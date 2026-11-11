Argentine Bourse Said to Tighten Collateral

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires. Photo: Andrzej Otrębski / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

ARGENTINA · MARKETS

Argentina’s main stock and bond exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA), is reported to have tightened the rules for mutual funds pledged as collateral on exchange loans called cauciones. As of Wednesday 11 November 2026, BYMA has not published that change where we could read it.

The first stage has reportedly taken effect, and a second follows on Tuesday 2 February 2027. Argentine companies, especially small and medium firms known as pymes, are the ones affected.

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Key Facts What BYMA Clearing, the exchange’s settlement arm, is reported to have changed collateral rules for exchange loans called cauciones.

Stage 1 Funds failing current conditions were removed without transition; replacement was due Monday 2 November 2026 (reported).

Stage 2 All enabled funds are to be re-evaluated on Tuesday 2 February 2027 (reported).

Who Companies and small and medium firms (pymes) that borrow against mutual fund units.

Not confirmed BYMA’s own notice to participants has not been published where we could read it.

What BYMA Publishes About Collateral

BYMA publishes a page called “Garantías, aforos y cupos”, meaning collateral, haircuts and limits. A haircut, or “aforo” in Spanish, is the discount applied to an asset’s value when it is pledged.

BYMA sets haircuts from each asset’s volatility and reserves the right to change them when it sees fit. Agents that hold client assets with a single depositary can deliver mutual-fund units as collateral by emailing BYMA’s risk team.

The page links an accepted-collateral file whose name carries 4 November 2026. It does not describe what changed in that file.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Bolsa de Comercio building in Buenos Aires. File photo, undated. photo. The Bolsa de Comercio, the stock exchange building, Buenos Aires, 2007. Photo: Antonio García, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Was Reported but Not Confirmed

In the weeks before 2 November 2026, BYMA Clearing, the arm that guarantees settlement of trades, is reported to have emailed market participants about a new collateral scheme for cauciones. A caución is a short-term secured loan, typically in pesos, traded on the exchange and backed by collateral.

The notice reportedly sets new admission criteria and a new haircut method for mutual funds (fondos comunes de inversión, or FCI). BYMA is said to describe the criteria as “objective and transparent”.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— -10.97% over 12 months Market breadth · 12 names 58% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,551 +0.34% Brent crude 93.01 +1.66% Soybeans 1,225 +0.02% Sector heatmap · average move today Technology +3.02% GLOBANT Materials +1.19% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities +1.03% PAMPA, CEPU Financials +0.42% GGAL, COME, BYMA Energy -0.05% YPF, TGS Telecom -1.18% TELECOM ARG Mining -1.28% TXAR Consumer Disc. -1.39% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,336.99

-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,905.78

+0.05%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,645.20

+0.45%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,528.01

-1.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,551 +0.34% +9.23% 1,546 1,551 1,545 — YPF 6,505 +0.46% +15.44% 6,475 6,675 6,360 708,971 GGAL 4,950 -0.95% -40.39% 4,998 5,140 4,933 548,462 PAMPA 4,290 +0.29% -17.29% 4,278 4,390 4,235 351,604 TXAR 693.00 -1.28% -19.41% 702.00 709.50 673.50 619,637 ALUAR 774.50 +0.58% -29.51% 770.00 784.50 771.00 192,215 TGS 7,240 -0.55% -17.93% 7,280 7,450 7,120 44,794 CEPU 1,678 +1.76% -25.09% 1,649 1,678 1,600 129,716 MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -92.00% 1,740 1,780 1,695 3,523 COME 31.18 +2.20% -49.58% 30.51 31.40 30.76 3,810,293 LOMA NEGRA 2,978 +1.79% -12.78% 2,925 3,003 2,853 34,896 BYMA 198.00 +0.00% -32.82% 198.00 201.25 193.50 2,776,937 TELECOM ARG 3,340 -1.18% -8.15% 3,380 3,490 3,293 11,295 GLOBANT 48.84 +3.02% -22.36% 47.41 48.86 46.75 706,761 MERCADOLIBRE 1,490 -2.77% -29.02% 1,533 1,523 1,470 584,446 Largest moves today GLOBANT

48.84

+3.02% MERCADOLIBRE

1,490

-2.77% COME

31.18

+2.20% LOMA NEGRA

2,978

+1.79% CEPU

1,678

+1.76% TXAR

693.00

-1.28% TELECOM ARG

3,340

-1.18% GGAL

4,950

-0.95% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 12 names higher. Technology led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

Two Stages, Three Months Apart

In stage 1, funds that did not meet current conditions were reportedly removed with no transition period. Holders reportedly had to replace them by Monday 2 November 2026.

In stage 2, on Tuesday 2 February 2027, all enabled funds are reportedly to be re-evaluated, and those failing the new conditions removed. The haircut for the rest would depend on each fund’s portfolio composition, and may be higher or lower than now.

The three months between stages are meant to let agents rebalance gradually. These details are reported, and BYMA’s own notice could not be read.

Who Feels the Change

Companies and pymes that raise money against fund collateral may have to find replacement collateral. One market operator says corporate bonds, trusts (fideicomisos) and promissory notes (pagarés) would no longer count, which could sharply reduce the collateral value they provide.

One market operator called the measure “bad news” for pymes and said BYMA acts “to cover itself against the risks of 2027”. The report adds that the change has left businesspeople and provincial governors on edge.

One market participant warns of liquidity problems even for solvent firms. The participant describes a timing mismatch during the transition.

What It Means for You

Holders of Argentine mutual funds can ask their broker whether their units still count as collateral. Companies that borrow against them face the heavier test before 2 February 2027.

Related reading covers hedging demand for the peso and how Argentina’s provinces split their 2027 elections from the national vote. More coverage sits on our Argentina page.

What Is Not Known

The text of the BYMA Clearing notice, which funds were removed and how many companies are affected are not known. The new haircut table is also unpublished, and it is unclear whether BYMA will soften the 2 February 2027 stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Caución?

A caución is a short-term secured loan, typically in pesos, traded on the exchange. It is backed by collateral, such as mutual-fund units.

When Do the New Rules Apply?

Stage 1 required replacement of non-qualifying funds by Monday 2 November 2026, reportedly. Stage 2 re-evaluates all enabled funds on Tuesday 2 February 2027.

Has BYMA Confirmed the Change?

BYMA’s collateral page links an accepted-collateral file whose name carries 4 November 2026 but does not describe any change. The BYMA Clearing notice has not been published where we could read it.

Sources: BYMA, “Garantías, aforos y cupos”, read 11 November 2026. BYMA Clearing notice to participants: not published where we could read it.

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