Bci's board says the handover was planned for years as the bank's owners build a holding company with operations in Chile, the United States and Peru.

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CHILE · BANKING

Bci (Banco de Crédito e Inversiones), a bank that calls itself Chile’s largest by assets, will get a new chief executive on Monday 18 January 2027. The bank said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its board accepted the resignation of Eugenio von Chrismar, who has run it since 2015.

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Gerardo Spoerer, the bank’s head of wholesale and investment banking, takes over. Von Chrismar moves up to lead Bci Group, the holding company that owns 42% of the bank, which bought a Florida bank in 2015.

Key Facts Who Gerardo Spoerer replaces Eugenio von Chrismar as chief executive of Bci, a Chilean bank.

When Both changes take effect Monday 18 January 2027, Bci told Chile’s regulator on 18 November.

New role Von Chrismar becomes chief executive of Bci Group, which holds about 42% of the bank.

Next step Bci Group is close to launching a public tender offer for the bank’s shares.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Bci’s board says the handover was planned for years as the bank’s owners build a holding company with operations in Chile, the United States and Peru.

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What Happened

Bci sent a material-event notice (a mandatory public filing of price-sensitive news) to the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), Chile’s financial regulator, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. It said the board accepted Von Chrismar’s resignation as chief executive and chose Gerardo Spoerer Hurtado as his successor.

Bci Group, the parent that controls about 42% of the bank, said it named Von Chrismar as its own chief executive from the same date. He replaces Andrés Irarrázabal Ureta as head of the group.

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Ignacio Yarur, chairman of Bci’s board, called the succession a long-planned process within the bank’s corporate evolution. He said Spoerer and Von Chrismar are the right people to lead a new stage of growth for the bank and the group.

The board also accepted the resignation of director Jorge Becerra Urbano for personal reasons. His seat stays vacant until a replacement is chosen.

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Who Takes Over

Spoerer has worked in finance for more than 35 years, 30 of them at Bci. He has led the wholesale and investment banking division, which serves large companies, since 2016.

Bci says that under his lead the division held 17.4% of commercial lending in Chile at September 2026. It also led bank factoring, the business of buying invoices from firms, with 21.7%, and foreign-currency lending with 21.8%.

Earlier, Spoerer founded Bci’s securitisation arm, which packages loans into bonds, in 2001 and ran its asset management unit from 2007 to 2015. He studied commercial engineering at the University of Chile and holds an MBA from the IESE business school in Spain.

Von Chrismar’s Decade

Bci says its consolidated assets grew from about US$28 billion to US$97 billion during Von Chrismar’s decade. Its share of lending rose from 14.2% to 15.38%, and checking accounts climbed from 471,742 to 2.7 million.

Net profit in 2025 reached 996 billion pesos (about US$1.0 billion at roughly 1,000 pesos per dollar), up 24.26% from the year before. Bci calls itself the largest bank in Chile by assets.

Von Chrismar also drove the 2015 purchase of City National Bank of Florida, followed by two more Miami banks, TotalBank and Executive National Bank. Bci says he led more than US$540 million of investment in technology and artificial intelligence.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the clearest link is Miami: Bci’s US arm, City National Bank of Florida, is part of the group that Von Chrismar will now steer. Yarur said Von Chrismar will guide how capital is allocated across the group’s banks and lead acquisitions.

Yarur also said the Chilean bank and the Florida bank will keep their own fast decision-making and autonomy, which he said the law requires. Investors in Chilean bank shares should watch the planned tender offer, because it could change who owns the bank.

What Is Not Known

The tender offer is expected in December, but its price and terms are not yet published. It is also not known who will fill the vacant board seat.

The filing does not say whether other senior managers will move when the new chief executive starts in January. Yarur linked the timing to the planned tender offer, which needs a strong leader at each vehicle, and gave no other reason.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Bci’s New Chief Executive?

Gerardo Spoerer Hurtado, now head of wholesale and investment banking, will lead Bci from Monday 18 January 2027. He has spent 30 years at the bank.

What Will Eugenio von Chrismar Do Next?

He becomes chief executive of Bci Group, the holding company that owns about 42% of the bank. He replaces Andrés Irarrázabal Ureta from the same date.

Does the Change Affect Bci’s US Bank?

Bci’s chairman said Bci Chile and City National Bank of Florida keep their own decision-making. The group parent will steer capital and acquisitions.

Sources: Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), material-event notice filed by Bci, 18 November 2026; Bci, announcement and remarks by chairman Ignacio Yarur, 18 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error