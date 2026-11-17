Key Facts Merval: Argentina’s main stock index fell 4.3% to 81,476, led down by banks and utilities.

Argentina’s main stock index fell 4.3% to 81,476, led down by banks and utilities. Peso: The US dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, just under its 12-month high of 1,551.

The US dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, just under its 12-month high of 1,551. Country risk: JP Morgan’s gauge of Argentina’s extra bond yield rose to about 855 points.

JP Morgan’s gauge of Argentina’s extra bond yield rose to about 855 points. In New York: YPF fell 5.96%, Banco Macro 5.29% and Grupo Galicia 5.21% as Wall Street slid.

YPF fell 5.96%, Banco Macro 5.29% and Grupo Galicia 5.21% as Wall Street slid. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation at 30.0–34.9% at 94.0% (US$100,901 traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Argentine shares had a rough Monday. The Merval, the index that tracks the country’s biggest listed companies, fell 4.3% to 81,476, and almost every well-known name went down with it. Wall Street had its worst day in a while, and Argentine assets are among the most sensitive to global fear. The peso held up far better than the shares. The dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, so the pressure showed up in stock prices and bond yields rather than in a currency run. The exchanges of Mexico and Colombia were closed for public holidays. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a foreign investor, the message is that Argentina still trades as a high-beta bet: when the world gets nervous, it falls harder than most. What matters today. Argentina’s shares fell twice as hard as the S&P 500’s slide would suggest, which shows how much extra risk investors attach to Argentine assets on a nervous day.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the Merval as a pressure gauge for foreign appetite for Argentina. On this settled session it dropped 4.3% to 81,476, and the needle swung hardest on the banks.

The figures here are for the most recent settled close, Monday 16 November. They carry the story of the week’s start, which was one of broad fear across the Americas.

The peso moved far less than shares. One US dollar cost 1,550 pesos, up 0.40%, so the currency wobbled while the stock market took the blow.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The mood on Argentine assets was set by a falling Wall Street and by higher country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine bonds.

Assessment — Global fear met higher country risk MEDIUM The global sell-off is the best-evidenced cause: US stocks, Latin American currencies and the VIX all moved the same way on the same day. Country risk rose to about 855 points, which adds a local layer, although we could not confirm what drove it. Which of the two matters more is hard to separate in a single session, hence the medium confidence. The variable to watch is country risk: if it stays above 850 while US stocks steady, the problem is Argentine, not global.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval (Argentina’s main stock index) 81,476 −4.3% Broad retreat, banks and utilities hardest hit US dollar vs peso (USD/ARS) 1,550 +0.40% Peso slightly weaker, no sign of a run Dollar over 20 sessions 1,550 +1.68% A steady drift weaker for the peso Dollar over 60 sessions 1,550 +2.7% The slide has lasted about three months 12-month dollar range 1,355–1,551 — Dollar 0.1% below its high, 14.4% above its low Key technical level 1,551 — The 3 November high for the dollar Merval session range and 52-week position — — Not available in our scan

The table tells two stories. Shares dropped sharply in one day, while the peso has been weakening slowly for months.

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The dollar sits 0.1% below its 12-month high of 1,551, reached on 3 November. That level is the line the currency has not yet crossed in the past year.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 13 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,550 -0.02% Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Soybeans 1,229 +0.00% Sector heatmap · average move today Technology -1.43% GLOBANT Materials -2.89% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Telecom -2.90% TELECOM ARG Utilities -3.92% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. -3.95% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Energy -4.79% YPF, TGS Financials -5.03% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -5.74% TXAR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% Ibovespa169,295.41 -1.83% Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P/BMV IPC71,204.98 -0.84% Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P IPSA10,525.26 -1.27% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,550 -0.02% +10.11% 1,550 1,550 1,550 — YPF 6,060 -4.42% +5.63% 6,340 6,355 6,000 1,883,254 GGAL 4,768 -4.75% -37.93% 5,005 4,995 4,760 1,593,647 PAMPA 4,168 -4.80% -21.93% 4,378 4,463 4,160 882,494 TXAR 690.00 -5.74% -15.63% 732.00 734.00 685.00 1,043,891 ALUAR 774.00 +0.00% -29.08% 774.00 799.00 764.50 631,441 TGS 6,820 -5.15% -24.09% 7,190 7,320 6,800 210,540 CEPU 1,754 -3.04% -22.33% 1,809 1,818 1,753 963,068 MIRGOR 1,670 -5.92% -92.96% 1,775 1,770 1,660 17,430 COME 30.20 -6.18% -62.34% 32.19 32.50 30.01 6,189,016 LOMA NEGRA 2,730 -5.78% -23.44% 2,898 2,928 2,710 224,111 BYMA 190.00 -4.16% -35.59% 198.25 201.50 187.50 3,315,140 TELECOM ARG 3,430 -2.90% -10.29% 3,533 3,680 3,380 63,175 GLOBANT 44.77 -1.43% -23.96% 45.42 45.98 44.77 741,183 MERCADOLIBRE 1,462 -1.97% -28.94% 1,491 1,495 1,454 527,326 Largest moves today COME 30.20 -6.18% MIRGOR 1,670 -5.92% LOMA NEGRA 2,730 -5.78% TXAR 690.00 -5.74% TGS 6,820 -5.15% PAMPA 4,168 -4.80% GGAL 4,768 -4.75% YPF 6,060 -4.42% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 0 of 13 names higher. Technology led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street rout and higher country risk

The heaviest cause was global. The S&P 500, the benchmark of America’s 500 biggest companies, fell 1.92%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.49%, while the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

When fear rises, investors sell their riskiest holdings first, and Argentina is high on that list. Confidence in this explanation is high.

The second cause was local risk pricing. Country risk, JP Morgan’s measure of the extra interest investors demand to lend to Argentina, rose to about 855 points.

The third cause was the money markets. The US dollar index rose 0.21% to 103.63, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.138%, up 24 basis points over five sessions.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Higher US yields make safe American bonds more attractive and drain money from emerging markets such as Argentina, a medium-confidence cause.

Oil did not help. The oil fund USO fell 3.81% on the session, which weighs on YPF and the energy companies that depend on Argentina’s shale fields. In New York, the Argentina ETF ARGT lost 4.34%, YPF 5.96%, Grupo Galicia 5.21% and Banco Macro 5.29%.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note YPF (YPFD) $8m turnover −5.3% Most traded; the state-controlled oil and gas giant Banco Macro (BMA) $6m turnover −5.2% One of the biggest private banks Grupo Galicia (GGAL) $5m turnover −5.2% Holding company of Argentina’s largest private bank Pampa Energía (PAMP) $3m turnover −6.3% Power and gas producer Central Puerto (CEPU) $1m turnover −4.8% Power generator Metrogas (METR) $1m turnover −7.1% Biggest domestic loser BBVA Argentina (BBAR) $1m turnover −7.0% Bank, second-biggest loser

The pattern is plain: the most traded names all fell between 4.8% and 6.3%, and the worst hits came in utilities and banks. Edenor, Supervielle and Loma Negra also lost between 6.7% and 7.0%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina −4.3% Ibovespa Brazil −1.83% IPSA Chile −1.27% COLCAP Colombia closed (holiday)

The region fell, and Argentina fell hardest. The stock exchanges of Colombia and Mexico were closed for public holidays.

The live market board above carries the closes for every index. For Latin America, the lens is currencies: the Brazilian real weakened sharply, with the dollar up 2.05% to 5.7839 reais, while the Chilean peso also lost ground at 999.55 per dollar.

06 The technical picture

For the peso, the level that matters is 1,551 per dollar, the 12-month high set on 3 November. A close above it would be the weakest peso in a year and would mark a fresh phase of pressure.

The dollar’s 12-month low is 1,355, set on 13 April, and it now stands 14.4% above that. The gains are 1.68% over 20 sessions and 2.7% over 60, so this is a slow grind, not a spike.

For the Merval, we do not have verified support and resistance levels to quote. The trend is best read through country risk: 850 points is the line that traders now watch.

Does it stop? It stops when US stocks steady and the VIX falls back toward 20, because that removes the global half of the story.

07 What to watch

Country risk: Whether JP Morgan’s gauge falls back from about 855 points or keeps climbing; it is the clearest read on foreign confidence in Argentina.

Whether JP Morgan’s gauge falls back from about 855 points or keeps climbing; it is the clearest read on foreign confidence in Argentina. The peso at 1,551: A close above the 3 November high of 1,551 per dollar would signal fresh weakness in the currency.

A close above the 3 November high of 1,551 per dollar would signal fresh weakness in the currency. US yields and the VIX: The US 10-year yield at 5.138% and the VIX at 22.91 set the global mood for every emerging market.

The US 10-year yield at 5.138% and the VIX at 22.91 set the global mood for every emerging market. Data to watch: US retail sales on 17 November will move global risk appetite.

Background: Argentina Shares Jump 2.7% as Banks Rally.

Background: Argentina Debt Risk Falls, Shares Slip 1%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s annual inflation for 2026, with US$100,901 traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a rate of 30.0–34.9% at 94.0%, 25–29.9% at 2.8%, 35–39.9% at 2.4% and 45% or more at 1.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Argentina’s inflation for 2026 to land in the low-to-mid 30s per cent, an official figure that the national statistics agency, INDEC, will publish.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Merval do?

The Merval, Argentina’s main stock index, fell 4.3% to 81,476 on Monday 16 November, led down by banks and utilities.

What happened to the Argentine peso?

The dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, a touch below the 12-month high of 1,551 reached on 3 November.

Why did Argentine shares fall?

A global sell-off, with the S&P 500 down 1.92% and the VIX up 18.70%, met rising country risk, which climbed to about 855 points.

What is country risk?

It is JP Morgan’s measure of the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine bonds over safe US ones; it climbed to about 855 points.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

Daily series ← Previous session: November 13, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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