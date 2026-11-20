Costa Rica’s prosecutors say a US drug agency has offered to help in a killing that has no arrest and no stated motive, and that any help will stay under Costa Rican direction.

The Courts of Justice building of San José's First Judicial Circuit, pictured in 2010. File photo that does not show the court handling this case. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Crime: Costa Rica

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Washington’s main anti-narcotics agency, has offered to help Costa Rica solve the killing of journalist Camilo Rodríguez, the country’s prosecution service said on Thursday 19 November 2026. Rodríguez, who exposed alleged drug traffickers, was shot dead on Monday 16 November 2026.

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The offer brings a US agency into an inquiry that Costa Rican police and prosecutors have led so far. The prosecution service says the visit is meant to continue joint work between the United States and Costa Rica against drug-trafficking structures.

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Key Facts Who. Attorney General Carlo Díaz leads the inquiry; the DEA, a US anti-drug agency, has offered help.

What. Journalist Camilo Rodríguez was shot dead on Route 32, the San José to Caribbean highway.

When. Monday 16 November 2026; the DEA offer was announced Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Costa Rica’s prosecutors say a US drug agency has offered to help in a killing that has no arrest and no stated motive, and that any help will stay under Costa Rican direction.

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Rodríguez was a Costa Rican journalist and social-media commentator who exposed alleged drug traffickers. He was driving a red pick-up from Guápiles, in Limón province, toward the capital, San José, when two men on a motorcycle approached and fired several times.

The offer was made to Attorney General Carlo Díaz during a visit he made to DEA representatives in Washington, D.C., the Ministerio Público, Costa Rica’s prosecution service, said in a communiqué. Díaz’s agenda there is to continue joint work between the two countries on investigating and prosecuting criminal structures, especially drug trafficking.

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The office said the approach “is framed within the international-cooperation mechanisms”, the formal channels through which one country’s prosecutors ask another’s agencies for help. It added that any help is to be explored “under the direction of the Ministerio Público”.

A pedestrian street in central San José, Costa Rica’s capital. (File photo)

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The communiqué describes an offer, not an agreement. Whether it becomes joint work depends on how the prosecution service chooses to use it.

The condition is the heart of the announcement. Costa Rican prosecutors, not the DEA, would keep control of a case that touches the country’s most sensitive security question.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), Costa Rica’s judicial police, is working to establish the motive and whether the two gunmen had support from others. Acting deputy director Vladimir Muñoz said investigators are analysing electronic and documentary evidence taken from Rodríguez’s home to decide their next steps.

Within four days of the killing, the prosecution service, the judicial police and lawmakers have each taken a part of the case. Each is now answering in public for a different piece of it.

Díaz said Rodríguez had reported death threats but declined to join the prosecution service’s victim and witness protection programme. The attorney general also formed a special team of prosecutors, with himself in the lead, to run the investigation.

The special team gives the case a single lead, the attorney general himself. The office also opened a line of inquiry into links between his public complaints and the killing, but it has not said whether the motive is tied to what Rodríguez published.

Lawmakers on the Legislative Assembly’s Security and Drug Trafficking Committee voted on 19 November to summon Díaz, deputy attorney Mauricio Boraschi and Michael Soto, Costa Rica’s acting judicial police director. They want to know whether the complaints Rodríguez filed were handled properly.

No comparable official count of journalists killed in Costa Rica is available in the record reviewed, so this report draws no comparison with earlier years. The facts on record concern one case: a man who reported threats, declined protection and was shot dead on a main road.

What the DEA will contribute has not been stated, and no arrest has been reported as of writing. Who ordered the killing is also not known.

For US readers, the offer shows that the case now touches security cooperation between Washington and San José. Travellers and companies with staff in Costa Rica will want to know whether joint work widens, but no date for any DEA role or for the committee hearing has been reported.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the DEA involved in a Costa Rican case?

Costa Rica’s prosecution service says the agency offered to collaborate during the attorney general’s visit to Washington. The offer falls under existing cooperation channels between the two institutions.

Will US agents lead the investigation?

No. The prosecution service says any help will be explored under its own direction and within Costa Rican law.

Has anyone been arrested?

None has been reported as of 20 November 2026. Investigators are still working to establish the motive and whether others helped the two gunmen.

Sources Ministerio Público de Costa Rica communiqué of 19 November 2026; Organismo de Investigación Judicial; US Drug Enforcement Administration · Ministerio Público · Poder Judicial · DEA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error