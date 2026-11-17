BURKINA FASO · EXPAT GUIDE

Burkina Faso is a Level 4, Do Not Travel country for Americans (the US government’s highest warning), and the entry door is narrow as well. The US State Department’s advisory, dated Monday 4 May 2026, tells US citizens not to travel there, citing crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health.

Ouagadougou is the capital, and the UK Foreign Office, the British foreign ministry, says the terrorism threat now reaches it too. This guide sets out visas, costs, housing, health, safety and cash for a US citizen, and it is not an invitation to move.

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Key Facts US advisory Level 4, Do Not Travel, dated 4 May 2026, for crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health.

Entry Burkina Faso applies “equivalent visa measures” to US nationals, it said in December 2025, without detail.

Money Few cash machines take only Visa cards; bring US dollars; US$1 buys about 596 West African francs.

Health Yellow fever certificate required at entry; US disease-control notice of 9 November 2026 reports outbreaks.

As of 17 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

A move to Burkina Faso today means an uncertain visa, limited cash access and thin medical care. The US government advises against visiting at all.

A street lined with small shops in Ouagadougou, the capital, in a file photo from 2004. Photo: Syced, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How Burkina Faso Got Here

Burkina Faso is a landlocked West African country that soldiers have run since a coup on Friday 30 September 2022, the UK Foreign Office says on its travel advice page, current on 17 November 2026. It warns that the political situation remains unstable and that further coups are possible.

The same advice reports frequent attacks across the country, particularly near the borders with Mali, Niger and Côte d’Ivoire and in the east. It lists eight of the country’s regions under a state of emergency, which lets security forces search people, restrict movement and detain suspects.

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For the wider picture, see our explainer on Burkina Faso’s role in Africa and our report on the six borders that decide its fuel supply. Our report on the latest cases covers how the state prosecutes terrorism suspects.

Entry Rules and Visas

You need a visa to enter Burkina Faso, and a yellow fever vaccination certificate to pass border control, the UK Foreign Office says. A passport must be valid for the whole stay and carry two blank pages for entry stamps.

At the end of December 2025 the Burkinabe government said, in a statement signed by Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, that it would apply “equivalent visa measures” to US nationals under the principle of reciprocity. The statement gave no detail on which visa types are affected, and we found no later text that lifts or explains it.

The statement answered a US presidential proclamation of 16 December 2025 that restricts entry for Burkinabe nationals from 1 January 2026, according to immigration-law summaries; we did not read the proclamation itself. The official visa portal, visaburkina.bf, does not mention US nationals, suspension or reciprocity.

That portal lists short-stay fees of 66,000 West African CFA francs (about US$111) for tourism and 99,000 francs (about US$166) for business, single entry. An express visa costs 247,500 CFA francs (about US$415), and the page does not say whether these fees apply to US citizens.

Why it matters: if the December 2025 measure blocks new visas for Americans, the fee list is beside the point, because the first obstacle to a move is legal entry itself. Ask the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Washington for the current rule before any plan, since the portal is silent.

What Life Costs in CFA Francs and Dollars

Burkina Faso uses the West African CFA franc, the shared currency of eight countries in the region, tied to the euro at 655.957 francs. At the euro-dollar market close of 1.0998 on Monday 16 November 2026, US$1 buys about 596 francs, and we use that rate for every conversion here.

Because of the peg, a dollar earner’s costs move with the euro-dollar rate: US$1 bought about 594 francs on Thursday 12 November, when the euro closed at 1.1050. The swing is small, but it runs in the same direction for every imported price.

The government raised the pump price of diesel from 675 to 750 CFA francs a litre (about US$1.26), an 11% rise, from Monday 10 August 2026. The secretary general of the Prime Minister’s office, who chairs the fuel price committee, cited world oil prices, the dollar’s gain against the franc and subsidy losses, and said diesel had been cheaper than in neighbouring states and was partly re-exported.

The national statistics institute (INSD) lists a monthly change in consumer prices of minus 0.1% for September 2026 on its homepage on 17 November 2026. We found no current annual inflation rate, no 2026 minimum-wage update and no dated survey of rents, so we give none.

Housing and Getting Around

We found no dated public survey of rents in Ouagadougou or in Bobo-Dioulasso, the second city, so we quote no housing price. A lease signed from abroad would rest on a landlord’s word, not on a published market rate.

The UK Foreign Office lists the places terrorists target: diplomatic premises, conference centres, tourist sites, cultural events, shopping centres, major roads and transport hubs, and places of worship. It adds that vehicle hold-ups are increasing on roads outside Ouagadougou.

It advises against travelling at night even with a local driver. The rainy season normally runs from June to October, and torrential rain can cause floods and landslides.

A rural landscape near Banfora, in south-western Burkina Faso, in a file photo. Photo: Masséni Héma, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Health Care and Disease Risk

Medical facilities in Burkina Faso are very limited, and the UK Foreign Office says evacuation to Europe is necessary for serious treatment. It gives 18 as the ambulance number in Ouagadougou and 112 outside the capital.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the yellow fever vaccine is required for all arriving travellers aged nine months or older. It also recommends typhoid, hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines, and prescription medicine to prevent malaria.

The CDC adds a meningitis vaccine for travellers heading to the meningitis belt, the dry Sahel zone where the disease spreads, in the dry season, roughly December to June. A Level 2 notice updated on Monday 9 November 2026 reports yellow fever outbreaks in the Nando Region of Burkina Faso.

The Foreign Office warns that travel insurance may be invalid if you travel against its advice. A US reader should check the policy wording for the same exclusion, because the State Department advises against all travel.

Safety and Security

The UK Foreign Office reports a very high threat of kidnapping by Al-Qaeda and regional Islamic State-affiliated groups. It also reports a high terrorism threat throughout the country, increasingly in Ouagadougou, and says protests are common and should be avoided.

Burkina Faso brought back the death penalty in October 2026 for terrorism, espionage, treason, parricide and importing expired or banned products that cause death, the Foreign Office says. Our report on the law has the details.

Same-sex sexual activity and the “promotion” of same-sex relationships are criminal offences, with prison terms of up to five years. The advice says not to photograph military or other government installations, and not to eat, drink or smoke in public in daylight during Ramadan.

Banking, Cash and Connectivity

A few larger hotels and restaurants in Ouagadougou take credit cards, and the Foreign Office says you are unlikely to use them anywhere outside the capital. There are a few cash machines in Ouagadougou, but they accept only Visa cards.

Its advice is to bring US dollars in cash to exchange. It also reports limited access to phone networks and suggests a satellite phone for emergencies on the road, and we found no published rule on importing one.

What US Citizens Must Know

The State Department advisory is the document that applies to US citizens, so read it at travel.state.gov before any decision. It rates Burkina Faso Level 4, Do Not Travel, for crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health.

UK consular help comes from the British Embassy in Accra, Ghana, without in-person assistance, and the UK tells its citizens not to rely on evacuation. We did not confirm what consular help the US Embassy in Ouagadougou now offers.

For daily news see our Burkina Faso hub. Our gold explainer explains the gold economy that pays for the state.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the State Department’s own advisory page because it refused our connection, so the level, date and reasons come from the department’s published advisory data page as indexed by search engines. We also found no confirmed text of the Burkinabe visa measure, no current rent or annual inflation figure, and no scheduled date for the next review of the US or UK advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can US citizens travel to Burkina Faso?

The State Department rates Burkina Faso Level 4, Do Not Travel, in an advisory dated 4 May 2026. Entry also needs a visa, and the government announced equivalent visa measures against US nationals in December 2025.

Do US bank cards work in Burkina Faso?

The UK Foreign Office says there are few cash machines in Ouagadougou and they accept only Visa cards. It advises bringing US dollars in cash to exchange.

Is a yellow fever vaccine required for Burkina Faso?

Yes, the UK Foreign Office says a vaccination certificate is needed to pass border control. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the vaccine as required for travellers aged nine months or older.

Sources

US State Department, Burkina Faso travel advisory, 4 May 2026; UK Foreign Office, Burkina Faso travel advice, updated 26 October 2026, current 17 November 2026; US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Burkina Faso traveler view, read 17 November 2026; Burkina Faso e-visa portal, short-stay visa fees, read 17 November 2026; Government of Burkina Faso, Foreign Ministry statement on reciprocal visa measures, December 2025; Prime Minister’s office, diesel price announcement, 9 August 2026; National Institute of Statistics and Demography (INSD), consumer price index, September 2026; euro-dollar market close, 12 and 16 November 2026.