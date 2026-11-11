Lithium Miners Fund Falls 2.2% to Near 12-Month Low | Lithium Wrap, Nov 10

Key Facts Lithium shares fell again: the LIT fund, a basket of lithium miners and battery makers, lost 2.23% to US$59.98 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, just 0.3% above its 12-month low.

the LIT fund, a basket of lithium miners and battery makers, lost 2.23% to US$59.98 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, just 0.3% above its 12-month low. Producers fell harder: US producer Albemarle dropped -4.23% to US$94.93, while Chile’s SQM lost -4.00% to US$54.43.

US producer Albemarle dropped -4.23% to US$94.93, while Chile’s SQM lost -4.00% to US$54.43. The hole is deep: Albemarle sits 56.0% below its 16 April peak, and SQM is 42.9% below the same-day high.

Albemarle sits 56.0% below its 16 April peak, and SQM is 42.9% below the same-day high. The cause is mixed: a stronger dollar and a sell-off across metals met a sector with falling profit forecasts, even though Wall Street’s fear gauge eased.

a stronger dollar and a sell-off across metals met a sector with falling profit forecasts, even though Wall Street’s fear gauge eased. History is mildly kind: after 37 earlier falls this size, the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 65%.

after 37 earlier falls this size, the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 65%. Latin America is exposed: Chile’s SQM and the lithium ambitions of Argentina and Bolivia all depend on prices staying high enough to justify new projects.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had another bad day on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and are now close to the lowest levels of the past year. The LIT fund, which holds miners and battery makers rather than the metal itself, has fallen 21.3% over 60 sessions. The two best-known producers did worse than the fund. Albemarle, the US giant, and SQM, the Chilean company that pumps lithium from the Atacama salt flat, each lost about 4%. The trigger was a firmer dollar and a wider sell-off in metals, but the deeper cause is older: investors keep cutting what they expect lithium companies to earn. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium stocks are testing the floor they set on 30 October, and a close below it would confirm the slide has further to run.

01 The session in one read

Lithium is the white metal inside nearly every electric-car battery, and its shares are in a long, grinding retreat. On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the LIT fund fell 2.23%.

The wider market was calm by comparison: the S&P 500 slipped only 0.38%. Lithium was therefore sold for its own reasons, with a stronger dollar adding a nudge.

Assessment — Old slump, fresh dollar pressure MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a stronger dollar and a metals sell-off pushed an already weak sector lower, with the real weight coming from months of lowered profit expectations. We hold this at medium confidence because the dollar explains only part of a fall this size, and the day’s news offered no lithium-specific shock. The variable to watch is whether the LIT fund closes below its 12-month low of 59.81.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

02 The board

Albemarle and SQM fell about twice as fast as the fund, which also holds steadier battery makers. Producers suffer most when lithium weakens, because their costs are largely fixed while their revenue falls.

Both stocks have now slid two sessions in a row. Yet over five sessions Albemarle is still up 5.26%, so Tuesday looks like a setback inside a bounce, not a fresh collapse.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$59.98 -2.23% Albemarle US$94.93 -4.23% SQM US$54.43 -4.00%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-10. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% USD / MXN 18.60 +0.35% USD / CLP 983.69 +1.70% USD / COP 3,297 +5.67% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P IPSA Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% — 10,589.65 10,635 10,554 — IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% +2.05% 6.13 6.24 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.60 +0.35% +1.18% 18.53 18.62 18.59 — USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98 — USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296 — USD/PEN 3.42 +0.36% +3.41% 3.41 3.42 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +8.82% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% +2.92% 39.06 40.43 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% -11.16% 6,075 6,196 6,196 — USD/BOB 11.68 +0.19% +72.65% 11.66 11.68 11.68 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -5.53% 59.04 60.60 60.44 — USD/CRC 445.62 +1.24% -9.10% 440.16 445.62 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% +1.90% 7.42 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, and with most weight, the dollar. The US dollar index rose 0.55% to 102.22, and a dearer dollar makes dollar-priced raw materials costlier for buyers elsewhere, which hurts demand.

Gold made the same point: the gold fund lost 2.68% after US inflation data came in hotter than forecast. Metals sold off together.

Second, the signals disagree. The US 10-year Treasury yield slipped 1 basis point to 4.88% (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point), and the VIX fear gauge eased 2.31% to 19.46. Neither points to panic, so the dollar alone cannot explain the drop.

Third, and with the longest reach, profit forecasts. Albemarle, the US lithium producer, reported third-quarter results on 4 November that beat expectations on profit and sales, but its sales volumes were lower and it warned of weaker energy-storage sales in the fourth quarter because lithium prices have fallen. Investors have been cutting estimates ever since, and I rate this cause as medium confidence.

RT economic calendar: China’s Balance of Trade, its trade surplus, for October was US$105.28 billion (Balance of Trade in yuan: 712.78 billion), below the forecast of US$125.8 billion and the US$133.53 billion of September. A smaller surplus means China bought relatively more from abroad than it sold, which is a modest sign of firm demand for imported goods.

04 The trend behind it

The LIT fund is down 34.5% from its 12-month high of 91.62 on 11 May, and 11.34% over 20 sessions. Albemarle is 29.2% lower over 60 sessions, and SQM 27.5%.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The one change is that the fund now hovers 0.3% above its 30 October low, so any further slip would write a new low for the year.

History offers mild comfort. In our own records since 2010, the LIT fund has fallen 11.3% in 20 sessions on 37 earlier occasions. It was higher 20 sessions later in 24 of them, or 65%, with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst case of 14.9% lower; history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the most exposed. SQM is its flagship lithium producer, and lower prices cut the royalties and taxes that flow to the state, though copper still matters far more to Chile’s budget.

Argentina and Bolivia face a different problem. Both need high prices to justify the new salt-flat projects that foreign investors are weighing, and a lower price makes those investments harder to defend.

For an ordinary investor, the point is that a lithium fund is a bet on mining companies, not on the metal. Falling prices can hit the shares twice, through weaker revenue and through lower valuations.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether, 56.0% below its April peak. Its 12-month low of 90.19 was set on 3 November, and the stock now sits 5.3% above it.

SQM touched its 12-month low of 51.70 on 11 November 2025, exactly a year ago today, so a further fall would test a year-long floor. Both stocks carry the same story: strong growth in electric-car demand, but too much supply chasing it.

07 What would end it

The line to watch is 59.81 on the LIT fund, the low of 30 October. Holding above it would suggest a base; a close beneath it would open the way to fresh lows. Round-number support sits at US$60, and the closest resistance is the 12-month high of 91.62, a long way up.

The dollar and the next US inflation figures set the short-term mood. The lasting fix is a rise in lithium prices themselves, which needs battery demand to outpace new supply. Until a price recovery appears in company results, the honest answer is that the slide stops only when forecasts stop falling.

08 What to watch

The dollar: The index at 102.22 matters because a stronger dollar weighs on metals; watch whether it keeps climbing.

The index at 102.22 matters because a stronger dollar weighs on metals; watch whether it keeps climbing. LIT fund floor: A close below 59.81 would set a new 12-month low and confirm the slide.

A close below 59.81 would set a new 12-month low and confirm the slide. Albemarle at 90.19: Its 3 November low is the nearest line for the world’s best-known lithium producer.

Its 3 November low is the nearest line for the world’s best-known lithium producer. Profit forecasts: Further cuts after Albemarle’s results would show whether the sell-off has run its course.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the LIT fund?

It is an exchange-traded fund holding shares of lithium miners and battery makers, so it tracks those companies, not the price of lithium itself.

Why did lithium shares fall on Tuesday, November 10, 2026?

A firmer dollar and a wider metals sell-off hit a sector already losing ground as investors cut profit forecasts.

Does this hurt Chile?

Yes, through SQM and state royalties, though copper matters more to Chile’s budget than lithium does.

Is this the bottom?

Not confirmed: the LIT fund is 0.3% above its 12-month low, and a close below 59.81 would extend the slide.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.