Chile Senate Rejects Farm Budget on a Tie
Chile’s upper house cleared nearly all of the 2027 budget in a marathon vote, leaving one farm line in dispute and the final text in the hands of the lower house. The Chamber of Deputies now decides how the farm money is restored or cut.
Politics: Chile
Chile’s Senate finished voting on the 2027 national budget at 2:17 a.m. on Friday 20 November 2026. It approved most ministry lines, Education and Women among them, but rejected the Agriculture line in a tie that had to be voted twice.
Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, who runs the government’s spending plan under President José Antonio Kast, called the day “exemplary” for what it achieved. The bill now goes back to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, for a third round.
Key Facts
- Who. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and the Senate, the upper house of Chile’s Congress, in Santiago.
- What. The Senate passed Education and Women but rejected Agriculture on a tied vote.
- Numbers. The 2027 plan spends about US$90.4 billion and targets a deficit of 1.8% of GDP.
- Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.
Chile’s upper house cleared nearly all of the 2027 budget in a marathon vote, leaving one farm line in dispute and the final text in the hands of the lower house. The Chamber of Deputies now decides how the farm money is restored or cut.
A budget law fixes what the Chilean state may spend in a year, and the Constitution lets Congress only cut spending, except spending fixed by permanent law, and never add to it. Under article 67 of the Constitution, if Congress has not dispatched the bill within sixty days of its submission, the President’s own version takes effect.
This year the lower house voted first. In the week to 13 November it rejected several ministry lines, Education among them, before it sent the bill to the Senate, a step covered in Chile Deputies Reject 3 Ministry Budgets.
The government’s aim is spelled out in the Budget Directorate’s report on the 2027 bill. Its director, José Pablo Gómez Meza, called the bill “a first step to reduce the structural deficit”.
He said Chile should reach a deficit of 1.5% of GDP in 2030, where the structural deficit means the gap once the economic cycle and the copper price are stripped out.
The same report, published by Dipres, the finance ministry’s budget office, plans 2027 spending of 91,175,816 million pesos (about US$90.4 billion), up 1.5% in real terms on 2026. We convert at 1,008.79 pesos per US dollar, the observed dollar for 20 November listed by Banco Central de Chile, the country’s central bank.
Dipres also forecasts gross public debt of 42.5% of GDP at the end of 2027, 1.0 percentage point below its previous estimate. Quiroz said the government is “very calm” because the deals respect “the fiscal consolidation we have set ourselves”, a goal that matters to a country whose budget leans on copper.
After the vote on Friday 20 November, Quiroz told reporters that all lines had passed except one. He described the session as “a day, I would say exemplary, in terms of what we advanced”, and said the Senate had completed the second stage and only Agriculture remained pending.
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
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Chile — Live Market Board
-0.28%
166,376.43
-0.69%
68,713.60
-0.64%
10,333.80
-0.28%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,333.80
|-0.28%
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|10,362.70
|10,375
|10,286
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|USD/CLP
|1,015
|+0.73%
|+8.96%
|1,008
|1,015
|1,015
|—
|COPPER
|5.56
|-1.17%
|+12.09%
|5.63
|5.61
|5.44
|28,313
|SQM-B
|48,800
|-1.61%
|-16.01%
|49,600
|50,100
|48,351
|424,582
|COPEC
|6,315
|-1.25%
|-4.10%
|6,395
|6,454
|6,310
|1,677,336
|BSANTANDER
|77.59
|+0.65%
|+12.50%
|77.09
|80.57
|76.70
|101,907,893
|FALABELLA
|6,770
|+0.22%
|+16.74%
|6,755
|6,832
|6,725
|11,008,336
|ENELAM
|79.80
|+1.01%
|-10.66%
|79.00
|79.80
|78.60
|9,681,094
|CENCOSUD
|1,700
|+0.47%
|-38.52%
|1,692
|1,720
|1,655
|2,327,344
|CMPC
|937.90
|+3.06%
|-28.20%
|910.07
|944.03
|911.00
|3,667,963
|BANCO CHILE
|189.20
|-0.16%
|+10.26%
|189.50
|190.19
|187.99
|43,850,900
|LATAM AIR
|22.95
|-2.46%
|+2.73%
|23.53
|23.62
|22.95
|697,316,772
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|141.52
|-3.21%
|+22.65%
|146.21
|148.88
|141.29
|1,216,426
141.52
-3.21%
937.90
+3.06%
22.95
-2.46%
48,800
-1.61%
6,315
-1.25%
5.56
-1.17%
79.80
+1.01%
1,015
+0.73%
Agreements with senators from the opposition and the government restored money in Education, Health, Housing and Social Development. The Education and Health deals drew support from several parties, and the Women’s ministry line passed as well.
The Agriculture line fell on a tied vote, and a second vote gave the same result. María José Gatica of National Renewal, a conservative party in President José Antonio Kast’s coalition, was among the senators who voted against it.
Because Congress can only cut, the fight is over which reductions survive, not over the size of the total. If the sixty-day clock under article 67 ran out with the line still unsettled, the President’s original text would govern.
No public document yet gives the sum at stake in Agriculture. For holders of Chilean bonds and US-listed Chilean companies, the open farm line is small next to the 1.8% deficit target, which the Senate left in place.
The Chamber of Deputies now takes the third stage and may send any dispute to a mixed commission, a joint panel of both houses. The sixty-day limit counts from the day the bill was submitted, so the exact closing date depends on that filing date.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Chile’s Senate approve the 2027 budget?
It approved almost every ministry line, including Education and Women, but rejected the Agriculture line on a tie. The bill went back to the Chamber of Deputies for a third stage.
What happens to the rejected Agriculture line?
The Chamber of Deputies takes it up again. If no deal is reached in time, the President’s original text applies under the Constitution.
Why does Chile’s budget matter to investors abroad?
It sets the path for the deficit and public debt of a copper-exporting economy. A text close to the government’s plan signals that path is holding.
Sources
Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Chilean Senate floor session of 19 and 20 November 2026; statements by Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and senators; Dipres report on the 2027 budget bill; Constitution of Chile, article 67; Banco Central de Chile observed dollar · Dipres · Constitución Política de Chile (BCN) · Banco Central de Chile
Connected Coverage
Chile news · Chile Deputies Send 2027 Budget to Senate · Chile Deputies Reject 3 Ministry Budgets · Chile Budget Panel Sends Science Budget On
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