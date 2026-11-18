Argentina: Diplomacy

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry called Princess Anne’s visit to the Falkland Islands “a provocation” on the evening of Tuesday 17 November 2026. The ministry, known as the Cancillería, is led by Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno under President Javier Milei.

Anne, the Princess Royal and King Charles III’s sister, arrived on Monday 9 November 2026 with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Her trip to the Falklands and South Georgia, another British-held South Atlantic territory that Argentina also claims, runs from 9 to 20 November.

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US readers should care because Argentina is one of Latin America’s largest economies, and the dispute now involves foreign oil companies. A routine royal tour for Britain is a flashpoint for Buenos Aires, which calls the islands Islas Malvinas.

Key Facts Who. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry rejected Anne’s Falklands and South Georgia visit on 17 November 2026, citing British oil licences.

Visit. Anne arrived on 9 November 2026 and stays until 20 November; South Georgia dates are unconfirmed.

Next. Argentina’s lower house meets on 18 November 2026; the Hamburg sea-law tribunal’s order is tentatively due 28 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a crypto prediction platform) puts a 2026 UK Falklands handover at 1.4% (US$33,807 traded; 18 November, 02:09 GMT).

As of. 18 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Argentina has called a royal visit to the Falklands a provocation, as a sea-law tribunal weighs its oil case and its own lower house debates a sovereignty bill.

Background in Brief

UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 of 1965 is the basis Argentina cites for sovereignty talks with Britain. On 17 November 2026 the ministry urged the UK to resume them and end “the anachronistic colonial situation”.

The two countries fought a war over the islands in 1982. The ministry’s statement of 17 November 2026 calls the British presence an “illegal occupation” of land it says is Argentine.

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The islands’ own position, held by the Falkland Islands Government and its Legislative Assembly (the islands’ elected administration and parliament), is that islanders’ right to self-determination decides their status. They point to the March 2013 referendum, where 99.8% voted to remain British (1,513 yes, 3 no, turnout about 92%).

Argentina made a similar complaint over Anne’s previous visit in November 2022, under President Alberto Fernández. The Milei government repeated the objection on 17 November 2026, so this confirms an old line rather than a new one.

File photo. Stanley, capital of the Falkland Islands, seen from the harbour. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

The statement, quoted here in our translation from Spanish, says the UK is advancing “unilateral illegal exploitation of hydrocarbons” through “illegitimate licences”. Argentina began arbitration under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg for urgent measures.

Anne travels as Patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, a charity protecting South Georgia’s heritage and environment. Her programme includes Cape Pembroke Lighthouse, a Government House reception and, later, South Georgia.

The Falkland Islands Government said on 9 November 2026 that a new sports complex in Stanley would open on 10 November “in the presence of HRH The Princess Royal”. ITLOS held hearings on 10 and 11 November on Argentina’s 13 October request to halt the Sea Lion oil project (see our tribunal explainer).

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 13 names 77% advancing 10 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Brent crude 91.79 -1.45% Soybeans 1,224 -0.12% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.27% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.73% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy +2.52% YPF, TGS Utilities +1.96% PAMPA, CEPU Mining +0.73% TXAR Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Financials -0.68% GGAL, COME, BYMA Consumer Disc. -1.02% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,365.93

+0.23%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — YPF 6,165 +2.66% +8.44% 6,005 6,215 6,005 1,612,195 GGAL 4,810 +1.42% -36.42% 4,743 4,840 4,678 2,517,339 PAMPA 4,223 +2.93% -19.41% 4,103 4,250 4,070 1,111,810 TXAR 690.50 +0.73% -15.63% 685.50 717.00 665.50 1,698,943 ALUAR 804.00 +5.17% -25.93% 764.50 805.00 745.00 585,835 TGS 6,920 +2.37% -21.50% 6,760 7,015 6,555 154,776 CEPU 1,739 +0.99% -20.48% 1,722 1,767 1,700 981,907 MIRGOR 1,655 -0.30% -92.92% 1,660 1,700 1,590 15,465 COME 28.86 -4.91% -63.75% 30.35 30.66 28.00 13,703,776 LOMA NEGRA 2,710 +0.28% -21.81% 2,703 2,773 2,625 228,942 BYMA 190.50 +1.46% -34.48% 187.75 193.75 185.25 8,565,101 TELECOM ARG 3,555 +3.27% -7.36% 3,443 3,578 3,320 45,804 GLOBANT 42.63 +0.00% -29.47% 42.63 44.31 41.55 1,049,491 MERCADOLIBRE 1,437 -1.73% -30.21% 1,462 1,466 1,427 425,701 Largest moves today ALUAR

804.00

+5.17% COME

28.86

-4.91% TELECOM ARG

3,555

+3.27% PAMPA

4,223

+2.93% YPF

6,165

+2.66% TGS

6,920

+2.37% MERCADOLIBRE

1,437

-1.73% BYMA

190.50

+1.46% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 10 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

What Is Not Known

We saw only excerpts of the ministry statement, not its full text. We found no UK or Falklands government reply at the time of writing, and the South Georgia dates are not confirmed.

What It Means for US Readers and Travellers

The mechanism is oil and law. Argentina’s Defence of Sovereignty bill targets firms exploiting resources around the islands, and the lower house takes it up on 18 November 2026.

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced a UK Falklands transfer announcement in 2026 at 1.4% on 18 November 2026 (US$33,807 traded). That is a bet, not a poll, and it signals almost no expected change this year.

What to Watch

Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, meets on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at noon in Buenos Aires (15:00 GMT). The Defence of Sovereignty bill is on its agenda; more in our Argentina coverage.

ITLOS has tentatively set its order for Saturday 28 November 2026 at 12:00 Hamburg time (11:00 GMT). The UK took part in the hearing on 10 November 2026 and disputes the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, “UK announces transfer of Falklands to Argentina in 2026?”: 1.4%, US$33,807 traded, 18 November 2026, 02:09 GMT. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentina object to Princess Anne’s visit?

Its Foreign Ministry said on 17 November 2026 that the visit is a provocation while the UK grants oil licences it calls illegitimate. It also says the activities take place under an illegal British occupation.

Why is Princess Anne in the Falklands?

The visit began on 9 November 2026 and is scheduled to run until 20 November. She is Patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, a charity that protects the heritage and environment of South Georgia.

What is the sea tribunal deciding?

ITLOS heard Argentina’s request on 10 and 11 November 2026 to halt Sea Lion, a planned offshore oil field about 200 km north of the islands. It has tentatively set the reading of its order for 28 November 2026 at 12:00 Hamburg time.

What do the islanders want?

The Falkland Islands Government and Legislative Assembly say islanders’ right to self-determination decides their status. In the March 2013 referendum, 99.8% voted to remain a British Overseas Territory, with turnout of about 92%.