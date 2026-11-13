Costa Rica Journalists Rebuke Lawsuit Threat

COSTA RICA · PRESS FREEDOM

Colper, Costa Rica’s professional body for journalists, said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that reporters have a right to question officials and that public office must not be used to intimidate them. The statement came a day after President Laura Fernández said she is thinking seriously about suing the journalist behind newspaper articles on an ambulance purchase.

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Reply Colper, Costa Rica’s professional body for journalists, answered on 12 November without naming her.

Contract The 40-ambulance deal is put at about US$14.6 million; we could not confirm that figure.

Not known Whether she files a suit, against whom, and when.

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What Fernández Said

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, Fernández took questions at a government press conference at Casa Presidencial, the presidential office in Zapote, San José. A reporter from a national newspaper asked whether she agreed that the Bomberos, Costa Rica’s national fire service, invited only one bidder for 40 ambulances.

He added that the supplier was linked to two financiers of her presidential campaign. Before answering, Fernández asked him whether he had written the articles.

Casa Presidencial in Zapote, San José, where President Laura Fernández gives press conferences, pictured in 2014. Photo: MadriCR / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The Threat and the Contract

Translated from Spanish, she said: “I have been thinking seriously about suing the journalist … one does not trifle with my honour.” She called the newspaper’s work a “bajeza”, a low act, and called it “unforgivable”.

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She did not answer the single-bidder question directly. She said the fire service and the state insurer INS (Instituto Nacional de Seguros) are autonomous institutions and that she does not need to know how they buy things.

Press accounts say the contract is worth about ₡6.5 billion (about US$14.6 million at ₡445.25 per US$, the 13 November market rate, while other accounts give about US$13.8 million). They say it went to a single bidder but we could not confirm the figure or the bidding procedure from the public procurement system.

Press accounts also say prosecutors of the Public Ministry opened an inquiry into the direct purchase, and that the fire service has sent them documents. We could not confirm this with the prosecutors.

She said she is considering a suit, and press accounts say none had been filed as of 12 November; we have seen no filing. For another recent defamation case, see our report on an influencer cleared of defamation.

What Colper Said

On Thursday 12 November 2026, Colper, Costa Rica’s professional body for journalists, published its statement titled “The press has the right to ask, and authorities the duty to be accountable”. It says authorities of the Executive must explain decisions with respect and transparency.

Colper says questions on government management, public procurement and the use of state money are part of democratic scrutiny, and that press conferences must make them possible. It wrote that “public office must not be used to intimidate, discredit or promote harassment of press workers”.

Colper cites Article 13 of the American Convention on Human Rights and resolution 2023-012085 of 23 May 2023 from the Sala Constitucional, Costa Rica’s constitutional court. That ruling says offensive language against journalists “constitutes an injury to freedom of the press”.

The statement does not name the president or the newspaper, and speaks only of Executive authorities and public office. It was issued the day after the press conference.

In Plain English

Colper A professional association of journalists in Costa Rica. It says it has supported its members since 1969.

Bomberos The national fire service, formally the Benemérito Cuerpo de Bomberos. It bought the ambulances at the centre of the question.

Why It Matters

The mechanism is the government press conference, where reporters can put questions on public spending directly to the president. Colper argues that such questions are part of democratic scrutiny and that an uncomfortable one does not relieve authorities of accountability.

What to Watch Next

We have found no date for a decision on a lawsuit, and no filing has been seen. We have found no date either for the outcome of the prosecutors’ inquiry, which press accounts describe.

What It Means for You

Costa Rica is a popular destination for US travellers and expats. This is a story about the press climate of a US-allied democracy.

More is on our Costa Rica news page. On the same day she also said she is weighing a referendum on Crucitas gold mining.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether Fernández will file a suit, against whom, or when. Press accounts differ on whether the target would be the reporter, the newspaper or both.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colper say?

It said journalists have the right to ask questions and that public office must not be used to intimidate or discredit them. The statement does not name the president.

Has Fernández sued the journalist?

Not as of 12 November 2026. She said she is considering a suit, and we have seen no filing.

What is Colper?

Colper is Costa Rica’s professional association of journalists, which says it has supported its members since 1969. It publishes statements on press freedom and supports its members.

What is the ambulance deal?

Press accounts say the fire service bought 40 ambulances for about US$14.6 million from a single bidder. We could not confirm the figure or the procedure.

Sources: Colper statement, 12 November 2026 (Colper); statements by President Laura Fernández at the government press conference, 11 November 2026; Sala Constitucional resolution 2023-012085, 23 May 2023, as cited by Colper; American Convention on Human Rights, Article 13.