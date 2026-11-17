GHANA · TRADE

China’s ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song, has put Ghana’s 2025 exports to China at US$2.67 billion, up 33.9% on the year (remarks reported 28 August 2026). He also said China’s imports from Ghana reached US$290 million in June 2026 alone, 166% more than in May, a figure he attributed to China’s General Administration of Customs, the national customs agency.

China began zero-tariff treatment, meaning no import duty, for goods from 53 African countries on 1 May 2026, he said. The figures are his, and we could not check them against Chinese customs data.

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Key Facts Claim Ambassador Cong Song said Ghana’s 2025 exports to China were US$2.67 billion, up 33.9%.

June He said China’s imports from Ghana reached US$290 million in June 2026, up 166% on May.

Policy China’s zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries began on 1 May 2026, he said.

Not known Which products make up the US$2.67 billion.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

The numbers come from the Chinese side and no product breakdown was given, so they show Beijing’s account of the trade more than a verified picture.

What the Ambassador Said

Cong spoke at a Ghana-China zero-tariff roundtable in Accra convened by CEIBS Africa, the African arm of the China Europe International Business School, and the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), a policy group. He said cocoa products, cashew nuts, shea butter, textiles and handicrafts stand to gain, and that Ghanaian cocoa had previously faced Chinese tariffs of 8% to 22%.

He acknowledged that turning market access into actual trade needs further work, and urged policymakers, businesses and researchers to find the practical bottlenecks. The remarks were reported on 28 August 2026.

File photo, 2008. Container terminal at the port of Tema, near Accra, at night. Photo: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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The Big Picture: A Lopsided Ledger

At his first press briefing in Accra, reported on 11 May 2026, Cong said total China-Ghana trade reached a record US$14.1 billion in 2025, up 19.3% on the year, making China Ghana’s largest trading partner. By our arithmetic from his figures, China sold Ghana about US$11.4 billion of goods in 2025, leaving Ghana with a deficit of about US$8.8 billion.

That sum assumes his two figures, given on different dates, are on the same basis, which he did not state. At a Ghana-China zero-tariff forum reported on 4 November, Cong said China’s imports from Africa rose 23.3% on the year by the end of September 2026, and that China-Africa trade reached US$348 billion in 2025, up 17.7%.

Ghana’s own statistics office, the Ghana Statistical Service, reported that gold made up 63.1% of Ghana’s total exports in 2025, worth US$20.2 billion. It warned of the risk of relying on a few commodities (“Two Decades in Review” report, reported 11 August 2026).

Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana, said on 24 September that exports in the first eight months of 2026 were US$22.4 billion, driven by gold, cocoa and crude oil. Cong did not say how much of Ghana’s sales to China is gold.

What It Means for You

No direct US effect was stated. Zero duty, where Ghanaian cocoa once paid 8% to 22%, lowers the price of those goods in China; the open question is volume, and Cong gave no target.

The people affected are Ghanaian exporters of the goods Cong named, and Chinese buyers of them. No dated checkpoint is confirmed: we did not find a date for China’s next customs release on Ghana.

For background on the partnership, see our reports on Ghana’s mining talks with China and on the foreign powers courting Ghana. The Ghana hub collects the rest.

What Is Not Known

The remarks gave no product breakdown of the US$2.67 billion, and the report did not name the data source for the 2025 figure. Cong stated no counter-view, and we found no named critic of the zero-tariff offer in these remarks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ghana export to China in 2025?

Ambassador Cong Song said Ghana’s exports to China were US$2.67 billion in 2025, up 33.9% on the year. These are his figures; we could not check them against Chinese customs data.

What is China’s zero-tariff policy for Africa?

Cong said China has charged no import duty on goods from 53 African countries it has diplomatic ties with since 1 May 2026. These countries are the African states with which China has diplomatic relations.

Which Ghanaian goods benefit?

Cong named cocoa products, cashew nuts, shea butter, textiles and handicrafts. He said Ghanaian cocoa had faced tariffs of 8% to 22% before.

How big is China-Ghana trade?

Cong said total trade reached US$14.1 billion in 2025, up 19.3%, making China Ghana’s largest trading partner. By our arithmetic, Ghana ran a deficit of about US$8.8 billion, if his figures share a basis.

Sources: Remarks by Cong Song, Chinese ambassador to Ghana: roundtable convened by CEIBS Africa and ACCPA, Accra, reported 28 August 2026; first press briefing, Accra, reported 11 May 2026; Ghana-China zero-tariff forum, Accra, reported 4 November 2026. Ghana Statistical Service, 2025 annual merchandise trade report (statsghana.gov.gh); Bank of Ghana, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) MPC press release, 24 September 2026. Chinese customs data could not be reached.