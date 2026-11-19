The vote follows her claim that she was pressured over another court election, and it leaves her seat secure for eight more years.

Photo: Lex.mercurio / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly, the country’s parliament, re-elected Supreme Court magistrate Roxana Chacón Artavia on Wednesday 18 November 2026, giving her a second eight-year term on the court’s Second Chamber. Fifty deputies voted to keep her, and only one voted against.

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The lone no vote came from a member of the ruling party, even though some in the party had first said it would oppose every magistrate seeking another term. For anyone doing business in Costa Rica, the result keeps a labour-law specialist on the bench for eight more years and shows how much the ruling party’s stance on the courts has shifted.

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Key Facts Who. Roxana Chacón won a second eight-year term on the Supreme Court’s labour-focused Second Chamber.

Vote. Fifty of 57 deputies voted for her on 18 November 2026; one voted against, six were absent.

Rule. A magistrate stays on unless 38 deputies vote against, so one no vote could not stop her.

Backing. All five factions in the Legislative Assembly backed her, including the ruling Pueblo Soberano.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

The vote follows her claim that she was pressured over another court election, and it leaves her seat secure for eight more years.

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What Happened in the Assembly

Chacón, whose first eight-year term ends on 20 November, faced the Assembly’s 57 deputies in a plenary vote. Fifty voted to continue her, one voted against and six were absent, and support came from all five parliamentary factions.

The one vote against came from José Miguel Villalobos of Pueblo Soberano, the governing party. Twenty-eight of his party colleagues voted to keep her, although some in the party had first said they would oppose every magistrate up for renewal.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How Re-Election Works

Costa Rica does not hold a fresh contest when a magistrate seeks a second term. The Assembly’s Appointments Committee, which vets court nominees, had already recommended her continuation, and under the rules she keeps the seat unless 38 deputies, two thirds of the chamber, vote against.

That threshold is why the single vote against was symbolic. It also explains why the result looked settled once the ruling party’s deputies backed her.

The Courts of Justice building in San José, pictured in 2010. File photo of the building, not of the vote. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

What the Critics Said

José Miguel Villalobos, the Pueblo Soberano deputy who cast the only vote against, said her 23 years as an official of the Defensoría de los Habitantes, the national ombudsman’s office, were not enough merit to be a magistrate. He also said she had not been “a brilliant magistrate”.

Deputy Antonio Trejos of the Frente Amplio, a left-wing opposition party, also questioned her record before voting in her favour. He said her performance “barely reaches the threshold” he considers the minimum, and he criticised what he called excess formalism in a 2023 ruling that threw out a farm worker’s appeal because the lawyer had inserted an image of a signature.

The Politics Behind the Vote

Chacón was one of seven magistrates who voted in July 2025 against sending to the Assembly the request to lift the immunity of then-president Rodrigo Chaves, a step needed for him to face a criminal charge of concusión, a corruption-type offence in which an official is accused of demanding improper payments. The ruling party has since backed her re-election, as it also backed Second Chamber magistrate Jorge Olaso, in a reversal of its first stance.

The vote comes soon after Chacón told fellow justices on Monday 9 November 2026 that she had faced pressure over her vote in the 26 October election of the court’s president, an account we reported in Costa Rica Judge Says Vote Was Coerced. That claim is her own and has not been independently confirmed.

What It Means for You

The Second Chamber is the court that decides final appeals in many labour disputes, so continuity matters to foreign employers and to workers. A returning magistrate with a labour-law background points to steady case law rather than a sharp change for the next eight years.

The larger signal is political. The ruling party backed a magistrate it first meant to oppose, even though she was among those who rejected lifting Chaves’s immunity.

What Is Not Known

It has not been reported whether Villalobos will leave the governing caucus, as he said he would if Chacón was re-elected. Nor is it known how the party explains its change of course, because no full public explanation has been given.

In Plain English

Second Chamber (Sala Segunda): one of the Supreme Court’s four chambers, which hears appeals in labour and family cases.

one of the Supreme Court’s four chambers, which hears appeals in labour and family cases. Legislative Assembly: Costa Rica’s one-chamber parliament of 57 deputies, which elects and re-elects Supreme Court magistrates.

Costa Rica’s one-chamber parliament of 57 deputies, which elects and re-elects Supreme Court magistrates. Pueblo Soberano (PPSO): the governing party, which holds the presidency.

the governing party, which holds the presidency. Immunity: the legal protection that shields a sitting president from prosecution until the Legislative Assembly lifts it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Roxana Chacón?

Roxana Chacón Artavia is a magistrate of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court, sitting on its Second Chamber. She is a labour-law specialist whose first eight-year term ends on 20 November 2026.

How many votes did she get?

Fifty deputies voted to continue her, and one, José Miguel Villalobos, voted against. A magistrate is removed only if 38 deputies vote against continuation.

Why did the ruling party change its position?

Some in the party first said they would oppose every magistrate seeking another term, then it backed Chacón and Jorge Olaso. Deputy José Miguel Villalobos kept to the earlier line and voted against her.

How long is her new term?

Eight years. Her first term ends on 20 November 2026.

Sources Sources: Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly, plenary vote of 18 November 2026 and the Assembly’s Appointments Committee file on the re-election of Roxana Chacón (file 25.791); statements by deputies José Miguel Villalobos and Antonio Trejos in the plenary; the Judiciary’s description of the Second Chamber (Poder Judicial).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error