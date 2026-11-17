Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Mexico’s state-owned oil company, owes banks 388 billion pesos (about US$21 billion at 18.46 pesos per US$, the rate of the RT market-data provider on 17 November 2026). The figure comes from its third-quarter 2026 report, filed with the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, BMV).

Three American banks, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan, hold just over half of it, about US$10.9 billion between them. That puts three major US banks at the centre of Pemex’s bank borrowing.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Pemex owes banks and financial firms 388 billion pesos (about US$21 billion).

US banks Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan hold 51.85%, about 201 billion pesos (US$10.9 billion).

Next Pemex owes GLAS USA (a US loan-agency firm) 58.5 billion pesos (US$3.2 billion), due this year.

Not known Exact repayment dates, and whether any loan will be refinanced.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Pemex’s bank loans are only one slice of its debt, but the report shows how much of that slice sits with three US banks, and that most of it is long term.

The Bigger Picture

Pemex reported total financial debt of about US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026, according to its third-quarter report. Bank loans are a smaller part of that total, and they are not bonds sold to investors.

Of all the bank loans, 27.6% fall due in 2026 and 2027 and 72.4% are long term, according to the filing. The lenders include dozens of banks and financial firms in Mexico, the United States and other countries.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2009: Pemex Akal-C platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Holds the Loans

Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan each hold about 67.1 billion pesos (about US$3.6 billion) of Pemex loans, for 201.2 billion pesos in all. About 85% of their loans is long term and due in 2030, according to the filing.

GLAS USA, a US loan-agency firm that administers loans for lenders, is owed 58.5 billion pesos (about US$3.2 billion) with a maturity this year. Banobras, Mexico’s state development bank, has four loans worth 47.6 billion pesos (about US$2.6 billion).

Four other Mexican banks are smaller, with Inbursa at 17.7 billion pesos (about US$1.0 billion), Banorte at 9.8 billion pesos (about US$0.5 billion), Banco Azteca at 1.0 billion pesos (about US$57 million) and Multiva at 0.1 billion pesos (about US$5 million). Together the four are owed about 28.6 billion pesos (US$1.5 billion).

The creditor list also names BNP Paribas of France, Sumitomo Mitsui of Japan, BBVA México (the Mexican unit of Spain’s BBVA), Bladex (a Panama-based trade bank), First Reserve (an energy investment firm) and Marverde Infrastructure, a Mexican unit of the US investment firm KKR. The named creditors add up to about 336 billion pesos (about US$18.2 billion), and reports on the filing give no amounts for the rest.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 70,388.96

-1.15% +13.56% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.46 +0.25% Brent crude 91.49 -1.77% Gold 3,774 -2.33% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +1.99% TELEVISA, AMX Other +1.49% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.99% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials -0.96% GAP, ASUR, OMA Financials -1.43% GFNORTE Mining -2.80% GMEXICO Materials -4.69% CEMEX Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 70,388.96 -1.15% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — USD/MXN 18.46 +0.25% +0.16% 18.42 18.47 18.40 — WALMEX 55.11 +0.42% -10.53% 54.88 55.37 54.12 10,973,603 GMEXICO 213.50 -2.80% +42.53% 219.64 223.00 212.26 9,774,592 FEMSA 242.36 -0.57% +40.10% 243.76 248.43 241.29 2,344,545 CEMEX 18.71 -4.69% +0.48% 19.63 19.75 18.66 25,735,370 GFNORTE 202.51 -1.43% +17.22% 205.44 207.09 201.61 5,470,693 BIMBO 71.49 +1.88% +18.97% 70.17 72.52 70.38 3,265,485 TELEVISA 8.48 +2.91% -18.30% 8.24 8.68 8.25 3,187,462 AMX 23.80 +1.06% +11.00% 23.55 23.90 23.49 26,267,774 GAP 429.85 -1.60% +6.68% 436.84 442.09 427.20 884,257 ASUR 269.67 +0.27% -9.14% 268.95 273.26 267.98 53,567 OMA 248.79 -1.56% +5.35% 252.74 254.16 247.48 751,302 KOF 223.01 +0.12% +37.86% 222.74 226.43 222.07 1,079,975 GRUMA 277.85 +2.19% -11.62% 271.90 282.39 270.18 564,768 KIMBER 39.49 +1.88% +6.05% 38.76 39.90 38.84 4,731,702 AMX ADR 25.82 +1.49% +10.16% 25.44 25.93 25.22 1,849,717 Largest moves today CEMEX

18.71

-4.69% TELEVISA

8.48

+2.91% GMEXICO

213.50

-2.80% GRUMA

277.85

+2.19% BIMBO

71.49

+1.88% KIMBER

39.49

+1.88% GAP

429.85

-1.60% OMA

248.79

-1.56% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 1.15%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Telecom led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 US Offers US$20M for Two Guatemalan Suspects Read →

What It Means for You

For a US reader the main point is exposure: about US$10.9 billion of Pemex’s bank loans sit with three US banks, and most of that is not due until 2030. The nearer-term pressure in the filing is the GLAS-managed loan due this year, about US$3.2 billion, a little smaller than the roughly US$3.6 billion each of the three US banks holds.

Our report on Pemex’s refining plan and the Mexico hub carry the wider picture. This is reporting, not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

Reports on the filing give no exact payment date for the GLAS loan, only that it falls due this year. We also do not know whether Pemex will repay it from cash or refinance it.

The amounts owed to the remaining creditors, about 52 billion pesos (US$2.8 billion), are not itemised in reports on the filing. We also cannot say how the 27.6% due in 2026 and 2027 splits between those two years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Pemex owe to banks?

Pemex owes banks and other lenders 388 billion pesos, about US$21 billion at 18.46 pesos per US$, according to its third-quarter 2026 report. The figure is in pesos, so the US$ value moves with the exchange rate.

Which US banks lend to Pemex?

Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan each hold about 67.1 billion pesos (about US$3.6 billion). Together they hold 51.85% of Pemex’s bank loans.

When are the loans due?

About 85% of the three US banks’ loans falls due in 2030. A 58.5 billion peso (about US$3.2 billion) loan managed by GLAS USA falls due this year.

Are these bank loans the same as Pemex bonds?

No. These bank loans are separate from the bonds Pemex sells to investors, which form another part of its debt.

Sources: Pemex third-quarter 2026 financial report filed with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (https://www.bmv.com.mx/); exchange rate: RT, 17 November 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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