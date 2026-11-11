Chile Fuel Prices Rise as Truckers Strike

Chile’s state oil company ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo) said on Wednesday 11 November that petrol will cost 38.7 pesos (about US$0.04) more per litre from Thursday 12 November. Diesel rises by 41.9 pesos (about US$0.04) a litre, more than petrol, as truckers already strike over fuel costs, Meganoticias reported on 11 November.

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → •Petrol. 93 and 97 octane rise 38.7 pesos a litre (about US$0.04) from Thursday 12 November. •Diesel. Up 41.9 pesos a litre (about US$0.04), more than petrol. •Other fuels. Kerosene rises 11.5 pesos (about US$0.01); vehicle LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) 38.7 pesos (US$0.04). •Per US gallon. About US$0.15 more for petrol and US$0.16 for diesel. •Octane 95. The reported estimate lists 93 and 97 octane only, with no 95 figure.

What Changes at the Pump

ENAP’s weekly estimate, as published by T13, a Chilean news channel, puts 93 and 97 octane petrol and vehicle LPG each up 38.7 pesos a litre (about US$0.04). Diesel rises 41.9 pesos (about US$0.04) and kerosene, used for home heating, 11.5 pesos (about US$0.01).

Converted at the 11 November market rate of about 982 pesos per dollar (RT, a market-data provider), a US gallon of 3.79 litres costs about US$0.15 more for petrol and US$0.16 more for diesel. A driver filling a 50-litre tank pays about 1,935 pesos more for petrol (about US$1.97) and 2,095 pesos more for diesel (about US$2.13).

The estimate gives increases, not the resulting pump prices, which distributors set themselves. ENAP says it “does not set or regulate” fuel prices in the Chilean market, Meganoticias, a Santiago news channel, reported on 11 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Prices Keep Rising

ENAP builds its estimate on import prices from the US Gulf Coast, the reference market for Chile’s fuel, T13 reported. It also applies the rules of MEPCO and FEPP, two state schemes (FEPP is an oil price stabilisation fund) that cushion fuel prices.

In plain words, MEPCO is a government formula that adjusts a fuel tax so pump prices move less than import prices. The peso traded near 982 per dollar on 11 November, about 0.2% stronger than the day before.

Why It Matters

Chile prices its fuel off US Gulf Coast refined products, so American oil markets feed straight into Chilean freight and transport costs. Diesel fuels the trucks that carry goods across Chile, and its 41.9-peso rise lands in the middle of a trucker protest.

Truckers from the north left La Moneda, the presidential palace, without a deal, Pauta, a Chilean news site, reported on 11 November. Cristian Sandoval of the Federación Fuerza del Norte, a northern truckers’ group, says they want fuel prices frozen for four months and will take the government’s proposal to their members.

What to Watch Next

President José Antonio Kast announced on Monday 9 November a bill to cap fuel rises at 20 pesos (about US$0.02) a litre for 90 days, Pauta reported. The government withdrew it from the Chamber of Deputies, Chile’s lower house, on Wednesday 11 November to rewrite it, and says it will present a new version.

ENAP publishes its estimate weekly, so the next one should arrive on Wednesday 18 November. Earlier Rio Times reports on ENAP include our report on its refinery data.

ENAP notes that distributors set the final price, so stations may pass on more or less than the estimate. Related: our report on the finance minister and ENAP profits, and our Chile coverage follows the story.

What Is Not Known

The reports do not give the new price at the pump, so the exact cost at each station is open. Whether the 20-peso cap returns, and whether truckers accept the government’s offer, is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do fuel prices rise in Chile on 12 November?

ENAP estimates 93 and 97 octane petrol up 38.7 pesos a litre (about US$0.04) and diesel up 41.9 pesos (about US$0.04). Kerosene rises 11.5 pesos (about US$0.01).

What is MEPCO?

MEPCO is Chile’s fuel price stabilisation mechanism, a government formula that adjusts a fuel tax to soften swings in import prices. ENAP says its weekly estimate follows its rules.

Sources: T13, 11 November 2026; Pauta, 11 November 2026; Meganoticias, 11 November 2026.