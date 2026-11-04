California Elects First Latino Governor

UNITED STATES · LATINO POLITICS

Key Facts What is happening Democrat Xavier Becerra won California’s governor race on 3 November, defeating Republican Steve Hilton.

Why it matters He becomes the first Latino elected governor of the largest US state, which borders Mexico.

The numbers Early returns showed about 64% for Becerra and 36% for Hilton, with roughly half the vote counted.

Who is who Becerra, 68, is a former US health secretary. Hilton, the Republican, was backed by President Donald Trump.

What to watch Final vote counts, official certification, and how Becerra handles immigration and federal funding fights with Washington.

What it means for you California’s next governor shapes policy on immigration enforcement, trade and tax for about 39 million residents.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

California has elected Xavier Becerra, the son of Mexican immigrants, as its next governor. He is the first Latino elected to lead the state.

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Democrat Xavier Becerra won the race for governor of California on Tuesday, 3 November, defeating Republican Steve Hilton. The race was called on election night, shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Becerra will be California’s first Latino governor since 1875 and the first Latino elected to the office. He succeeds fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits, and takes office in January 2027.

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What the Early Returns Show

Early returns showed Becerra with about 64% of the vote and Hilton with about 36%. Roughly half of the expected vote had been counted when those figures were published.

California counts mail ballots for weeks after election day, so the percentages will move. The Secretary of State, the state’s chief election official, certifies the final result later.

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Who Is Xavier Becerra

Becerra, 68, was born in Sacramento to Mexican immigrant parents. He served in the US House from 1993 to 2017, then as California’s attorney general, the state’s top law officer, until 2021.

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He was US Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2021 to 2025 under President Joe Biden. Hilton, a conservative candidate, ran with the backing of President Donald Trump.

Why 1875 Matters

The last Latino governor was Romualdo Pacheco, who took over on 27 February 1875 as lieutenant governor when the governor resigned. He was never elected to the top job, so Becerra is the first Latino elected.

California is the most populous US state, with nearly 40 million people, and it shares a border with Mexico. Its governor signs state budgets, laws and executive orders that affect immigrants and businesses across the country.

What It Means for You

For immigrants and Latino families, the new governor sets the tone on how state agencies deal with federal immigration enforcement. For US and Mexican businesses, the governor shapes taxes, trade and energy policy in the largest state economy.

California and the Trump administration have clashed in court over about 20,000 ballots from suspected noncitizens. Related reports cover the judge’s ballot ruling and the Latino voter survey.

More is on the Texas results report and the Mexican diaspora explainer. Readers can also visit the Mexico hub and the Mexico City page.

What Is Not Known

The final margin is not known, because roughly half of the expected vote had been counted in the figures available. The Secretary of State has not yet certified the result.

It is not known what Becerra will prioritise in his first budget or how quickly he will name his cabinet. Hilton’s response to the result was not available when this report was written.

What Comes Next

Counties will finish counting ballots and report to the Secretary of State, who certifies the statewide result. Becerra then prepares to take over from Newsom in January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the California governor’s race?

Democrat Xavier Becerra won on 3 November 2026, defeating Republican Steve Hilton. Early returns showed about 64% to 36% with roughly half the expected vote counted.

Is Xavier Becerra the first Latino governor of California?

He is the first Latino elected governor and the first Latino governor since 1875. Romualdo Pacheco held the office in 1875 after taking over from a governor who resigned.

When does Becerra take office?

He takes office in January 2027, succeeding Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited. The Secretary of State must first certify the result.

Who is Steve Hilton?

He is the Republican candidate who lost the race. President Donald Trump backed his campaign.

Sources: California Secretary of State, elections division; Office of the Governor of California; US House of Representatives, History, Art and Archives; election results as published on 3 and 4 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).