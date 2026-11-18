Costa Rica: Press Freedom

Fear as well as grief is surfacing in public statements in Costa Rica after the killing of journalist Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri on Monday 16 November 2026. Two television journalists and one online government critic have said in public this week that his death has shaken them, and the critic says it will change what he posts.

Rodríguez was shot on Route 32, a highway in Santo Domingo de Heredia, a town in Heredia province near San José, and we found no announced arrests as of Wednesday 18 November. Our first report on the attack sets out what investigators have said so far.

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Key Facts Who. Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri, a Costa Rican journalist and online critic, shot dead on Monday 16 November 2026.

Reactions. Television journalists Ginnés Rodríguez and Nono Antillón spoke this week of fear and loss.

Critics. An online government critic who posts as ElYoguiAbogado says his content will “evidently” change.

Inquiry. The OIJ, Costa Rica’s criminal police, leads the case; no arrests announced by 18 November.

As of. 18 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A killing on a highway has raised a hard question about how freely Costa Ricans can speak, and the first responses come from colleagues and critics, not yet from investigators.

What Colleagues and Critics Are Saying

Ginnés Rodríguez, a Costa Rican television presenter and journalist, wrote this week: “Por primera vez tengo mucho miedo de tener que acostumbrarme a vivir con miedo” (“For the first time I am very afraid of having to get used to living in fear”). She said the killing “shook the ground under us” because it is “not one more homicide; it is one voice less.”

She also warned that fear makes a “good versus evil” style of argument attractive but dangerous. She asked whether Costa Ricans can fight over their views “without fuelling hatred” and urged people to stop being part of that hatred, starting on social media.

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Nono Antillón, a Costa Rican television presenter and journalist who shared a television screen with Rodríguez and called him a close friend, said in a tearful video: “Siento que algo en mí murió con él” (“I feel that something in me died with him”). She said she has struggled to sleep since she heard the news.

Antillón also asked: “At what point can freedom of expression become a danger?” She urged people to watch their words and tone, even when angry, and said much about the case is still unknown.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, 2009. (Photo: Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why Some Online Critics May Step Back

A TikTok creator who posts as ElYoguiAbogado, and who regularly criticises the government, said this week: “Evidentemente esto va a cambiar” (“Evidently, this is going to change”). He does not yet know how far, and he may stop posting or move to lighter topics.

He apologised to followers who valued his work and said he would no longer speak about the most sensitive subjects. Rodríguez himself used social media to publicise complaints about organised crime and drug trafficking, and Attorney General Carlo Díaz, the chief prosecutor, has said his public posts and accusations on social media are one line of the investigation.

Where the Investigation Stands

Vladimir Muñoz, deputy director of the OIJ, the Judicial Investigation Organisation and Costa Rica’s criminal police, said on 16 November that two men in black rode a white motorcycle and that nine or ten spent cartridge cases lay outside the vehicle. He called the lines of inquiry “quite broad.”

President Laura Fernández of Costa Rica said that, regardless of the content of his communications, the killing was “a stain on freedom of expression.” Díaz has called it the third killing of a journalist in the country’s recent history, and said Rodríguez had declined to join the state victim and witness protection programme.

Why It Matters Beyond Costa Rica

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press-freedom group, ranks Costa Rica 38th of 180 countries in its 2026 index, with a score of 72.35, down from 36th place in 2025. RSF says it found no systematic physical violence against journalists but does report intimidation, threats and a growing risk of self-censorship.

If critics step back, as ElYoguiAbogado says he may, that self-censorship would deepen; this is our reading, not an RSF finding. The wider backdrop is violent crime: the OIJ counted 873 homicides in 2025, or 16.7 per 100,000 people, the third-worst year on record, according to its press conference of 5 January 2026.

In Plain English OIJ: the Judicial Investigation Organisation, Costa Rica’s criminal police, which is leading the case.

the Judicial Investigation Organisation, Costa Rica’s criminal police, which is leading the case. ElYoguiAbogado: a TikTok account that comments on politics and criticises the government.

What It Means for You

Nothing in the official statements links the attack to visitors or foreign residents, and investigators describe their lines of inquiry as broad. Readers who live in or plan to visit Costa Rica can follow the Costa Rica news page and check official travel advisories for current guidance.

For readers who follow press freedom, the case tests whether Costa Rica can protect its critics. Related coverage: journalists rebuke a lawsuit threat and the justice minister’s death-threat case.

What Is Not Known

Investigators have not said who fired the shots, who ordered them or whether Rodríguez’s online complaints were the motive. We also could not confirm whether other critics have closed their accounts because of the killing.

No date has been announced for a next step in the investigation, so we have no scheduled checkpoint to report. We will update when the OIJ or the prosecutors say more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri?

He was a Costa Rican journalist, writer and online critic who publicised complaints about organised crime and drug trafficking. He was shot dead on Route 32 in Santo Domingo de Heredia on 16 November 2026.

Have there been arrests?

We found no announced arrests as of 18 November 2026. The OIJ, the criminal police, is leading the investigation and has described its lines of inquiry as broad.

Why are critics speaking about fear?

Television journalist Ginnés Rodríguez said she fears getting used to living in fear. An online critic, ElYoguiAbogado, said his content will change.

How does Costa Rica rank on press freedom?

RSF ranks Costa Rica 38th of 180 countries in its 2026 index, down from 36th in 2025. RSF reports a rise in intimidation and threats, but no systematic physical violence against journalists.

Sources: Reporters Without Borders, Costa Rica country page and 2026 index (rsf.org); Judicial Investigation Organisation (OIJ) homicide statistics, press conference 5 January 2026; Attorney General’s Office statements of 16 November 2026; presidency statement of 16 November 2026; public statements and social-media posts of Ginnés Rodríguez, Nono Antillón and ElYoguiAbogado, 17 and 18 November 2026.