Costa Rica Vice President Takes Trade Post
A vice president who coordinates Costa Rica's economic agenda now also runs its trade ministry, days before the 12 members of the Trans-Pacific trade pact (CPTPP) meet without the country.
COSTA RICA · TRADE
Costa Rica’s first vice president, Francisco Gamboa Soto, took over the Ministry of Foreign Trade on Friday 20 November 2026 and keeps the vice presidency. President Laura Fernández Delgado named him after the ministry spent 23 days under an interim head, following the dismissal of the previous minister over a Pacific trade pact.
Key Facts
- Who Francisco Gamboa Soto, Costa Rica’s first vice president, now also runs Comex, its trade and export-promotion ministry.
- Why now His predecessor, Indiana Trejos Gallo, was fired on 28 October over the 12-nation Trans-Pacific trade pact (CPTPP).
- Next The pact’s 12 members meet in Vietnam from 23 to 27 November 2026.
- As of 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT
- Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).
A vice president who coordinates Costa Rica’s economic agenda now also runs its trade ministry, days before the 12 members of the Trans-Pacific trade pact (CPTPP) meet without the country.
Gamboa’s arrival ends a vacancy that began on Wednesday 28 October 2026, when Fernández dismissed trade minister Indiana Trejos Gallo by presidential agreement 110-P. Vice minister Arianna Arce Camacho became interim minister that day under agreement 111-P.
Gamboa himself signed both agreements on 28 October, acting as president, so the official who signed the dismissal now holds the post. Both were later published in La Gaceta, Costa Rica’s official gazette.
Fernández, who took office on 8 May 2026, said Trejos had failed to follow her order to share the full text of the Trans-Pacific pact with every affected sector. The pact is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade bloc of 12 members.
Trejos told lawmakers on 13 October that Comex had invited every sector to be consulted, and called the charge of opacity the president’s own assessment. Fernández, in announcing the dismissal, took the opposite view, and said the same day that Costa Rica would not sign its accession and would archive the file.
Costa Rica applied to join the CPTPP in August 2022, and on 28 November 2024 the members set up a working group to negotiate its accession. On 6 May 2026 a joint ministerial statement of the members and Costa Rica welcomed the “substantial conclusion” of the accession negotiations, with the legal instrument still to be prepared.
By a letter dated 13 November 2026, signed by Arce under reference DM-COR-CAE-0818-2026, Costa Rica told the members it will not take part in the ministerial meeting or sign the accession protocol. The presidency announced Gamboa’s appointment on Thursday 19 November 2026, days before that meeting.
The communiqué says Fernández made the appointment by official letter MCE-DIC-CP-0016-2026, effective Friday 20 November. It says Gamboa will hold the ministry and the vice presidency at the same time.
Gamboa directed business intelligence at Procomer, Costa Rica’s export and investment promotion agency, from 2006 to 2014. He was executive director of the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica from 2015 to 2019.
He has also headed institutional relations at Banco Nacional, a state bank, and served as economy, industry and trade minister under former president Rodrigo Chaves from May 2022 until his resignation took effect on 1 February 2025. The presidency says he brings public- and private-sector experience in economic policy, trade and production.
The presidency says that since taking the vice presidency Gamboa has followed and coordinated the main projects of the government’s economic agenda, and will keep doing so. It did not say how the day-to-day work at Comex will be run given his double role.
The United States is not a CPTPP member, so this concerns Costa Rica’s own trade-policy line rather than US rules. A vice president who coordinates the economic agenda now also controls the ministry that carries it out, which puts decisions on the pact and on other deals in one pair of hands (see who holds power in Costa Rica in 2026).
The communiqué does not mention the CPTPP, and Gamboa has made no public statement on the pact in the sources available. Whether he will reopen the file is unknown, and the presidency did not state Arce’s status after the appointment.
The 12 members hold their ministerial meeting from 23 to 27 November 2026 in Vietnam, which chairs the CPTPP in 2026. Costa Rica has told them in writing it will stay away, and nothing on record says the new minister will change that.
More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who Is Francisco Gamboa Soto?
He is Costa Rica’s first vice president and an economist who worked at the export agency Procomer and the Chamber of Industries. He was also economy, industry and trade minister under former president Rodrigo Chaves.
Does Gamboa Hold Two Posts at Once?
Yes, the presidency says he keeps the vice presidency while running the Ministry of Foreign Trade. The presidency adds that he will keep coordinating the government’s economic agenda.
Will Costa Rica Still Join the Trans-Pacific Pact?
President Fernández announced that Costa Rica would not sign its accession and would archive the file. The presidency’s statement on Gamboa does not say whether that will change.
Sources: Presidency of Costa Rica, communiqué on the appointment of Francisco Gamboa Soto, 19 November 2026; Ministry of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica (Comex); La Gaceta, Costa Rica’s official gazette; CPTPP members and Costa Rica, joint ministerial statement on the accession process, 6 May 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error