Treasury has blacklisted two foreign crime groups that it says move drugs for Mexican cartels. That cuts them off from the US financial system.

The US Treasury building in Washington, whose sanctions office listed Gustavo Petro in October 2025 (Photo: G. Edward Johnson, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

The US Treasury Department on Thursday 19 November 2026 imposed sanctions on the Comancheros, an Australia-based outlaw motorcycle gang, and on the ’Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia of southern Italy, for working with Latin American drug cartels. The order, issued by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), also covers 14 individuals and four Ontario funeral-home and limousine businesses.

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Treasury says the Comancheros partner with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Colombia’s Clan del Golfo drug-trafficking group and Ecuador’s Los Choneros gang. It says the ’Ndrangheta frequently works with Sinaloa, CJNG and Clan del Golfo.

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Key Facts Who. The Comancheros, an Australian motorcycle gang, and Italy’s ’Ndrangheta mafia, plus 14 people and four firms.

What. The US Treasury froze their US assets for working with Sinaloa, CJNG and other cartels.

Where. Targets sit in Australia, Spain, New Zealand, Italy and Canada, mostly around Toronto.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Treasury has blacklisted two foreign crime groups that it says move drugs for Mexican cartels. That cuts them off from the US financial system.

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Treasury describes the Comancheros as an Australian drug trafficking organisation with reach in Asia, Europe and North America. Its listed leaders are Alexandre Varela Villar, a Spain-based “World Commander”, and Allan Meehan, an Australia-based “World President”.

The ’Ndrangheta is a mafia-type syndicate from Calabria, the toe of Italy, which Treasury says operates in more than 80 countries. The United States first sanctioned it in 2008 under the Kingpin Act, an earlier drug-sanctions law.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Thursday’s step extends the Homeland Security Task Force campaign, a federal anti-cartel effort in which Treasury counts nearly 40 actions against more than 500 individuals and entities since the start of 2025. This one widens the net from cartel members to the foreign criminal partners that give cartels access to markets abroad.

The designations rest on Executive Order 14059, a December 2021 presidential order that lets Treasury block the property of people who help traffic illicit drugs. The release does not apply terrorist labels to these targets, though it notes that Clan del Golfo is a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Most of the ’Ndrangheta names sit in Toronto. Treasury says four men make up the city’s Camera di Controllo, a body that settles disputes and decides major questions for the group: Cosimo Figliomeni, Francesco Commisso, Remo Commisso and Vincenzo (Jimmy) DeMaria.

Treasury says Rocco Remo Commisso is involved in narcotics trafficking in the United States, including in New York. It says Luigi Vescio Sr., nicknamed “The Undertaker”, controls the four businesses, which his wife Rose and his children Luigi Jr. and Laura own and operate on his behalf.

Archive photo: the US Treasury building in Washington.

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The Comanchero list also includes Pasilika Naufahu, the gang’s New Zealand national president, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2021, and his brother Vetekina. Marco Francis Coffen is accused of supplying encrypted communication platforms to traffickers.

Italian prosecutors had already charged five of the ’Ndrangheta men, including both Figliomenis and Luigi Vescio Sr., with mafia-type association at the Court of Reggio Calabria in 2019. Treasury adds that Angelo Figliomeni fled to Canada in the early 2000s to avoid a 20-year weapons sentence in Italy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Cartels do not operate in isolation.” He added that Treasury “will continue to expose and disrupt narcoterrorism networks to Keep America Safe.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations supported the action, alongside police in Australia, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. The release carries no response from the designated, who may petition OFAC for removal.

For US readers, a designation puts a name on a blacklist: any property the person holds in the United States, or under the control of a US person, must be blocked and reported to OFAC. The ban extends to companies owned 50 percent or more by a blocked person, so a US bank, supplier or customer that deals with one risks civil penalties without any intent to break the law.

Foreign banks that knowingly handle significant transactions for the designated can lose access to US correspondent accounts, the accounts that let them move dollars. That reaches gangs that keep no money in the United States.

For Mexico, the release names the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG as partners of both groups, but it does not describe any designated person as Mexican. Treasury has not said how much money or property it has frozen, or what role Mexican authorities played.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does this mean Mexican cartels face new sanctions?

No new cartel was named, but the groups that supply and move money for them now face blocks. It raises the cost for any bank or company that touches them.

Why does a motorcycle gang from Australia matter in Mexico?

Treasury describes it as a partner that moves drugs for cartels beyond Latin America. That links Mexican supply to buyers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Could ordinary US businesses be affected?

Only if they deal with the named people or companies, including firms they own. Banks screen customers against the OFAC list to catch such links.

Sources: US Treasury, “Treasury Sanctions Major Drug Trafficking Organizations Supporting Terrorist Cartels”, 19 November 2026, https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0696; Treasury press release index, https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error