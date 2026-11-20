Chile's audit body found unpaid guarantees, an overpayment, open steel inspection notes and a schedule gap on one of the country's biggest public works.

The wooden San Francisco church in Castro, on the island of Chiloé, where timber churches form a UNESCO World Heritage site (Photo: W. Bulach, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

Infrastructure: Chile

Chile’s state audit office says the government stopped collecting guarantee money on the Chacao Bridge, a suspension bridge being built to Chiloé island. The finding was reported on Thursday 19 November 2026 by Meganoticias, a Chilean television news site.

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The Contraloría General de la República, Chile’s comptroller, audited the Dirección de Vialidad, the roads directorate of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP). It was the ninth audit of the project, according to Meganoticias.

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Key Facts Who. Chile’s comptroller, the Contraloría, audited the roads directorate of the Ministry of Public Works.

What. Missing 10% retentions left over 5 billion Chilean pesos (about US$4.9 million) of guarantees uncollected.

Where. The Chacao Bridge, a suspension bridge being built to link Chiloé island with mainland Chile.

When. Reported Thursday 19 November 2026; progress measured at 30 April 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Chile’s audit body found unpaid guarantees, an overpayment, open steel inspection notes and a schedule gap on one of the country’s biggest public works.

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The bridge is being built across the Chacao Channel, the strait that separates Chiloé island from mainland Chile. The audit findings were made public on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Between January 2024 and December 2025, Vialidad did not apply a 10% retention on certain payments for extra works, according to Meganoticias. A retention is money held back from a contractor as a guarantee, and the report says the state lost more than CLP 5 billion (about US$4.9 million) of guarantee coverage.

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The conversion uses 1,015 pesos per US$, the rate of the market-data provider RT on 20 November 2026. Meganoticias gives no exact figure beyond more than 5 mil millones, which means more than 5 billion.

A retention works as a cushion for the state if work goes wrong. Without it, the state has less money to fall back on during a dispute with the builder.

Chiloé island, southern Chile. (File photo) Photo: Lin linao, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The audit also found that CLP 84,334,699 (about US$83,000) was paid in excess. An extraordinary price adjustment had been calculated with indices that did not apply.

The Contraloría said it will issue a reparo, a formal demand to recover the money. The sum is small beside the guarantee gap, yet it shows how a price formula fails when it uses the wrong inputs.

Contract terms set fines of 300 UTM per breach when work does not match the approved design. A UTM is a monthly tax unit that Chile uses to index penalties, and the Contraloría kept its observation open because the application of the fines was not sufficiently proven.

The steel parts come from South Korea, where the firm Hyundai Engineering and Steel Industries makes them. Five inspections between May 2025 and February 2026 produced 67 observations, and 26 were still unresolved in June 2026.

At 30 April 2026, physical progress stood at 64.68% against 68.94% planned. That is a gap of 4.26 percentage points, so the works were behind schedule on that date.

The ministry’s reply to the findings has not been published, and Meganoticias gives no opening date for the bridge. It puts the project cost above CLP 450 billion (about US$443 million).

For readers in the United States, the case shows how Chile’s audit body checks large public works that rely on state money. The bridge also depends on a Korean steel supplier, so the 26 open steel observations matter to anyone following foreign contractors on infrastructure projects.

The Contraloría’s final report sets out these findings. The ministry’s reply is still missing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Chacao Bridge?

It is a suspension bridge under construction across the Chacao Channel to connect Chiloé island with mainland Chile. The audit concerns how the state paid for and supervised the works.

What can the Contraloría do about the overpayment?

It said it will issue a reparo, a formal demand to recover the money. The outcome depends on the ministry’s reply, which is not yet known.

Does the audit say when the bridge will open?

The report as described by Meganoticias gives no opening date. It points only to a schedule gap measured at the end of April 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error