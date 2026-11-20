A dispute over how much was added to the price of branded medicines has ended with the state closing the union that pushed the higher rate.

Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso has been governed by the military since 2022. (Photo: "Ouagadougou road" by Ferdinand Reus from Arnhem, Holland, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Burkina Faso · Health Policy

Burkina Faso’s government dissolved the national pharmacists’ trade union on Thursday 19 November 2026, saying it had acted against its own rules. The Council of Ministers, the weekly cabinet meeting, adopted the decree after a long fight over the price of branded medicines.

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The union, the Syndicat des pharmaciens du Burkina Faso (SPBF), had already been fined by a West African regional body in February. The government says that fine does not spare the state from acting on the facts.

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Key Facts Who. Burkina Faso’s cabinet and the SPBF, the national pharmacists’ trade union.

What. A decree dissolving the union for acting against its own statutes, or founding rules.

Where and when. Burkina Faso, adopted on Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT; no union response yet.

A dispute over how much was added to the price of branded medicines has ended with the state closing the union that pushed the higher rate.

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The rule at the centre is a multiplier, called a coefficient, applied to the transfer price of branded “specialty” medicines. The Council of Ministers report says regulation has fixed it at 1.32 since 1994, though the union says that figure began as its own suggested margin, which it says was never contested and was even used by the administration.

Between February 2022 and January 2023 the union sent several letters to the four wholesaler-distributors, pressing them to apply higher coefficients despite the rules in force. Three of the four wholesalers, Laborex Burkina, Tedis Pharma and Ubipharm, applied 1.48 on invoices from February 2023, while the fourth, Distribution pharmaceutique du Burkina Faso (DPBF), did not.

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The union’s own case, set out in a 2023 statement to the press, is that pharmacies are ordinary businesses that receive no state subsidy, tax relief or start-up aid. It said it had pressed the Health Ministry since 2016 to revise the margin allowed on medicines.

The step has a precedent: on Thursday 20 November 2025 the Council dissolved the Conseil national de la jeunesse du Burkina Faso (CNJ-BF), the national youth umbrella body, citing over a year of blockage after its leadership bodies were not renewed. That case turned on a stalled leadership and this one on a price dispute, and both came under the military-led government headed by Ibrahim Traoré, in power since September 2022.

The Council of Ministers report says the higher coefficient raised the prices of specialty medicines. The arithmetic of the two coefficients, 1.48 against 1.32, is a rise of about 12%.

After several investigations, the national competition and consumer commission (CNCC) referred the matter to the Commission of the UEMOA, the West African Economic and Monetary Union, an eight-country currency and trade bloc. By decision n°04/2026/COM/UEMOA of 27 February 2026, the Commission found that the union and the three wholesalers had broken the bloc’s Treaty.

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It fined the union 1,000,000 CFA francs (FCFA, about US$1,675) and each of the three wholesalers 50,000,000 FCFA (about US$83,750), while DPBF was cleared. The FCFA is pegged to the euro at 655.957 per euro, which gives US$0.001675 per FCFA at the euro’s US$1.0989 on 20 November 2026.

The Council of Ministers report says the community fine does not release the State from drawing consequences from facts “established on the initiative of a Burkinabè authority and borne by the sick”. On that basis, it says, the State decided to dissolve the union.

The decree rests on Law n°011-2025/ALT of 17 July 2025 on freedom of association, an act of the Legislative Assembly of Transition, the interim parliament. Justice Minister Édasso Rodrigue Bayala announced the decree, acting for the Minister of Territorial Administration and Mobility.

Bayala also said the dissolution does not affect the practice of pharmacy. The decree closes the union, not any pharmacy.

The strongest counter-argument is one of proportion, because dissolution is a far heavier sanction than the US$1,675 fine the union received under the UEMOA decision. Yet the fourth wholesaler, DPBF, did not apply the higher rate and was cleared.

No statement from the union has surfaced since the decree. It is not clear whether it can appeal, or what happens to its members’ fees and assets.

The government has not said whether prices will return to the regulated level. Publication of the decree in the official gazette has not been confirmed either.

Burkina Faso is a military-led West African state, and the case shows its government acting against a professional body over what patients pay for medicines. For anyone importing, selling or funding medicines there, the next step to watch is whether the government publishes the decree and sets out the price rule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the pharmacists’ union dissolved?

The government cites activities contrary to the union’s statutes, tied to the higher coefficient it pushed on wholesalers. It says the regional fine does not stop the state from acting.

Does the decree close pharmacies?

The justice minister said the dissolution does not affect the practice of pharmacy. The decree targets the union, not individual pharmacists.

Sources Council of Ministers report of 19 November 2026 and press briefing of Justice Minister Édasso Rodrigue Bayala (Government of Burkina Faso, gouvernement.gov.bf); Council of Ministers report of 20 November 2025; UEMOA Commission decision n°04/2026/COM/UEMOA of 27 February 2026; Law n°011-2025/ALT of 17 July 2025 on freedom of association.

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