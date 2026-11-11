Blast Hits Celsia Power Plant in Colombia

Cali, Colombia's third-largest city, seen from the hills above it; file photo, January 2016. (Photo: Hectorangelazul, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · ENERGY

An explosive device went off at a hydroelectric plant in Colombia on Tuesday 10 November 2026, according to the company that owns it. Celsia, a Colombian power company listed on the Colombia Stock Exchange, says nobody was hurt.

Celsia says two armed men attacked its Amaime plant, a small station of 19.9 megawatts (MW, a unit of power output) in the municipality of Palmira, in Valle del Cauca, a Colombian department, or province. The company calls the act terrorist and says it is assessing the damage.

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Key Facts Who Celsia, a Colombian power company, owns the Amaime hydroelectric plant, rated 19.9 megawatts.

When Tuesday 10 November 2026, Colombian time.

Where La Esperanza rural district, Palmira municipality, Valle del Cauca department.

Impact Material damage. Celsia reports no injured and no dead.

Unknown Official attribution, cost of the damage, and whether the plant was generating.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A device placed at a small hydroelectric plant in Colombia exploded on Tuesday, causing damage, while the owner says nobody was hurt.

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What Happened at the Amaime Plant

Celsia says a device was placed at the plant’s facilities and detonated, causing material damage. Firefighters responded and the Colombian Army secured the area.

The plant sits in La Esperanza, a rural district, known in Colombia as a vereda, of Palmira. The Army is Colombia’s land force, which also handles internal security.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Celsia says it activated security and emergency protocols and aims to restore operations “as soon as possible”. It added: “We reject with vehemence this and any act that puts the lives of our workers and of Colombians at risk.”

We have not seen an official balance from the authorities. The plant, the location, the device and the lack of casualties are consistent across Celsia’s statement and Colombian press reports.

File photo. Forest along a mountain stream in the Jamundí area, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, 2016; the photo predates the attack and does not show the plant. (Photo: Juan Velasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In Plain English Celsia is a Colombian power company whose shares trade on the Colombia Stock Exchange. A hydroelectric plant makes electricity from flowing water. Valle del Cauca is a department, which is Colombia’s word for a province, and its capital is Cali. Palmira is a municipality inside it, and a vereda is a rural district.

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Why It Matters

No macro figure bears on a 19.9 megawatt plant, so this story is about safety at a power site rather than national supply. Celsia has not said whether the plant was generating or how much supply was lost.

For background on the company, see our earlier coverage of Celsia. Related stories sit in our Colombia news hub.

What to Watch Next

Celsia says it is assessing the damage and will restore operations as soon as possible, but it has given no date. We have not seen an official balance from the authorities.

What Is Not Known

The exact time, how the device was delivered, the cost of the damage and whether the plant was generating are not confirmed. We have seen no confirmed official attribution of the attack, and the effect on Celsia’s share price is unknown.

What It Means for You

Those affected most are Celsia, its workers, the local power grid and investors in a listed Colombian utility. Travellers to Valle del Cauca, whose capital is Cali, should follow local security advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Celsia plant in Colombia?

Celsia says an explosive device was placed at its Amaime hydroelectric plant and detonated on Tuesday 10 November 2026. It caused material damage, and Celsia reports no injured and no dead.

Who attacked the Celsia plant?

Celsia says two armed men carried out the attack. We have seen no confirmed official attribution of the attack.

Is the Amaime plant still producing power?

Celsia has not said whether the plant was generating or how much supply was lost. It says it is assessing the damage to restore operations as soon as possible.

Sources: Celsia, news item on the attack, 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error