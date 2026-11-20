Chile’s budget office has costed a bill that caps fuel prices and eases costs for cargo hauliers, and it admits the final bill depends on where world oil prices go. The estimate covers the years 2026 to 2028.

File photo. A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile, 31 December 2021. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Chile

Chile’s government has put a price on keeping fuel cheap. The Dirección de Presupuestos (Dipres), the Finance Ministry’s budget office, says its bill to ease fuel costs for cargo hauliers will cost 820,587 million pesos (about US$813 million) by 2028, in a financial report dated Monday 16 November 2026.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Dipres, Chile’s budget office, costs the haulier relief bill at 820,587 million pesos (about US$813 million).

When. Prices stay capped until Wednesday 7 April 2027; the cost runs from 2026 to 2028.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: WTI dips to US$80 this month 62%, reaches US$100 4.5% (20 Nov, 06:30 GMT).

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

Chile’s budget office has costed a bill that caps fuel prices and eases costs for cargo hauliers, and it admits the final bill depends on where world oil prices go. The estimate covers the years 2026 to 2028.

The package caps petrol and diesel prices until Wednesday 7 April 2027 through MEPCO, the state mechanism that slows how fast world oil prices reach Chilean pumps. All peso figures here are converted at 1,008.79 pesos per US dollar, the observed dollar for 20 November listed by Chile’s central bank, so other published conversions may differ slightly.

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Dipres costed an earlier fuel bill on Monday 23 March 2026, when a kerosene package let the state add up to US$60 million to its oil price fund (report 74). On Thursday 12 November it costed the first freeze bill, which limited price rises until 3 February 2027, at 538,874 million pesos (about US$534 million) in report 270.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The government replaced the bill with a substitute text, and Dipres report 273, dated Monday 16 November, puts the cost 52% above the first report (Rio Times arithmetic). The substitute adds a bus tax credit and enlarges the toll rebates and the diesel tax refunds.

Under the new text, petrol cannot rise above its price of Thursday 5 November, and diesel must stay 100 pesos (about US$0.10) a litre below its price that day. Both limits start with the first fuel-price decree after the law takes effect and run to 7 April 2027.

File photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Dipres splits the cost into 278,827 million pesos (about US$276 million) in 2026, 523,411 million (about US$519 million) in 2027 and 18,349 million (about US$18 million) in 2028. Nearly two-thirds of the bill, 64%, therefore lands in the 2027 budget.

MEPCO itself accounts for 721,363 million pesos (about US$715 million): 480,408 million (about US$476 million) in fuel tax not collected and 240,955 million (about US$239 million) in direct payments. The other 99,224 million (about US$98 million) funds bigger diesel tax refunds, a bus tax credit and toll rebates, with small hauliers recovering 90% of the diesel tax and the largest 50%.

Dipres says the lost revenue will be financed by selling available assets of the Treasury. For scale, its public finance report of Friday 13 February 2026 put gross central government debt at 41.7% of GDP (the size of the economy) at the end of 2025 (preliminary), below the 45% level it calls prudent, and it said that such low debt saves about US$1 billion a year in interest.

Dipres warns that its estimates for the price limit depend heavily on projected import prices for each fuel, so the real cost could be higher or lower. The report publishes no oil-price path, so no official costing at US$100 a barrel exists in it.

Oil prices feed straight into this bill, because the cap holds pump prices still while import costs keep moving. If oil rose to US$100, the gap between the capped pump price and the import price would widen, and the Treasury would forgo more fuel tax to hold the line.

Drivers and hauliers gain from the cap, and taxpayers carry the cost through asset sales and later budgets. For foreign readers, the lesson is the size: an estimated US$813 million over three years, against a gross debt ratio that Dipres puts below the 45% level it calls prudent.

The bill, number 18.885-05, was still before Congress when Dipres costed it on 16 November, and the cap lapses on the end date. Dipres does not say what happens to pump prices after that date.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on outcomes, traders put the chance that WTI crude (the US benchmark) dips to US$80 at some point in November at 62%, as of 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT. They put the chance that it reaches US$100 in November at 4.5%. About US$3.0 million has been traded on this event. These prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by Dipres. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chile’s fuel price freeze?

It is a temporary legal limit that lets pump prices stay flat or fall but not rise. The state makes up the difference by collecting less fuel tax and paying some support directly.

Why does the oil price matter for the cost?

The state’s bill grows when world prices rise while pump prices are held down. Dipres says its estimate could therefore turn out higher or lower.

Who pays for the bill?

The Treasury pays, mainly by selling available assets it holds. Spending in later years has to be approved in future budget laws.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error