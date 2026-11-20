Uganda Tightens Ebola Rules for Travellers
Uganda now wants every air passenger to file a locator form before boarding, and it warns airlines that carry undocumented travellers of sanctions it has not described.
Health: Uganda
Uganda’s Ministry of Health announced tighter Ebola rules on Thursday 19 November 2026 for air passengers, airlines, transport operators and border crossings. Every traveller using Entebbe International Airport, the country’s main airport near Kampala, now faces stronger screening.
The measures respond to the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). Uganda’s own outbreak was declared over on 28 July 2026.
Key Facts
- Who. Uganda’s Ministry of Health, the government department that runs the national health response.
- What. Locator forms (contact-tracing sheets) before boarding at Entebbe, suspended mass gatherings and stricter border rules.
- When. Announced Thursday 19 November 2026; the ministry has given no end date.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, puts a 2026 Ebola pandemic at about 1.2% (US$818,457 traded; 2:25 a.m. ET, 20 November).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.
Uganda now wants every air passenger to file a locator form before boarding, and it warns airlines that carry undocumented travellers of sanctions it has not described.
Uganda fought its own Bundibugyo outbreak earlier this year: its health ministry declared it over that summer. In October the ministry said Uganda had no confirmed active cases.
Then the virus turned up in Nigeria: on 20 October 2026 its national disease control centre confirmed a Bundibugyo case in Abuja, and the federal government said the patient had recently arrived on an international flight from Uganda. Uganda’s health ministry said Uganda remained Ebola-free.
Within days Uganda’s government tightened its rules. In late October 2026 the health ministry required locator forms for all incoming travellers and barred travellers linked to DR Congo from transiting through Uganda.
The pressure comes from next door. A joint statement of 15 November 2026 by Africa CDC, the African Union’s public health agency, and partner agencies says DR Congo has seen more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths, with 400 to 500 new cases a week across 67 health zones in eight provinces.
The ministry’s statement of 19 November says screening at Entebbe is strengthened for all arriving and departing passengers. Travellers must also complete a passenger locator form before boarding, a document that helps officials trace contacts if a case is found.
The statement says: “Airlines and other transport operators found knowingly carrying unauthorised or improperly documented travellers will be sanctioned.” It does not say what the sanctions are.
People who enter Uganda through unauthorised routes, and those who help them, risk prosecution or other legal penalties. Ugandans returning from DR Congo face mandatory health risk assessments and then either 21 days of quarantine or monitored self-isolation.
Monitoring is tightened in schools, hotels and communities in vulnerable areas, and hotels must keep accurate guest records and check visitors’ identity documents. New arrivals and people relocating to high-risk districts must be reported to local council leaders.
Concerts, festivals, rallies and other mass gatherings are suspended in high-risk border districts until further notice, and organisers need written clearance from the ministry. The statement does not list the districts.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, an online prediction market where users bet real money, prices “Ebola pandemic in 2026?” at about 1.2%, with US$818,457 traded, as of 2:25 a.m. ET on 20 November 2026. The bet pays out only if the World Health Organization (WHO) explicitly calls an Ebola outbreak a pandemic before the end of 2026, so it says little about Uganda itself.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Uganda is a gateway for American travellers on safari, gorilla trekking, church missions and aid or health work. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency, and the State Department publish the official US advisories, which readers should check before they book.
Kenya, next door, is counting down too: its health authorities began a 42-day count, the standard Ebola monitoring period, on 12 November, which ends on 23 December 2026 if no new infection appears. Kenya has had its own Ebola cases.
The next fixed date in the region is 23 December 2026, when Kenya’s count ends if no new infection appears. Uganda has given no end date for its new rules.
Frequently Asked Questions
What do air travellers to Uganda now have to do?
They must complete a passenger locator form before boarding and expect stronger screening at Entebbe. Official travel advisories remain the place to check current requirements.
Does Uganda have Ebola now?
Uganda’s health ministry said in October that it had no confirmed active cases. The new rules respond to the larger outbreak across the border in DR Congo.
What happens to airlines that carry undocumented passengers?
The ministry says they will be sanctioned. It has not said what the sanctions are.
Sources
Statements and documents of Uganda’s Ministry of Health, dated 19 November 2026, October 2026 and 28 July 2026; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 20 October 2026; Kenya’s Ministry of Health, November 2026; Africa CDC joint statement of 15 November 2026 · Africa CDC · Polymarket market page
Connected Coverage
Uganda news · UAE lifts Ebola ban on Ugandans · Kenya’s first Ebola death · Nigeria’s Ebola case in Abuja
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