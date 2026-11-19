A university council has accused a government minister of sexist attacks on its rector. It wants CONARE, the national council of university rectors, to act.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, pictured in 2009. The photo is illustrative and does not show the ministry. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

COSTA RICA · POLITICS

The governing council of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), a state technical university in the city of Cartago, has condemned what it calls misogynist statements and political gender violence by Rodrigo Chaves against its rector. In a pronouncement numbered SCI-979-2026, made public on Thursday 19 November 2026, the council says Chaves tried to undermine María Estrada Sánchez and silence her views on public education.

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Chaves is Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency and of Finance and was president from 2022 to 2026. The remarks were made at a government press conference.

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Key Facts The statement The TEC Consejo Institucional, its top governing council, issued a formal pronouncement this week.

The target Rodrigo Chaves, president 2022 to 2026, now Minister of the Presidency and of Finance.

The charge The council calls his remarks about rector María Estrada misogynist political violence.

The reply No answer from Chaves or the government has been found.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A university council has accused a government minister of sexist attacks on its rector. It wants CONARE, the national council of university rectors, to act.

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The remarks came on Wednesday 11 November 2026, at the press conference after the weekly meeting of the Cabinet (Consejo de Gobierno). Chaves called Estrada “la emperatriz del TEC” (the empress of the TEC), “la faraona” (the female pharaoh) and “la de lujos orientales” (the one with oriental luxuries).

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He also made remarks, which the council calls sexist, suggesting an improper link between the rector and the judiciary (Poder Judicial). The council rejects “las declaraciones misóginas y la violencia de género”.

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Estrada was elected in 2023 as the first woman to lead the TEC. The council now describes the attacks as a form of political violence meant to weaken her leadership and silence her positions on public education.

The clash is not new. In an interview published on 31 October 2026, Chaves said his government would not let “una persona terrorista” hold the TEC’s Limón campus, on the Caribbean coast, hostage over a 0.4% budget cut, and he answered “sí” when asked whether he meant Estrada.

Estrada had told lawmakers on 14 October that the Limón campus would have to close if about 492 million colones (about US$1.1 million at about 440 colones per US$) were cut. Education Minister Leonardo Sánchez accused her in October of “extorsión política” (political extortion), and Estrada replied that the law does not allow surplus funds to pay the campus’s running costs.

The two sides also clashed in 2023. On Thursday 26 October 2023, at the press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Chaves, then president, said TEC staff and students had been forced by their rector to join the national march of 25 October 2023.

CONARE, the National Council of Rectors, rejected the president’s claim at the time. It said the claim aimed to discredit the large turnout, and it backed TEC’s right to promote participation as part of its functions.

CONARE also urged the president to respect university autonomy and to keep dialogue open. It issued that statement the day after the march.

The council thanked the Consejo Universitario of the Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR), another public university, for its support. It also asked CONARE, which brings together the heads of the public universities, to promote preventive and educational actions against such conduct.

On the council’s pronouncement itself, no reply from Chaves has been found. It is also not known whether any legal complaint has been filed.

Related: prosecutors open a case against Chaves and the ruling party’s moves against a prosecutor. The people and parties are in our guide to who holds power in Costa Rica; the regional picture is in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is María Estrada Sánchez?

She is the rector of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica, a state technical university in Cartago. She was elected in 2023 as its first woman rector.

What Did the TEC Council Decide?

It rejected the remarks of Rodrigo Chaves as misogynist and as political violence. It also asked CONARE to promote preventive and educational actions.

Has Chaves Responded?

No reply from Chaves or the government has been found. The council has not said whether it will file a complaint.

Sources: Consejo Institucional of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica, pronouncement SCI-979-2026, 19 November 2026; Consejo Nacional de Rectores, statement of 26 October 2023; interview with Rodrigo Chaves published 31 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error