has run the state on an interim basis since January.

Under Executive Order 14373, a presidential order of January 2026, the State Department decides how the money may be used and the Treasury Department administers payments, while the funds stay Venezuela’s sovereign property, the State Department report says. The BCV must request each payment, and approved buyers of Venezuelan oil and other resources pay into the account.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Caracas with the Ávila mountain range behind. Photo: George Miquilena, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Where the Money Went

About US$133 million of the payments covered supplies and services for public bodies, the report says. Most of the rest was sold as dollars through Venezuelan commercial banks at currency auctions.

Press accounts of the report put that auction total at about US$11.7 billion. The report does not say who ultimately received the dollars sold at those auctions.

What the Dollars Bought

The BCV reported monthly inflation of 6.2% for October, down from 8.4% in September. Selling dollars to banks is meant to stop the dollar from running away from the bolívar.

Even so, the official rate rose 6.3%, from 860.1753 bolívars per dollar set for 1 October to 914.0218 set for 16 November. Prices rose more slowly while the currency kept weakening.

The Case Against the Strategy

Oikos Research, a consultancy led by the economists José Guerra and Daniel Cadena, says prices rose 245.5% between December 2025 and October 2026 while the exchange rate rose 198.3%. It warns that if this gap persists the policy becomes unsustainable and the BCV loses reserves instead of gaining them, and it estimates they fell by US$608 million by October.

What It Means for US Readers

US sanctions policy and Venezuelan monetary policy are linked in this arrangement, because approved buyers pay oil income into a US-controlled account and the dollars it releases shape prices in Venezuela. For readers who follow Venezuelan debt or US oil companies with Venezuelan interests, the report is an official measure of how much cash passes under US control, although it covers only money that went through this account.

What to Watch

The BCV publishes its official exchange rate on each business day, and it has not announced the date of its November inflation release, which previous months suggest will come in early December. We found no date announced for a State Department report covering the period after 30 September.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, traders put Delcy Rodríguez at 97.4% to be Venezuela’s de facto leader, meaning the person who actually holds power, at the end of 2026 (US$447,140 traded across all candidates). They put an election being scheduled by 30 June 2027 at 49.0% (US$680,749 traded across all dates), as of 6:30 a.m. ET on 17 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We have the auction total only from press accounts of the report, and the report does not name the oil buyers. It also does not show who finally received the dollars sold at auction.

No official source has said how long the custody arrangement will run. Venezuela has set no election date.

Our earlier coverage explains what the State Department report says and how the account first came to light. Venezuelan prices are covered in our report on October inflation.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much Venezuelan oil money went to defend the bolívar?

The State Department report says US$12.11 billion was paid out of US$12.26 billion deposited by 30 September 2026. Press accounts of the report put the part sold at currency auctions at about US$11.7 billion.

Who controls the Venezuela Custody Account?

The US Treasury Department administers the account and the State Department decides how funds may be used, under Executive Order 14373. Venezuela’s central bank must request each payment.

What is the official dollar rate in Venezuela?

The central bank set the official rate at 914.0218 bolívars per US dollar for 16 November 2026. That is 6.3% above the 860.1753 it set for 1 October.

Sources: US State Department, Report on Venezuela Custody Account Operations, January to September 2026; Central Bank of Venezuela, official exchange rate (1 October and 16 November 2026) and October inflation; Oikos Research analysis of October 2026 prices and exchange rate; Polymarket market prices (17 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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