Argentina Stocks Fall 4.3% as Banks Slide | Argentina Market Report, Nov 16
Key Facts
- Merval: Argentina’s main stock index fell 4.3% to 81,476, led down by banks and utilities.
- Peso: The US dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, just under its 12-month high of 1,551.
- Country risk: JP Morgan’s gauge of Argentina’s extra bond yield rose to about 855 points.
- In New York: YPF fell 5.96%, Banco Macro 5.29% and Grupo Galicia 5.21% as Wall Street slid.
- Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation at 30.0–34.9% at 94.0% (US$100,901 traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).
Today’s Focus
Argentine shares had a rough Monday. The Merval, the index that tracks the country’s biggest listed companies, fell 4.3% to 81,476, and almost every well-known name went down with it.
Wall Street had its worst day in a while, and Argentine assets are among the most sensitive to global fear.
The peso held up far better than the shares. The dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, so the pressure showed up in stock prices and bond yields rather than in a currency run. The exchanges of Mexico and Colombia were closed for public holidays.
For a foreign investor, the message is that Argentina still trades as a high-beta bet: when the world gets nervous, it falls harder than most.
What matters today. Argentina’s shares fell twice as hard as the S&P 500’s slide would suggest, which shows how much extra risk investors attach to Argentine assets on a nervous day.
01 The session in one read
Think of the Merval as a pressure gauge for foreign appetite for Argentina. On this settled session it dropped 4.3% to 81,476, and the needle swung hardest on the banks.
The figures here are for the most recent settled close, Monday 16 November. They carry the story of the week’s start, which was one of broad fear across the Americas.
The peso moved far less than shares. One US dollar cost 1,550 pesos, up 0.40%, so the currency wobbled while the stock market took the blow.
The mood on Argentine assets was set by a falling Wall Street and by higher country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine bonds.
The global sell-off is the best-evidenced cause: US stocks, Latin American currencies and the VIX all moved the same way on the same day. Country risk rose to about 855 points, which adds a local layer, although we could not confirm what drove it.
Which of the two matters more is hard to separate in a single session, hence the medium confidence. The variable to watch is country risk: if it stays above 850 while US stocks steady, the problem is Argentine, not global.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Merval (Argentina’s main stock index)
|81,476
|−4.3%
|Broad retreat, banks and utilities hardest hit
|US dollar vs peso (USD/ARS)
|1,550
|+0.40%
|Peso slightly weaker, no sign of a run
|Dollar over 20 sessions
|1,550
|+1.68%
|A steady drift weaker for the peso
|Dollar over 60 sessions
|1,550
|+2.7%
|The slide has lasted about three months
|12-month dollar range
|1,355–1,551
|—
|Dollar 0.1% below its high, 14.4% above its low
|Key technical level
|1,551
|—
|The 3 November high for the dollar
|Merval session range and 52-week position
|—
|—
|Not available in our scan
The table tells two stories. Shares dropped sharply in one day, while the peso has been weakening slowly for months.
The dollar sits 0.1% below its 12-month high of 1,551, reached on 3 November. That level is the line the currency has not yet crossed in the past year. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market Board
Argentina — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL
2,848,945
—
—
2,848,945
—
—
—
USD/ARS
1,550
-0.02%
+10.11%
1,550
1,550
1,550
—
YPF
6,060
-4.42%
+5.63%
6,340
6,355
6,000
1,883,254
GGAL
4,768
-4.75%
-37.93%
5,005
4,995
4,760
1,593,647
PAMPA
4,168
-4.80%
-21.93%
4,378
4,463
4,160
882,494
TXAR
690.00
-5.74%
-15.63%
732.00
734.00
685.00
1,043,891
ALUAR
774.00
+0.00%
-29.08%
774.00
799.00
764.50
631,441
TGS
6,820
-5.15%
-24.09%
7,190
7,320
6,800
210,540
CEPU
1,754
-3.04%
-22.33%
1,809
1,818
1,753
963,068
MIRGOR
1,670
-5.92%
-92.96%
1,775
1,770
1,660
17,430
COME
30.20
-6.18%
-62.34%
32.19
32.50
30.01
6,189,016
LOMA NEGRA
2,730
-5.78%
-23.44%
2,898
2,928
2,710
224,111
BYMA
190.00
-4.16%
-35.59%
198.25
201.50
187.50
3,315,140
TELECOM ARG
3,430
-2.90%
-10.29%
3,533
3,680
3,380
63,175
GLOBANT
44.77
-1.43%
-23.96%
45.42
45.98
44.77
741,183
MERCADOLIBRE
1,462
-1.97%
-28.94%
1,491
1,495
1,454
527,326
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Wall Street rout and higher country risk
The heaviest cause was global. The S&P 500, the benchmark of America’s 500 biggest companies, fell 1.92%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.49%, while the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.
When fear rises, investors sell their riskiest holdings first, and Argentina is high on that list. Confidence in this explanation is high.
The second cause was local risk pricing. Country risk, JP Morgan’s measure of the extra interest investors demand to lend to Argentina, rose to about 855 points.
The third cause was the money markets. The US dollar index rose 0.21% to 103.63, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.138%, up 24 basis points over five sessions.
A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Higher US yields make safe American bonds more attractive and drain money from emerging markets such as Argentina, a medium-confidence cause.
Oil did not help. The oil fund USO fell 3.81% on the session, which weighs on YPF and the energy companies that depend on Argentina’s shale fields. In New York, the Argentina ETF ARGT lost 4.34%, YPF 5.96%, Grupo Galicia 5.21% and Banco Macro 5.29%.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|YPF (YPFD)
|$8m turnover
|−5.3%
|Most traded; the state-controlled oil and gas giant
|Banco Macro (BMA)
|$6m turnover
|−5.2%
|One of the biggest private banks
|Grupo Galicia (GGAL)
|$5m turnover
|−5.2%
|Holding company of Argentina’s largest private bank
|Pampa Energía (PAMP)
|$3m turnover
|−6.3%
|Power and gas producer
|Central Puerto (CEPU)
|$1m turnover
|−4.8%
|Power generator
|Metrogas (METR)
|$1m turnover
|−7.1%
|Biggest domestic loser
|BBVA Argentina (BBAR)
|$1m turnover
|−7.0%
|Bank, second-biggest loser
The pattern is plain: the most traded names all fell between 4.8% and 6.3%, and the worst hits came in utilities and banks. Edenor, Supervielle and Loma Negra also lost between 6.7% and 7.0%.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Merval
|Argentina
|−4.3%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−1.83%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−1.27%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|closed (holiday)
The region fell, and Argentina fell hardest. The stock exchanges of Colombia and Mexico were closed for public holidays.
The live market board above carries the closes for every index. For Latin America, the lens is currencies: the Brazilian real weakened sharply, with the dollar up 2.05% to 5.7839 reais, while the Chilean peso also lost ground at 999.55 per dollar.
06 The technical picture
For the peso, the level that matters is 1,551 per dollar, the 12-month high set on 3 November. A close above it would be the weakest peso in a year and would mark a fresh phase of pressure.
The dollar’s 12-month low is 1,355, set on 13 April, and it now stands 14.4% above that. The gains are 1.68% over 20 sessions and 2.7% over 60, so this is a slow grind, not a spike.
For the Merval, we do not have verified support and resistance levels to quote. The trend is best read through country risk: 850 points is the line that traders now watch.
Does it stop? It stops when US stocks steady and the VIX falls back toward 20, because that removes the global half of the story.
07 What to watch
- Country risk: Whether JP Morgan’s gauge falls back from about 855 points or keeps climbing; it is the clearest read on foreign confidence in Argentina.
- The peso at 1,551: A close above the 3 November high of 1,551 per dollar would signal fresh weakness in the currency.
- US yields and the VIX: The US 10-year yield at 5.138% and the VIX at 22.91 set the global mood for every emerging market.
- Data to watch: US retail sales on 17 November will move global risk appetite.
Background: Argentina Shares Jump 2.7% as Banks Rally.
Background: Argentina Debt Risk Falls, Shares Slip 1%.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s annual inflation for 2026, with US$100,901 traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a rate of 30.0–34.9% at 94.0%, 25–29.9% at 2.8%, 35–39.9% at 2.4% and 45% or more at 1.1%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Argentina’s inflation for 2026 to land in the low-to-mid 30s per cent, an official figure that the national statistics agency, INDEC, will publish.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Argentina news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Merval do?
The Merval, Argentina’s main stock index, fell 4.3% to 81,476 on Monday 16 November, led down by banks and utilities.
What happened to the Argentine peso?
The dollar rose 0.40% to 1,550 pesos, a touch below the 12-month high of 1,551 reached on 3 November.
Why did Argentine shares fall?
A global sell-off, with the S&P 500 down 1.92% and the VIX up 18.70%, met rising country risk, which climbed to about 855 points.
What is country risk?
It is JP Morgan’s measure of the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine bonds over safe US ones; it climbed to about 855 points.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Latin American market analysis delivered by 6am.Subscribe Now
Get The Rio Times delivered to your inbox — market intelligence, daily briefs, and breaking analysis across Latin America.Start for US$1