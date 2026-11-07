Congo Starts Moving 20,000 Diggers Off Mine

The Kamoto underground copper and cobalt mine near Kolwezi, now part of Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company in DR Congo, pictured in July 2006. (Photo: Martin Tuchscherer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

DR CONGO · CRITICAL MINERALS

Key Facts The place Kolwezi, capital of Lualaba province, sits at the heart of Congo’s copper and cobalt belt.

What happened Congo began moving over 20,000 hand-digging miners off Kamilombe, a Kolwezi site, after a 23 October deal.

The new site They go to artisanal mining zone 371 (ZEA 371), reported as 35 to 60 km away.

The gap Compensation amounts, the site’s future operator and any final headcount have not been published.

Why it matters Congo mines most of the world’s cobalt, a metal US battery and defence makers need.

Congo has begun moving more than 20,000 artisanal miners, people who dig ore by hand, off the Kamilombe site in Kolwezi, in the country’s copper and cobalt heartland. The move follows a deal signed on Friday 23 October 2026, and the site belongs to Gécamines, Congo’s state mining company.

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For US readers, the story touches the cobalt that goes into electric-vehicle batteries and aircraft-engine alloys, and Congo is the world’s largest producer. Our report on the US and Congo minerals partnership explains why Washington watches this region.

What Happened

A commitment protocol, a written agreement among the parties, was signed on Friday 23 October 2026, and the relocation and compensation process was reported under way on Monday 26 October. The miners are going to ZEA 371, a designated artisanal mining zone, and are to move in stages.

SAEMAPE, the state agency that supports small-scale miners, has posted lists of well owners due for compensation and is handing out tokens for the payout. A representative of the local mining cooperative told diggers to collect ore left on tarpaulins, which trucks would carry to a trading centre for sampling and payment.

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What the Authorities Say

Governor Fifi Masuka Saini of Lualaba, the province around Kolwezi, said in October that no ore-processing plant had been closed. She urged miners to sell their ore through a properly registered cooperative.

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Chico Kebonte, an adviser to Congo’s national mines minister, said a joint commission with the army, police and military justice was in Kolwezi to clean up the sector. He added that Kamilombe, which belongs to Gécamines, has an alternative for its diggers in ZEA 371.

How the Dispute Built Up

The move follows days of unrest in Kolwezi. On Monday 19 October 2026, diggers disrupted traffic, burned tyres and stoned vehicles over checks on ore-processing plants and buying counters, and some feared leaving Kamilombe without a workable alternative.

Alain Kantenga, a member of Congo’s National Assembly for the Mutshatsha area of Lualaba, told the chamber on Wednesday 21 October 2026 that clashes with security forces had a very heavy toll in dead and wounded. No official toll has been published.

Why It Matters

Kolwezi is the centre of Congo’s copper-cobalt belt, and thousands of families there live from artisanal digging. Local reports say some shops closed and several schools sent pupils home during the October unrest.

Cobalt is a key metal for batteries and for hardened alloys used in aircraft engines. A long dispute around Kolwezi would add risk to supply chains that US carmakers and defence suppliers rely on.

What It Means for You

If you hold shares or funds tied to battery metals, watch for signs that unrest spreads from small artisanal sites to the large industrial mines. So far, nothing published shows an effect on exports or on cobalt prices.

Travellers should know that protests in Kolwezi turned violent in October, with burning tyres on main roads and vehicles stoned. Check your government’s travel advice before any trip to Lualaba province.

What Is Not Known

The distance to ZEA 371 is reported as 35 km and as 60 km, depending on the report, and no compensation amounts have been published. A later local report puts the number of people forced out above 30,000 but we could not confirm that figure.

It is not known who will operate Kamilombe next, since local reports say only that Gécamines may seek foreign partners. It is also unclear whether the new site can host the families and what the final headcount will be.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Kamilombe Mining Site?

It is an artisanal mining site in Kolwezi, Congo, owned by the state miner Gécamines. Over 20,000 diggers are being moved off it.

When Was the Move Agreed?

A commitment protocol was signed on Friday 23 October 2026 by the parties involved. The relocation was reported under way by Monday 26 October.

How Much Compensation Will Diggers Get?

Local reports say well owners are on posted lists and receive tokens for compensation. No amounts have been officially published.

Does This Affect Cobalt Supply to the United States?

Nothing published so far shows a change in exports. Kamilombe is one artisanal site, but Kolwezi’s mines are a core source of the world’s cobalt.

Sources: Governor of Lualaba province, Fifi Masuka Saini, statements of 22 October 2026; Ministry of Mines of Congo, statement by adviser Chico Kebonte (October 2026); National Assembly of Congo, information motion of 21 October 2026.





Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief · Editorial standards · Report an error