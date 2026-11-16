File photo, 2008. Photo: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

GHANA · GOLD MINING

The Obuasi Mine in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, an underground gold mine run by AngloGold Ashanti (a global gold miner), was named SSI Foundation Company of the Year at the 10th Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards, a Ghanaian programme that honours corporate community work. According to coverage of the ceremony published on Monday 16 November 2026, the mine also collected several individual honours.

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Edmund Oduro Agyei, the mine’s Director of Sustainability Management, said the awards reflect the collective effort of the mine, its employees, development partners and host communities. He linked them to the Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) for 2022 to 2031.

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Readers can follow the miner’s results in AngloGold’s latest results. More coverage of the country sits under Ghana news.

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Key Facts Award SSI (Sustainability and Social Investment) Foundation Company of the Year, 10th edition.

Where Obuasi Mine, an underground gold mine in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

Leader Managing Director Sam Pobee was named Impact CEO of the Year at the SSI Awards.

Sustainability Edmund Oduro Agyei won Sustainability Professional of the Year.

Plan The Socio-Economic Development Plan runs from 2022 to 2031.

A Ghanaian gold mine has won recognition for its community programmes. The mine ties the honours to a development plan that runs to 2031.

Who Won What

Sam Pobee, the mine’s managing director, was named Impact CEO of the Year at the SSI Awards, and Oduro Agyei received Sustainability Professional of the Year. Two other employees were honoured: Phylis Quainoo won the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Impact Award, and Daniel Arthur Bentum won the Mentorship Leadership Impact Award.

Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2026. Rio Times photo library. photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Awards Cover

Oduro Agyei said investments under the plan improved livelihoods, strengthened local economies and widened access to essential social services. The recognitions cover healthcare, education, community infrastructure, local enterprise development, gender inclusion and environmental protection.

The award categories point to work in health, education, infrastructure and local business. The account of the awards comes from a single Ghanaian news report published on Monday 16 November 2026, and we could not reach the organisers’ own results page.

What Is Not Known

The record does not give the organisers’ judging criteria, the full list of winners, or the date and venue of the awards. It also states no amount that the mine has spent under the plan.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which award did Obuasi Mine win?

The mine was named SSI Foundation Company of the Year at the 10th Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards. Several other honours went to its staff.

What is the Socio-Economic Development Plan?

It is the mine’s community investment plan for 2022 to 2031. Edmund Oduro Agyei said it improved livelihoods, strengthened local economies and widened access to essential social services.

How much has the mine spent under the plan?

The record gives no figure. The mine has not stated the amount in the coverage of the ceremony published on Monday 16 November 2026.

Sources: Statements by Edmund Oduro Agyei, Director of Sustainability Management at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, as reported in coverage of the 10th SSI Awards ceremony published on Monday 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error