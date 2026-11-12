Chile Truckers Deal Cuts Diesel by US$0.14

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.12% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.06% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,303▼ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.08% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.12% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.06% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,303 ▼ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.08% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Chile Economy

Chile Truckers Deal Cuts Diesel by US$0.14

By · · 3 min read
Brick house at a street corner in Providencia, Santiago, Chile
File photo. A brick house on the corner of Román Díaz and Elena Blanco streets in Providencia, Santiago, Chile, 2020. Photo: Carlos Figueroa, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Chile’s government agreed a deal with trucking leaders on Thursday 12 November 2026 to cut diesel prices by 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14, at about 994 pesos per US$ in market trading on 12 November 2026). The package aims to end a strike that began on Tuesday 10 November, and it also reverses a 39-peso (about US$0.04) rise in gasoline prices.

Drivers, freight firms and fuel buyers across Chile are the people directly affected. The strike is not fully over, because No + TAG, a motorists’ protest movement against highway toll charges, says its stoppage will continue.

Key Facts

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Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What. Diesel falls 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) under the deal, and a diesel price ceiling is set.

When. Deal announced Thursday 12 November; the government expects Congress to pass the bill on Tuesday 17 November.

Cost. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz puts the cost at about US$500 million over 2026 and 2027.

Gasoline. The deal also reverses a 39-peso (about US$0.04) gasoline price rise.

Strike status. No + TAG, a motorists’ protest movement against highway tolls, says it will continue.

The government agreed a diesel price cut, a price ceiling until 31 March 2027 and a tax refund with trucking leaders, but one protest movement says its stoppage continues.

What Happened

Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado, who is also the government spokesman, and Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz announced the agreement on Thursday 12 November 2026. It was reached with leaders of two trucking confederations, Fuerza del Norte and Centro Sur.

The 142-peso diesel cut combines the reversal of a 42-peso (about US$0.04) increase that took effect on Thursday with a further 100-peso (about US$0.10) cut. The government also set a diesel price ceiling that runs until 31 March 2027 and renewed, through December 2027, a refund of the specific diesel tax, an excise duty on diesel, for carriers.

The government sent a bill with “immediate discussion” urgency to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, to turn the cut into law. Alvarado said he expects the bill to be approved on Tuesday 17 November, with prices falling from the following week.

Office towers in Santiago with the Andes behind
Office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes behind. photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile's capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

Diesel prices in Chile are managed through Mepco, the fuel price stabilisation mechanism, under which the state absorbs part of oil-price swings. Quiroz said the package costs about US$500 million, mostly in 2027.

The strike has put pressure on fuel policy within three days. Truckers blocked highways, including Route 68 between Santiago and the coast, on 10 November.

Earlier coverage: Chile Fuel Prices Rise as Truckers Strike. More is in our Chile coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear when the stoppage will fully end. No + TAG, whose spokesman is Andrés Alarcón, said it would continue.

Reports differ on which trucking groups signed the deal. On 11 November the government had offered a 74-day price freeze, and the truckers had asked for about four months.

What to Watch Next

Watch the Chamber of Deputies, where Alvarado expects the bill to pass on Tuesday 17 November. Watch also whether No + TAG ends its stoppage once the cut takes effect, which the government says will be from the following week.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Chilean truckers’ strike ended?

Partly. Truckers’ leaders signed the deal, but the No + TAG movement said its stoppage would continue.

How much will diesel fall?

The deal cuts diesel by 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14), made up of a 42-peso reversal and a 100-peso discount. The government expects Congress to pass the bill on Tuesday 17 November, with prices falling the following week.

Does the deal cover gasoline?

It reverses the 39-peso (about US$0.04) gasoline rise. The extra 100-peso cut applies to diesel only, according to the reports.

Sources: Rio Times newsroom review of official statements and public records, 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Chile Claudio Alvarado diesel prices fuel prices Fuerza del Norte Jorge Quiroz latin america economy Mepco Route 68 truckers' strike

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