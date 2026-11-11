Colombia Grocer Éxito Earns US$132M So Far

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COLOMBIA · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Éxito is a Colombian supermarket group that also operates in Uruguay and Argentina.

The profit Net profit was about US$132 million for January to September 2026, up 19.2% excluding currency effects.

The quarter Third-quarter profit was about US$37 million, while sales rose only 0.9% excluding currency effects.

The margin Recurring EBITDA, a core earnings measure, stood at 8.8% of sales over nine months.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 64% to no Colombia rate change in December (11 Nov, 3:36 a.m. ET).

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s Éxito supermarket group kept making money in a year of moderate consumer spending. Grupo Éxito, formally Almacenes Éxito, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it earned about 436 billion pesos (about US$132 million) in the first nine months of 2026.

For US readers, the result is a read on how Colombian households are spending while consumption stays soft. We convert pesos at about 3,294 per US dollar, the market rate on 11 November.

What Happened

Éxito reported net profit of about 436 billion pesos for January to September, up 19.2% once currency swings are removed. In the third quarter alone, profit was about 121 billion pesos (about US$37 million), a net margin, profit as a share of sales, of 2.4%.

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Sales for the nine months were about 15.8 trillion pesos (about US$4.8 billion), up 2.8% excluding currency effects. Third-quarter sales were about 5 trillion pesos (about US$1.5 billion), up only 0.9%.

Chief Executive Carlos Calleja said the result came “in an environment of consumption that continues to be challenging.” He added that the group still faces big challenges ahead.

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Where the Money Came From

Colombia supplied 84% of third-quarter sales. Colombian sales for nine months reached 12.6 trillion pesos (about US$3.8 billion), up 4.2%, but growth slowed to 2.4% in the third quarter, at 4.2 trillion pesos (about US$1.3 billion).

Colombian recurring EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation without one-off items, grew 10.2% over nine months to a margin of 8.1%. In the third quarter, the Colombian gross margin widened by 1 percentage point, or 100 basis points.

Uruguay and Argentina

In Uruguay, sales rose 4.0% in local currency over nine months, led by food sales. Measured in pesos they fell 8%, to 2.8 trillion pesos (about US$850 million), because of currency effects, the company says.

Uruguay’s recurring EBITDA reached 395 billion pesos (about US$120 million), up 16.4% excluding currency effects, a margin of 14.1%. In Argentina, Éxito posted positive recurring EBITDA in the third quarter and smaller operating losses.

Argentina’s property business, mainly rental income, grew 65.3% in pesos in the third quarter, to more than 18 billion pesos (about US$5.5 million). The company says it is still simplifying its Argentine business.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, shows 64% for no change in the interest rate of Colombia’s central bank, the Banco de la República, in December, 31.9% for a 0.25-point rise and about 3% for a cut of 0.5 points or more. About US$40,583 has been traded on that market, read on 11 November at 3:36 a.m. ET.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Colombian assets, Éxito’s numbers show profit growing while sales barely moved. The company itself calls consumption moderate and challenging, and credits margins and cost control for the gain.

Travellers need not change plans, since the results set no new rules for visitors. Polymarket prices in a hold of Colombia’s central bank rate in December at 64%.

What Is Not Known

The company blames the weak third quarter on moderate consumption, cost pressure and some one-off events, but does not size them. It also gives no sales forecast for the final quarter of 2026.

It is not known when Éxito will report next, or whether Argentina will turn profitable after the restructuring. Calleja’s remarks leave open how much of the recent margin gain can last if shoppers keep cutting back.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Grupo Éxito?

Grupo Éxito, formally Almacenes Éxito, is a Colombian supermarket group. It also operates in Uruguay and Argentina and also runs a property business.

How Much Did Éxito Earn in 2026?

Net profit was about 436 billion pesos (about US$132 million) for January to September 2026. The third quarter alone brought about 121 billion pesos (about US$37 million).

Why Did Éxito’s Profit Rise?

The company credits better trading margins, tight cost control and its side businesses such as property rental. Sales grew only 0.9% in the third quarter, excluding currency effects.

Is Éxito Profitable in Argentina?

Not yet fully. In the third quarter it posted positive recurring EBITDA there and smaller operating losses, while property income grew 65.3% in pesos.

Sources: Grupo Éxito, third-quarter 2026 results release and condensed financial statements, 10 November 2026; RT, a market-data provider, USD/COP exchange rate, 11 November 2026; Polymarket, Central Bank of Colombia decision in December, 11 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error