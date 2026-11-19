The motion puts the official who leads the murder inquiry in front of lawmakers, while an opposition lawmaker asks why the security minister is not called too.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, Costa Rica, photographed in 2013. The photo does not show deportees. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s ruling party wants the country’s top prosecutor and the head of its judicial police to explain how they handled the complaints of a journalist who was shot dead on Monday 16 November 2026. Nogui Acosta, who leads the lawmakers of the governing Pueblo Soberano (PPSO) party, filed a motion on Wednesday 18 November for a hearing before a legislative committee.

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The committee, where the ruling party holds five of nine seats, was due to take up the motion on Thursday 19 November. The party had demanded the attorney general’s resignation on Monday over a surprise prison visit.

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Key Facts Who. Nogui Acosta, leader of governing-party (PPSO) lawmakers, filed the motion on 18 November 2026.

Targets. Attorney General Carlo Díaz, deputy prosecutor Mauricio Boraschi and Michael Soto of OIJ police.

Next. The Security and Narcotics Committee was due to consider it on Thursday 19 November.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The motion puts the official who leads the murder inquiry in front of lawmakers, while an opposition lawmaker asks why the security minister is not called too.

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What the Party Announced

Acosta announced the plan in the Legislative Assembly plenary on 18 November, according to the report on the announcement, and the motion was filed with the Committee on Security and Narcotics that day. It asks Díaz, his deputy Mauricio Boraschi and Michael Soto, acting director of the OIJ (Organismo de Investigación Judicial), the judicial investigation police, to explain how the journalist’s complaints were handled.

The motion says it aims to establish whether the prosecution service and the OIJ followed up every complaint Rodríguez made and followed the proper protocols on his threats, according to the report on the motion. Acosta said the party wants to know why the complaints were not attended to.

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The Courts of Justice building of San José’s First Judicial Circuit, pictured in 2010. File photo. (Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

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What Happened to Camilo Rodríguez

Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri, a 50-year-old journalist, was shot dead on Monday 16 November 2026 in Santo Domingo de Heredia after two men on a motorbike approached his vehicle. He had founded a regional newspaper, posted reports on alleged links between drug trafficking and public figures, and said he was receiving threats, according to the statement of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international press-freedom group.

Díaz said on 16 November that prosecutors would run an exhaustive inquiry to find both the gunmen and those who ordered the killing, according to the interview report. He said one line of inquiry would be the complaints Rodríguez had made on social media.

Díaz said in an interview on 16 November that Rodríguez had been referred to a victims’ assistance programme, which is not the same as the voluntary protection programme he declined to join, as RSF recounts. RSF has asked the authorities to clarify how the risk was assessed and what measures were offered to him.

The Bigger Picture

The hearing call is the latest step in a running clash between the governing party and the head of the prosecution service. On Monday 16 November the PPSO bloc won a plenary motion demanding Díaz’s resignation over his surprise visit on Friday 13 November to the Centre for High Containment, a prison known as CACCO.

All 29 ruling-party lawmakers present voted for it and 21 opposition lawmakers voted against, according to the report on the vote. The motion accuses him of negligence in pursuing organised crime and asks the Corte Plena, the full Supreme Court, to begin a dismissal process if he does not resign.

RSF notes that Costa Rica has long been regarded as a regional benchmark for press freedom and says it has documented a worrying deterioration in journalists’ working conditions. It also calls on investigators to consider his journalistic work as a possible motive.

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

The attorney general heads the prosecution service that investigates the murder and is also the target of the party’s resignation demand. The ruling party holds five of the nine committee seats, so it can pass the motion alone if its members stay united, as its bloc did in the 29 to 21 plenary vote on 16 November.

Foreign governments are watching too: the European Union, its member states in Costa Rica, Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland said they trust the authorities to clarify the crime and identify those responsible, according to the joint statement report. RSF says the killing challenges Costa Rica’s reputation as a regional press-freedom model.

The Strongest Counter-View

Claudia Dobles, an opposition lawmaker, questioned why only judicial officials, and not Public Security Minister Gerald Campos, would be called, according to the report on the plenary exchange. Acosta, for the ruling party, said the aim is to learn why the complaints were not attended to, according to the report on the motion.

What Is Not Known

The committee’s decision on the motion was not available when this was written. We found no announced arrests as of 19 November, and who ordered the killing is not known.

What to Watch Next

The committee was due to consider the motion on Thursday 19 November 2026, and ruling-party members hold five of its nine seats. If it passes, the three officials would be invited to appear, and we found no hearing date.

On Friday 20 November, President Laura Fernández is due to meet Supreme Court president Patricia Vargas and Assembly president Yara Jiménez at the Judiciary, Costa Rica’s court system, according to the report on the meeting. It follows a dispute between the Government and the Judiciary over the 2027 national budget.

In Plain English

Attorney General: Carlo Díaz heads the public prosecution service, which brings criminal cases in Costa Rica.

Carlo Díaz heads the public prosecution service, which brings criminal cases in Costa Rica. OIJ: The Organismo de Investigación Judicial, the criminal police that works with prosecutors.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial, the criminal police that works with prosecutors. Pueblo Soberano (PPSO): The governing party, whose lawmakers are led by Nogui Acosta.

The governing party, whose lawmakers are led by Nogui Acosta. Corte Plena: The full Supreme Court, which the party’s resignation motion asks to open a dismissal process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Costa Rica’s ruling party do on 18 November?

Its lawmakers’ leader, Nogui Acosta, filed a motion for a committee hearing of Attorney General Carlo Díaz, deputy prosecutor Mauricio Boraschi and OIJ acting director Michael Soto. The Security and Narcotics Committee was due to consider it on Thursday 19 November.

Who was Camilo Rodríguez?

He was a 50-year-old Costa Rican journalist who founded a regional newspaper and reported on alleged links between drug trafficking and public figures. He was shot dead on Monday 16 November 2026 in Santo Domingo de Heredia.

Has anyone been arrested?

We found no announced arrests as of 19 November 2026. Díaz has said prosecutors will look for both the gunmen and those who ordered the killing.

Can the Assembly remove the attorney general?

The PPSO resignation motion asks the Corte Plena, the full Supreme Court, to start a dismissal process if Díaz does not resign. The Assembly’s demand is political and does not remove him by itself.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error