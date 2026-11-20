Chile’s upper house cleared nearly all of the 2027 budget in a marathon vote, leaving one farm line in dispute and the final text in the hands of the lower house. The Chamber of Deputies now decides how the farm money is restored or cut.

National Congress building, Valparaíso, Chile. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Chile

Chile’s Senate finished voting on the 2027 national budget at 2:17 a.m. on Friday 20 November 2026. It approved most ministry lines, Education and Women among them, but rejected the Agriculture line in a tie that had to be voted twice.

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, who runs the government’s spending plan under President José Antonio Kast, called the day “exemplary” for what it achieved. The bill now goes back to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, for a third round.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and the Senate, the upper house of Chile’s Congress, in Santiago.

What. The Senate passed Education and Women but rejected Agriculture on a tied vote.

Numbers. The 2027 plan spends about US$90.4 billion and targets a deficit of 1.8% of GDP.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

Chile’s upper house cleared nearly all of the 2027 budget in a marathon vote, leaving one farm line in dispute and the final text in the hands of the lower house. The Chamber of Deputies now decides how the farm money is restored or cut.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Senate (Chile) Email address Follow

A budget law fixes what the Chilean state may spend in a year, and the Constitution lets Congress only cut spending, except spending fixed by permanent law, and never add to it. Under article 67 of the Constitution, if Congress has not dispatched the bill within sixty days of its submission, the President’s own version takes effect.

This year the lower house voted first. In the week to 13 November it rejected several ministry lines, Education among them, before it sent the bill to the Senate, a step covered in Chile Deputies Reject 3 Ministry Budgets.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The government’s aim is spelled out in the Budget Directorate’s report on the 2027 bill. Its director, José Pablo Gómez Meza, called the bill “a first step to reduce the structural deficit”.

He said Chile should reach a deficit of 1.5% of GDP in 2030, where the structural deficit means the gap once the economic cycle and the copper price are stripped out.

The Ministry of Finance building in Santiago, Chile, photographed in March 2020. Photo: Carlos Figueroa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The same report, published by Dipres, the finance ministry’s budget office, plans 2027 spending of 91,175,816 million pesos (about US$90.4 billion), up 1.5% in real terms on 2026. We convert at 1,008.79 pesos per US dollar, the observed dollar for 20 November listed by Banco Central de Chile, the country’s central bank.

Dipres also forecasts gross public debt of 42.5% of GDP at the end of 2027, 1.0 percentage point below its previous estimate. Quiroz said the government is “very calm” because the deals respect “the fiscal consolidation we have set ourselves”, a goal that matters to a country whose budget leans on copper.

After the vote on Friday 20 November, Quiroz told reporters that all lines had passed except one. He described the session as “a day, I would say exemplary, in terms of what we advanced”, and said the Senate had completed the second stage and only Agriculture remained pending.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,333.80

-0.28% L 10,286 day range H 10,375 Market breadth · 11 names 45% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% Copper 5.56 -1.17% Gold 3,585 -2.73% Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.01% ENELAM Materials +0.73% SQM-B, CMPC Consumer Staples +0.47% CENCOSUD Financials +0.25% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. +0.22% FALABELLA Energy -1.25% COPEC Other -2.19% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Industrials -2.46% LATAM AIR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — COPPER 5.56 -1.17% +12.09% 5.63 5.61 5.44 28,313 SQM-B 48,800 -1.61% -16.01% 49,600 50,100 48,351 424,582 COPEC 6,315 -1.25% -4.10% 6,395 6,454 6,310 1,677,336 BSANTANDER 77.59 +0.65% +12.50% 77.09 80.57 76.70 101,907,893 FALABELLA 6,770 +0.22% +16.74% 6,755 6,832 6,725 11,008,336 ENELAM 79.80 +1.01% -10.66% 79.00 79.80 78.60 9,681,094 CENCOSUD 1,700 +0.47% -38.52% 1,692 1,720 1,655 2,327,344 CMPC 937.90 +3.06% -28.20% 910.07 944.03 911.00 3,667,963 BANCO CHILE 189.20 -0.16% +10.26% 189.50 190.19 187.99 43,850,900 LATAM AIR 22.95 -2.46% +2.73% 23.53 23.62 22.95 697,316,772 SOUTHERN COPPER 141.52 -3.21% +22.65% 146.21 148.88 141.29 1,216,426 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

141.52

-3.21% CMPC

937.90

+3.06% LATAM AIR

22.95

-2.46% SQM-B

48,800

-1.61% COPEC

6,315

-1.25% COPPER

5.56

-1.17% ENELAM

79.80

+1.01% USD/CLP

1,015

+0.73% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.28%, with breadth negative — 5 of 11 names higher. Utilities led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

Agreements with senators from the opposition and the government restored money in Education, Health, Housing and Social Development. The Education and Health deals drew support from several parties, and the Women’s ministry line passed as well.

The Agriculture line fell on a tied vote, and a second vote gave the same result. María José Gatica of National Renewal, a conservative party in President José Antonio Kast’s coalition, was among the senators who voted against it.

Because Congress can only cut, the fight is over which reductions survive, not over the size of the total. If the sixty-day clock under article 67 ran out with the line still unsettled, the President’s original text would govern.

No public document yet gives the sum at stake in Agriculture. For holders of Chilean bonds and US-listed Chilean companies, the open farm line is small next to the 1.8% deficit target, which the Senate left in place.

The Chamber of Deputies now takes the third stage and may send any dispute to a mixed commission, a joint panel of both houses. The sixty-day limit counts from the day the bill was submitted, so the exact closing date depends on that filing date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Chile’s Senate approve the 2027 budget?

It approved almost every ministry line, including Education and Women, but rejected the Agriculture line on a tie. The bill went back to the Chamber of Deputies for a third stage.

What happens to the rejected Agriculture line?

The Chamber of Deputies takes it up again. If no deal is reached in time, the President’s original text applies under the Constitution.

Why does Chile’s budget matter to investors abroad?

It sets the path for the deficit and public debt of a copper-exporting economy. A text close to the government’s plan signals that path is holding.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Chilean Senate floor session of 19 and 20 November 2026; statements by Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and senators; Dipres report on the 2027 budget bill; Constitution of Chile, article 67; Banco Central de Chile observed dollar · Dipres · Constitución Política de Chile (BCN) · Banco Central de Chile

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error