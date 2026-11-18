DR CONGO · MOBILE MONEY

Wave, a mobile-money company that calls itself American, says Congo’s central bank has licensed it as an electronic-money institution. The company announced the approval in a statement dated Kinshasa, the capital, on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and the Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC), the central bank, also announced it on X, the social platform.

An electronic-money institution is a company allowed to hold customers’ money in digital wallets and move it by phone. Wave says the licence lets it serve Congolese customers, but its statement gives no launch date or prices.

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Key Facts What Congo’s central bank licensed Wave as an electronic-money institution.

Who Wave, a self-described American firm aiming to widen access to affordable financial services.

Where DR Congo.

When Announced Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of 18 November 2026, 12:45 GMT

Wave says it wants to make money transfers in Congo simple and affordable, and it now holds the central bank’s licence.

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What Wave and the Central Bank Say

Wave said it received the BCC licence to operate as an electronic-money institution, which it called an important step towards more accessible and affordable financial services. Its co-founder and chief executive, Drew Durbin, said: “Wave wants to make money transfers simple and affordable in DR Congo” (our translation from French).

Jérémie Lukusa, Wave’s managing director in Congo, said success will be measured by how useful the service is in daily life. He gave two examples: a shopkeeper paying a supplier without fees eating into the margin, and a family receiving help easily.

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Wave also says it will work with the BCC and local partners, using local teams and agents. It names customer protection, transparent pricing and reliable service as priorities.

File photo: workers at a bag factory in Lubumbashi, DR Congo. Small firms like this are the kind of business Wave says it wants to serve.

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In Plain English Electronic-money institution: a licensed company that issues digital money and keeps customers’ balances.

a licensed company that issues digital money and keeps customers’ balances. Mobile money: sending, saving and paying money through a phone number instead of a bank account.

sending, saving and paying money through a phone number instead of a bank account. Agents: local shops or people who take cash in and pay it out for a mobile-money firm.

Why It Matters

Wave’s subsidiary Wave Digital Finance already holds a licence from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which serves the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo); according to Wave’s April 2022 statement, the bank granted it an electronic-money licence on 14 April 2022. Congo sits outside that union, so the new BCC licence is a separate, local approval.

Mobile money matters in Congo because it works on a phone number rather than a bank account. ARPTC, Congo’s posts and telecoms regulator, said in its fourth-quarter 2025 report that nearly 46% of mobile subscribers used their number as a financial account.

That figure shows the market Wave would enter already has many users and established providers, if it launches. We could not confirm Wave’s prices, so we cannot say whether it will undercut them.

For US readers, the story is a fintech that calls itself American entering a market better known for cobalt; our guide to who runs the Congolese economy explains the wider picture. Our report on Guinea-Bissau raising its mobile-money cap shows the same regulatory trend elsewhere in Africa.

What Is Not Known

Wave has not said when service starts, what it will charge or how many agents it will deploy. The statement also does not say whether the BCC set conditions on the licence.

We could not find the BCC licence document itself, so the licence date and any capital requirement are unconfirmed. We found no comment from competitors.

What It Means for You

Congolese families who receive money from relatives, and small traders who pay suppliers, are the people Wave says it is aiming at. Because no fees or channels are published yet, there is nothing to compare with existing services.

Readers abroad who send money to Congo should look for Wave’s published fees and payout points before using it. The licence itself does not tell them either.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What licence did Wave get in Congo?

Wave says the BCC licensed it as an electronic-money institution. That is the licence type for companies that issue digital money and hold customers’ balances.

Is Wave already operating in Congo?

Its statement announces the licence but gives no launch date. We found no published prices or agent locations as of 18 November 2026.

Who is Wave?

Wave calls itself an American company that offers mobile-money services in Africa, including to customers without smartphones. Drew Durbin is its co-founder and chief executive.

Where else is Wave licensed?

According to Wave’s April 2022 statement, the BCEAO granted its subsidiary Wave Digital Finance an electronic-money licence on 14 April 2022, serving the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union. The Congo licence is a separate approval.

Sources: Wave, statement dated Kinshasa, 17 Nov 2026; Banque Centrale du Congo, announcement on X; Wave statement of April 2022 on its BCEAO licence; ARPTC (Congo’s posts and telecoms regulator), fourth-quarter 2025 report.