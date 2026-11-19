The state is moving from damage reports to the list of repairs it will build, and the CNE wants municipalities to act fast to use the coming dry season.

A painted waterfront and fishing boats on a lagoon in Limón province, the Caribbean coast. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Leonora (Ellie) Enking, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Emergency: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission (CNE), the state disaster agency, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its board approved the General Emergency Plan, the list of repair projects for flood damage in nine cantons, which are county-level districts. Six of them are in Limón province on the Caribbean coast, where the tourist towns of Tortuguero and Puerto Viejo de Talamanca lie.

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CNE president Alejandro Picado said institutions have filed their damage reports and must now draw up investment plans that decide which works get built. A water system in Guácimo is among the priority projects, because some families there drink from artisanal wells that floods can contaminate.

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Key Facts Who. The CNE said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its board approved the General Emergency Plan.

Priority. A water system in Guácimo, where floods can contaminate artisanal wells.

Next. AyA, the state water utility, must file its plan within 22 days.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The state is moving from damage reports to the list of repairs it will build, and the CNE wants municipalities to act fast to use the coming dry season.

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What the CNE Announced

The plan follows the emergency decree published in late August, which gave public institutions 30 days to report priority damage. The CNE said on 18 November that the reports are in and the next step is investment plans for the works.

One of the priority projects is an aqueduct, a piped water system, in Guácimo, where some families draw water from artisanal wells. The state water utility, the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), must present its plan within 22 days, which by our count falls around Thursday 10 December 2026.

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A street beside the market in Limón, the Caribbean port city that sits in one of the nine cantons. File photo. (Photo: Balou46 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The CNE also asked municipalities to file their investment plans as soon as possible so that works can use the coming dry season. No total budget for the plan was in the announcement we found.

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The Bigger Picture

The emergency covers eight tropical waves, weather systems that bring heavy rain, which crossed Costa Rica from 20 July. In mid-August up to 360 litres of rain per square metre fell in 48 hours in the South Caribbean and Turrialba, the decree summary says.

The decree named nine cantons: Limón, Pococí, Siquirres, Talamanca, Matina and Guácimo in Limón province, Guatuso in Alajuela, Turrialba in Cartago and Sarapiquí in Heredia. It covers the three phases in Costa Rica’s emergency law, which are response, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Before a project enters the plan, the CNE must verify a direct link between the storm and the damage reported. The decree also allows urgent procurement and, with CNE board approval, use of the National Emergency Fund.

Money is the open question. A US$500,000 non-reimbursable cooperation involving the CNE and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, meant to rehabilitate rain-hit areas, was reported in early September, according to the report on local requests to the CNE.

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

The plan lists the storm-linked projects the CNE will consider funding, and only works the CNE ties directly to the August storms qualify. For visitors and companies on the Caribbean coast, the list shows which repairs are on the state’s agenda.

The one funding figure we found is the US$500,000 grant, and the plan’s total was not in the announcement. Our flood safety guide for northern Costa Rica and our report on the San Carlos floods show how repeated rain has hit other parts of the country this year.

What Is Not Known

The approval is as announced by the CNE on 18 November, and the text of the plan was not in the material we found. The total cost and the project list beyond the Guácimo water system are also not known.

What to Watch Next

The AyA’s investment plan for the Guácimo water system is due within 22 days of the 18 November announcement, around Thursday 10 December 2026 by our count. The start of the count is not confirmed, so the exact date is not confirmed either.

Municipal investment plans are due as soon as possible, with no date set, so that works can start in the dry season. The date for the first contracts is not confirmed.

In Plain English

CNE: Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission, which plans and directs disaster response and recovery.

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission, which plans and directs disaster response and recovery. Canton: A county-level district run by a mayor and a municipal council.

A county-level district run by a mayor and a municipal council. General Emergency Plan: The list of recovery and reconstruction projects the state will fund after an emergency.

The list of recovery and reconstruction projects the state will fund after an emergency. Investment plan: A costed proposal that each institution or municipality sends in to get a project funded.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Costa Rica’s CNE approve on 18 November?

The CNE said its board approved the General Emergency Plan for flood damage in nine cantons. Institutions must now draft investment plans for the works.

Which areas does the plan cover?

Limón, Pococí, Siquirres, Talamanca, Matina and Guácimo in Limón province, Guatuso in Alajuela, Turrialba in Cartago and Sarapiquí in Heredia. All nine were named in the August emergency decree.

What is one of the priority projects?

A water system in Guácimo, where some families use artisanal wells that floods can contaminate. The AyA water utility must present its plan within 22 days.

How much will the repairs cost?

No total was in the announcement we found. The one figure reported is a US$500,000 non-reimbursable cooperation involving the CNE and a regional development bank.

Sources Costa Rica, Comisión Nacional de Prevención de Riesgos y Atención de Emergencias (CNE), announcement of 18 November 2026; emergency decree of August 2026 · Emergency decree summary, August 2026 · Local requests to the CNE, 3 September 2026

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