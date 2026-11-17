The Onate Crossing monument at El Paso, Texas, with the border fence and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, beyond it, pictured in April 2019. Photo: National Trails Office (US National Park Service) / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

UNITED STATES · IMMIGRATION

Jorge Linares, a retired Venezuelan boxing champion, is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal immigration agency, in El Paso, Texas, El Nacional reported on Monday 16 November 2026. El Nacional, a Venezuelan newspaper, said his status appeared as “in custody” on ICE’s online detainee locator.

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Linares wrote on X, the social network, on Sunday 15 November 2026 that ICE was holding him in Texas, according to Globovision, a Venezuelan TV and news site. His lawyers say he is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully with the authorities, AFP reported on 17 November 2026.

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The case comes in a record year for US deportations, with 483,200 in fiscal year 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security said, according to Al Jazeera on 13 November 2026. No source links his case to that total, and no reason for his custody has been published.

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Key Facts Who Jorge Linares, retired Venezuelan boxer and former three-division world champion, is in ICE custody.

Where He is held at the El Paso detention centre in Texas.

His lawyers They say he is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully.

Unknown Why he is held, any charge and any court date have not been published.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A former world champion from Venezuela is held by US immigration agents in Texas. His lawyers say he is in the country legally, and no reason for his custody has been made public.

What We Know About the Detention

Linares posted on X at 9:08 a.m. on Sunday 15 November 2026, according to Globovision. Globovision did not state the time zone.

El Nacional reported at 4:51 p.m. Caracas time on Monday 16 November that his status read “in custody” on the locator between the night of Sunday 15 and Monday 16 November. Journalist Robert Lobo published a screenshot of the locator, and El Nacional says Linares is at the El Paso detention centre.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Gilberto Mendoza, a Venezuelan and president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), wrote on X: “I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody.” El Nacional reported on 16 November that he said immigration attorneys are handling the case and that he is in constant contact with the family.

The law firm Wilner & O’Reilly said on Monday that “Mr Linares is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully with the authorities,” AFP, a French news agency, reported on 17 November 2026. The firm said it is working closely with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the parent agency of ICE, to resolve the matter.

File photo. Traffic queues at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, June 2016. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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The Big Picture

The Department of Homeland Security said ICE carried out 483,200 deportations in fiscal year 2026, according to Al Jazeera on 13 November 2026. The fiscal year ended on 30 September 2026, and DHS says the total is the highest in ICE’s 23-year history.

The previous record was 442,640 deportations in fiscal year 2025, according to Al Jazeera. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that fiscal year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests in the agency’s history.

Steven Camarota, research director at the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington research group, told Al Jazeera the data are hard to read. He said it is unclear how many cases were interior enforcement and how many were turn-arounds at the border or an airport.

El Nacional notes that Linares is not the only Venezuelan athlete held by ICE in 2026. Footballer Claudia Rodríguez was detained in July and freed in August, and footballer Homero Calderón has been held since 27 February.

These totals do not describe Linares’s own case, whose facts are not yet public. Our separate report covers

a court ruling that delayed the deportation shield for Venezuelans.

Who Is Jorge Linares

Linares was born in Barinas, a western Venezuelan state, on 22 August 1985, according to the WBA, a body that sanctions world title fights. The WBA calls him a former world champion at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight, with titles from the World Boxing Council (WBC), another sanctioning body, and from the WBA.

He retired in 2023 after a fourth straight defeat, to Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, with a final record of 47 wins and 9 losses, the WBA said. AFP, on 17 November 2026, dates his first world title to 2007 and describes a career of two decades.

What It Means for You

Venezuelan families, boxing fans and immigration lawyers in the United States are the people most directly affected by the case. Other Venezuelan athletes have been held this year, according to El Nacional, and some have been released.

Readers who want wider context can follow our

Venezuela news. Our Latin America coverage carries other reports from the region.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from ICE, and the reason for his custody has not been stated. Any charge and any court date are not public.

His lawyers’ account of his legal status is their own position, and no official source has confirmed or disputed it. Nothing in the reports we found implies wrongdoing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jorge Linares?

He is a retired Venezuelan boxer from Barinas, a western state, and a former world champion in three weight divisions, according to the World Boxing Association and AFP. He retired in 2023.

Why is he in ICE custody?

The reports we found do not state a reason. ICE has made no public statement in what we found.

Is he in the United States legally?

His lawyers, the firm Wilner & O’Reilly, say he is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully with the authorities, according to AFP on 17 November 2026. Their statement is their own position, and no official has confirmed it.

What happens next?

That is not known. His lawyers say they are working with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, and no court date has been reported.

Sources: World Boxing Association, retirement profile of Jorge Linares, 26 October 2023, and statement by its president Gilberto Mendoza on X, 16 November 2026; Wilner & O’Reilly law firm statement, 16 November 2026, as reported by AFP, 17 November 2026 (Yahoo News Singapore copy); US Department of Homeland Security fiscal year 2026 results, 12 November 2026, as reported by Al Jazeera, 13 November 2026; El Nacional, 16 November 2026; Globovision, post of 15 November 2026.

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