Congo Court Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death
DR CONGO · JUSTICE
Key Facts
- What happened A military court in North Kivu, an eastern province, sentenced 66 Congolese soldiers to death.
- Who Soldiers of the 3415th regiment, a unit of the FARDC, the Armed Forces of the DR Congo.
- The charges Military revolt, refusal to obey orders, cowardice in the face of the enemy, wasting munitions.
- Not known The reports carry no information about appeals or executions.
- Why it matters The verdict covers 66 of about 70 defendants in one fast-track army trial.
A military court in eastern DR Congo has sentenced 66 soldiers of the national army to death after a 12-day fast-track trial, held soon after the alleged offences. Local reports on 7 and 8 November carried the news.
A military court in eastern DR Congo sentenced 66 soldiers to death, with local reports saying the verdicts came late on Friday 6 November 2026. The Goma garrison military court, an army court, sat in the town of Walikale in North Kivu, an eastern province.
The convicted men belong to the 3415th regiment, a unit of the Armed Forces of the DR Congo. Eastern Congo is a major mining and conflict zone, as our guide to who holds power in DR Congo explains.
What Happened
Local reports count 70 or 71 defendants, and the court sentenced 66 of them to death. It gave one sergeant ten years of penal servitude, meaning imprisonment, with extenuating circumstances, according to local reports, and acquitted four, among them the regiment’s intelligence captain.
According to one local report, prosecutors had asked for death for 70 defendants and ten years for one intelligence officer. The charges listed were military revolt, refusal to obey orders, cowardice in the face of the enemy and wasting war munitions.
Local reports differ on the exact list, and some also mention desertion of post and murder, which were charged earlier in the case. No full judgment has been reported.
The soldiers were arrested on 20 October 2026 at Ngora, after incidents at Ntoto, both in Walikale territory. Walikale is a territory in North Kivu province.
The trial opened on Monday 26 October 2026, and the number of defendants rose from 54 to 70 or 71 in early November. Army authorities said the trial aimed to strengthen discipline in the armed forces.
On 1 September 2026, ten soldiers of the same regiment were tried at Walikale, and two were sentenced to death for murdering their commander. That earlier case was heard by the same Goma garrison court.
In Plain English
FARDC is the French-language abbreviation for the Armed Forces of the DR Congo, the national army. A military region is a regional army command.
Fast-track procedure, called flagrance in French, means a trial soon after the alleged offence. The Goma garrison military court is the army court that tried the soldiers.
Extenuating circumstances are factors that can lead a court to give a lighter sentence. Acquitted means the court found a defendant not guilty.
Why It Matters
Sixty-six death sentences from one trial put army discipline in the spotlight. The army says the aim is to strengthen discipline, while the charges centre on revolt, disobedience and cowardice.
Rights groups and the UN track abuses in eastern Congo. Our report on the UN count of Congo rights abuses gives that background.
For the wider conflict, read why Congo and Rwanda are at war. More coverage is in our DR Congo news section.
What Is Not Known
The reports carry no information about appeals or executions. They give no detail on the evidence presented at trial.
Only local reports give the verdict date, late on Friday 6 November, and no full judgment has been reported. The reports carry no reaction from the UN, rights groups, lawyers or families.
What It Means for You
Travellers should check the US State Department advisory for DR Congo before any trip. Business readers with interests in eastern Congo should note that the case is still developing.
Policy readers should watch whether the UN or rights groups comment on the case. The next clear signal will be any statement from the army on appeals and on what happens to the sentences.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was sentenced to death?
A military court in North Kivu sentenced 66 soldiers of the army’s 3415th regiment to death. Local reports say the verdicts came late on Friday 6 November 2026.
What were the charges?
Reports list military revolt, refusal to obey orders, cowardice in the face of the enemy and wasting war munitions. Some local reports also mention desertion of post and murder.
Can the soldiers appeal?
The reports carry no information about appeals or executions. Readers should treat the sentences as announced but not yet explained in full.
Sources: Military court of Goma garrison, trial 26 October to 6 November 2026 and verdict; statements of army authorities of the 34th military region (read 8 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error