ARGENTINA · MARKETS

BYMA, the company that runs Argentina’s main stock exchange in Buenos Aires, made four new CEDEARs available to trade on Tuesday 17 November 2026. A CEDEAR is a certificate issued in Argentina that follows a foreign asset.

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The four follow a China technology index, an India index, an index of small US companies and an index of software firms tied to artificial intelligence (AI). BYMA said on Monday 16 November that more than 400 CEDEARs are available to trade on its market.

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For US readers, one of the four follows American small companies, giving Argentine savers exposure to small US companies through their own exchange. The notice gives no prices or trading volumes, so it is a product launch, not a market signal.

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Key Facts What BYMA made four new CEDEARs tradable from Tuesday 17 November 2026; it lists more than 400.

The four CQQQ (China technology), INDA (India), XSMO (small US companies), IGPT (AI software).

Issuer Caja de Valores, Argentina’s central securities depository, issues all four certificates.

Ratios 10:1 for CQQQ, INDA and IGPT; 15:1 for XSMO (certificates per foreign unit).

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

BYMA has added four foreign-index certificates to a list of more than 400. The launch widens the local menu but says nothing yet about demand.

The Four New CEDEARs

BYMA listed the four in its notice of 16 November 2026, each with a conversion ratio and the foreign index it follows, built by FTSE, MSCI, S&P or STOXX, companies that compile stock indexes. The ratio says how many certificates equal one unit of the asset in its home market.

CQQQ : China and Hong Kong technology, ratio 10:1, following the FTSE China Incl A 25% Technology Capped Index.

: China and Hong Kong technology, ratio 10:1, following the FTSE China Incl A 25% Technology Capped Index. INDA : Indian companies, ratio 10:1, following the MSCI India Index.

: Indian companies, ratio 10:1, following the MSCI India Index. XSMO : small US companies, ratio 15:1, following the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum index.

: small US companies, ratio 15:1, following the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum index. IGPT: AI and software, ratio 10:1, following the STOXX World AC NexGen Software Development Index.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum index groups small US companies with momentum, meaning a favourable market trend and high trading activity, BYMA says. BYMA describes the STOXX index as made up of firms in several markets with significant exposure to technology linked to artificial intelligence.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Puerto Madero, the waterfront business and residential district of Buenos Aires, Argentina. File photo.

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How a CEDEAR Works

BYMA describes a CEDEAR (Certificado de Depósito Argentino) as a tradable security issued in Argentina that gives access to foreign assets not listed locally. Each certificate is backed by a deposit of the foreign instrument it represents.

In the chain BYMA draws, the foreign asset sits with Caja de Valores, which issues the local CEDEAR, and BYMA is the venue where investors trade it. BYMA says CEDEARs can trade in pesos or dollars, depending on each instrument’s conditions.

Where This Fits in BYMA’s Growth

BYMA announced four other ETF CEDEARs, also issued by Caja de Valores, on 15 April 2026, and BYMA has added several batches this year. An ETF is an exchange-traded fund, a basket of shares that trades like a single share.

BYMA states the aim as wider diversification by sector and region from the local market. Banco Comafi, an Argentine bank, is another issuer of CEDEARs, so Caja de Valores is not the only route to the list.

The four new certificates reach into China, India and AI as well as the US. BYMA frames them as more choice by sector and region, not as a response to a stated demand.

What It Means for You

Argentine savers who want foreign assets have four more choices on the local exchange. BYMA says CEDEARs can trade in pesos or dollars, and our latest Argentina market report shows the local market they trade in.

For readers in the United States, the new XSMO certificate gives Argentine savers local exposure to small US companies chosen for momentum. This article is news, not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

BYMA’s notice gives no opening prices or trading volumes for the four certificates. It also does not say how many investors asked for them.

How strongly Argentine investors will take up the four certificates is not yet known. BYMA’s trading data after the launch would show it.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Our explainer covers how BYMA works and what issuers must disclose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a CEDEAR?

A CEDEAR is a tradable certificate issued in Argentina that represents a foreign asset held on deposit. BYMA says it lets investors reach assets not listed locally.

Which CEDEARs Did BYMA Add on 17 November?

BYMA added CQQQ (China and Hong Kong technology), INDA (India), XSMO (small US companies) and IGPT (AI and software). Caja de Valores issues all four.

What Does a 10:1 Ratio Mean?

The ratio says how many certificates equal one unit of the foreign asset. At 10:1 it takes ten CEDEARs, and XSMO uses 15:1.

How Many CEDEARs Does BYMA Now List?

BYMA says more than 400 CEDEARs are available to trade. That list includes the four added on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Sources: BYMA, notice on four new CEDEARs, 16 November 2026; BYMA, notice on four ETF CEDEARs, 15 April 2026; BYMA, CEDEAR product page.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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