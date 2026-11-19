SQM says low lithium prices have not changed its plan to spend about US$3 billion by 2028, while it expects demand to grow and prices to recover at a date it cannot name.

Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Companies: Chile

SQM, the Chilean lithium producer, will keep its plan to spend about US$3 billion between 2026 and 2028, even though lithium prices have fallen from their peak. Chief executive Ricardo Ramos told investors on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that he sees no reason to change the plan.

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Lithium is a key metal in electric-car and grid batteries, and SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile) has shares in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs), US-listed certificates for foreign shares. For US readers, the plan shows how this Chilean producer is preparing for a market it expects to grow.

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Key Facts Who. SQM, Chile’s lithium, iodine and fertiliser producer, with shares in Santiago and New York.

What. It keeps spending about US$3 billion over 2026 to 2028 despite weaker lithium prices.

Numbers. Third-quarter net income was US$544.2 million, up 205%; 2027 demand seen near 2.5 million tonnes.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

SQM says low lithium prices have not changed its plan to spend about US$3 billion by 2028, while it expects demand to grow and prices to recover at a date it cannot name.

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The Big Picture

Chief Financial Officer Gerardo Illanes said SQM expects capital expenditure (capex, meaning spending on mines, plants and equipment) “in the neighborhood of $3 billion” for 2026 to 2028. That is about US$1 billion a year on average by our calculation, and Illanes said 2026 is “slightly lower than that”.

Spending in the first nine months was “a little bit less than $500 million”, Illanes said, and “we have not made any changes to the CapEx plan so far.” Ramos added: “We don’t foresee any reason to change our capital expenditure considering what is today price environment.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

SQM wants to keep building for a market it expects to grow, and it does so after a strong year, with nine-month profit of US$1.57 billion, up 288% from US$404.4 million a year earlier. Management sees no reason to cut or delay spending at today’s prices, but it named no project.

File photo, 2009: salt crusts and a brine pool at Laguna Chaxa in the Salar de Atacama, the salt flat in northern Chile where SQM produces lithium. Photo: Francesco Mocellin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Plan Says

Ben Isaacson, an analyst at Scotiabank, a Canadian bank, asked about the timing of the spending. Ramos said he saw no reason to change spending at today’s prices.

Management gave no project-by-project breakdown on the call. It named Mount Holland, a lithium mine in Western Australia run as a 50-50 joint venture between SQM and Wesfarmers, an Australian conglomerate, a lithium refinery at Kwinana near Perth and SQM’s own plant in China that makes lithium carbonate.

Carlos Díaz, who runs Novandino, the Chilean lithium venture of SQM and the state copper company Codelco that draws brine from the Salar de Atacama salt flat, said capacity increases in China or Chile are “under evaluation” and “nothing has been decided yet”. Novandino made close to 75,000 tonnes in the third quarter, similar to the second, and Díaz expects close to 290,000 tonnes in 2026 and a little over 300,000 in 2027.

Why It Matters

Novandino plans to raise output more slowly than demand is expected to grow. Its output is due to rise from close to 290,000 tonnes in 2026 to a little over 300,000 in 2027, at least 3% by our calculation, against demand growth of 15% to 20% that Pablo Hernández, Novandino’s vice president of strategy, expects.

Ramos said lithium market prices have fallen significantly since their peak in the second quarter, while demand stays solid. Our earlier report on SQM’s share fall covers how investors reacted to the results.

Management still expects demand to rise. SQM estimates global lithium demand could grow by about 30% in 2026 and pass 3 million metric tons by 2030.

Hernández said “the current price level seems to be sitting below the necessary incentive price required to bring new supply”. For 2027 he sees demand of close to 2.5 million metric tons, growth of 15% to 20%.

What Is Not Known

SQM’s results release says its average realised lithium price in the fourth quarter “could be substantially lower” than in the third. The call gave no date for a recovery.

Hernández said, “we don’t know when the prices will increase”, though the company expects a rise in the near future. Isabella Simonato, an analyst at Bank of America, a US bank, asked about the near-term path of lithium prices, and Hernández said the company did not know the timing.

Her question and Isaacson’s are questions from analysts, not claims made by SQM. The date of the fourth-quarter results is not confirmed.

SQM has not said how the US$3 billion divides across projects. It has also not said whether the capacity increases in China or Chile will go ahead.

What It Means for You

If you follow SQM through its New York-listed shares, the main signal is that management will not cut spending because of today’s lower prices. That is a statement of intent, not a forecast of returns, and this report is not investment advice.

The fourth-quarter results, date not confirmed, will show how far lithium prices fell. They will also show whether the spending plan still stands.

Readers who track electric vehicles or grid batteries hear from a producer that sees demand rising 15% to 20% in 2027. More coverage of the country is in our Chile news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does SQM plan to spend?

About US$3 billion in capital spending across 2026 to 2028, according to Chief Financial Officer Gerardo Illanes. Spending in the first nine months was a little under US$500 million.

Will low prices change the plan?

Not so far. Chief executive Ricardo Ramos said on 18 November 2026 that SQM sees no reason to change its capital expenditure at today’s prices.

How much more lithium will the world use?

SQM expects demand to grow about 30% in 2026 and 15% to 20% in 2027, to close to 2.5 million metric tons. It sees the market passing 3 million tonnes by 2030.

When will lithium prices recover?

SQM does not know. Management expects a price increase in the near future but did not give a timing.

Sources SQM third-quarter 2026 results release and earnings call, 18 November 2026 (sqm.com investor relations); SQM filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (sec.gov).

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